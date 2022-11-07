Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / The unique achievement Penske ticked off with Logano's NASCAR title
NASCAR News

Logano's crew chief reveals "turning points" to NASCAR Cup title

Joey Logano’s crew chief at Team Penske, Paul Wolfe, has revealed that September’s NASCAR test at Homestead and his subsequent victory in Las Vegas were key "turning points" for his title charge.

Charles Bradley
By:
Logano's crew chief reveals "turning points" to NASCAR Cup title

Speaking after Logano scored his second Cup championship in five years, Wolfe – who himself had previously won the title with Brad Keselowski in 2012 – said their confidence multiplied in recent weeks, giving valuable momentum to be the fastest when it mattered in the series finale.

Just as in 2018, when he won his first title, Logano won in the round of eight at his first attempt and went on to win the finale, which was at Homestead then, rather than Phoenix.

“When these playoffs started this season, Joey was on his A-game, and he was focused and determined that we were going to win this championship,” said Wolfe. “And that's the way he would talk as he would come into the shop and when he was around the guys and the time we would spend together.

“There was no doubt in his mind that we were the favourite and we were going to get it done.”

Wolfe went on to explain that the two-day test held at Homestead in late September – which offered rare running outside of a race weekend for the Next-Gen cars that were new to the series this year – was a pivotal moment.

Logano topped the speed charts there, having run a test-high 324 laps across the two days. He then won the Vegas round – another 1.5-mile track – just over three weeks later, which qualified him for the final four drivers eligible for the title.

“Throughout the playoffs I feel like we had the speed,” said Wolfe. “I feel like the Homestead test was a good turning point for us as we needed to find a little bit. I felt like to the Chevrolets, for sure, and the Toyotas.

“So when you have those opportunities, you really have to make sure you're prepared to get the most out of them. And that's where I feel like having a great group of guys on this team and within Team Penske, we're able to make the most of that. It's obviously made the difference for us.”

Champion Joey Logano, Team Penske, Shell Pennzoil Ford Mustang and team owner Roger Penske

Champion Joey Logano, Team Penske, Shell Pennzoil Ford Mustang and team owner Roger Penske

Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

Wolfe added there were “very limited opportunities to test and practice, with a 20-minute practice session and very limited changes [at each race weekend], so it makes it really hard to try to advance and get better.

“I think he was pretty motivated after that test there, and we went on to run really strong and then win Vegas, and that kind of gave him that last bit of confidence, I guess, to know that we were going to be able to come here to Phoenix and get the job done.”

Wolfe suggested that automatic qualification to the championship four at the first attempt allowed his team to focus on the Phoenix finale straight away.

“It started right after the win in Vegas,” he said of Phoenix preparations. “We all know that's kind of how it works with this system. Not that we wanted to throw away those races [at Homestead and Martinsville], but I started focusing on Phoenix right after that win that next Monday, and making sure we didn't miss anything.

Read Also:

“How much of an advantage is that? I don't know. I don't know that you can quantify it. But I'd like to feel like I was prepared as I could be coming into this weekend.

“And with a lot of great support from our team-mates and stuff coming here this weekend, we were able to unload very fast and then go through a lot of things we wanted to try to find a little bit more.”

shares
comments
The unique achievement Penske ticked off with Logano's NASCAR title
Previous article

The unique achievement Penske ticked off with Logano's NASCAR title
Charles Bradley More
Charles Bradley
Chastain has “no plans” to repeat NASCAR wall-ride in Phoenix title decider
NASCAR

Chastain has “no plans” to repeat NASCAR wall-ride in Phoenix title decider

Raikkonen's Project 91 NASCAR ride is "his until he says otherwise"
NASCAR

Raikkonen's Project 91 NASCAR ride is "his until he says otherwise"

The inside story of F1's newest race track Miami GP Plus
Formula 1

The inside story of F1's newest race track

More
Joey Logano
NASCAR Cup Phoenix: Logano takes pole for crucial deciding race
NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Phoenix: Logano takes pole for crucial deciding race

Logano takes blame for "dumb mistake" that caused Daytona duel shunt
NASCAR

Logano takes blame for "dumb mistake" that caused Daytona duel shunt

Logano claims NASCAR Cup win in overtime on Bristol dirt track
Video Inside
NASCAR

