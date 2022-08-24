Tickets Subscribe
Trackhouse to expand Project 91 NASCAR plans in 2023
NASCAR News

Joey Logano signs multi-year NASCAR contract extension with Penske

Team Penske and Joey Logano have agreed to a multi-year NASCAR contract extension that will keep him with the organisation “for years to come.”

Jim Utter
By:
Joey Logano signs multi-year NASCAR contract extension with Penske

Earlier this season, team owner Roger Penske had said he was expecting to sign the 2018 NASCAR Cup Series champion to a long-term extension and the deal was finally announced on Wednesday.

“Over the last 10 years Joey has become such an important part of Team Penske and we know he will continue to be a leader and a winner with the #22 Ford team well into the future,” said Penske.

“Joey is a great champion of our sport and we are proud of how he continues to produce for our team and represent all of our partners, including Shell, Pennzoil and Ford. He also brings veteran leadership to our programme, serving as a great mentor and team-mate to both Ryan [Blaney] and Austin [Cindric].

“With all he has achieved in his career, he still has a lot left to accomplish with Team Penske.”

Logano, 32, joined Team Penske prior to the start of the 2013 season. Over the course of his 10 years with the team, he has won 27 Cup races, including the 2015 Daytona 500, the 2016 NASCAR All-Star race and the first race in the Next Gen car – the pre-season 2022 Clash at the Coliseum.

He also gave Penske its second-ever Cup championship with his victory in the 2018 season finale at Homestead.

Joey Logano and Tim Cindric

Joey Logano and Tim Cindric

Photo by: Rusty Jarrett / NKP / Motorsport Images

Logano is already qualified for this season’s playoffs thanks to two victories this year – at Darlington and Gateway.

“Since taking over the #22 car at Team Penske, I’ve had the opportunity to accomplish so many of my dreams both on and off the track.” said Logano. “For the last 10 years, Roger has