Logano claims NASCAR Cup win in overtime on Bristol dirt track

Team Penske More
Team Penske
Friday favourite: A forgotten gem that rivalled even Indianapolis
IndyCar

Friday favourite: A forgotten gem that rivalled even Indianapolis

The new skills Power acquired to end his long IndyCar title wait
IndyCar

The new skills Power acquired to end his long IndyCar title wait

Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year Sebring II Plus
WEC

Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year

Latest news

Quartararo 'disappointed' by Valencia MotoGP test engine issues
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo 'disappointed' by Valencia MotoGP test engine issues

Fabio Quartararo was left “disappointed” with Tuesday’s MotoGP test in Valencia after a new specification of Yamaha engine failed to produce the initial gains promised.

Marini heads Valencia 2023 MotoGP pre-season test, Ducati's Bastianini crashes
MotoGP MotoGP

Marini heads Valencia 2023 MotoGP pre-season test, Ducati's Bastianini crashes

VR46 rider Luca Marini topped the 2023 pre-season test in Valencia on Tuesday as new factory Ducati rider Enea Bastianini crashed.

Marquez: Honda unable to fight for 2023 MotoGP title with test bike
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez: Honda unable to fight for 2023 MotoGP title with test bike

Marc Marquez says Honda will not be able to fight for the 2023 MotoGP world championship on the bike it brought to the Valencia test.

Five drivers in running for Meyer Shank IMSA spot vacated by Jarvis
IMSA IMSA

Five drivers in running for Meyer Shank IMSA spot vacated by Jarvis

As many as five drivers could be in the running for the seat left vacant by Oliver Jarvis at 2022 IMSA Sportscar Championship title winner Meyer Shank Racing.  

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team Plus

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Saddled with uncompetitive Minardi machinery, Tarso Marques didn't manage to score points in his three partial seasons of Formula 1. But now the Brazilian has the chance to show what he can do in NASCAR, and explains the story of his comeback with new Cup Series entrant Team Stange

Formula 1
Apr 13, 2022
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car Plus

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

NASCAR’s new stock car generation is encouraging an influx of fresh blood into its top tier. But there are concerns that parts are in short supply as the entire paddock tries to build up stocks at the same time

NASCAR
Feb 22, 2022
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style Plus

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

After holding his nerve and hip-checking his team-mate on the run to the line, Austin Cindric made a perfect start to life as a full-timer in the NASCAR Cup Series by winning the Daytona 500. Here's how the Penske Ford man emerged first across the line in the first points-scoring race for the much-anticipated Next Generation cars

NASCAR
Feb 21, 2022
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Plus

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

There are plenty of uncertainties ahead of the 2022 NASCAR Cup season as an all-new fleet of cars take to the track for the first time. Ahead of this weekend's Daytona 500, our experts explain what you need to know

NASCAR
Feb 17, 2022
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of its Next Gen arrival Plus

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of its Next Gen arrival

The NASCAR Cup kicks off with the Daytona 500 this weekend, but a major overhaul and a subsequent mountain of work has been required to be ready for the arrival of the Next Gen cars

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2022
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory Plus

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

From villain to hero, Kyle Larson’s journey to the 2021 NASCAR Cup title comes straight from the Hollywood blockbuster scripts. While Larson had to reach his lifelong goal the hard way and go through a very public shaming after a ban for using a racial slur, his talents shone long before his name grabbed the headlines for both the right and the wrong reasons

NASCAR
Nov 10, 2021
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Plus

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

It’s not just Formula 1 that’s set for upheaval in 2022, as the NASCAR Cup Series adopts its Next Gen cars that will cast any in-built advantages aside and require teams to adopt a totally new way of operating. Far more than just a change of machinery, the new cars amount to a shift in NASCAR's core philosophy

NASCAR
Oct 12, 2021
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Plus

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Bubba Wallace claimed his maiden NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega on Monday to become the first Black victor in the category since Wendell Scott in 1963. Both Wallace and Scott had faced obstacles and racism in their paths to their breakthrough wins, and NASCAR is trying to put it right with its range of diversity programmes

NASCAR
Oct 5, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.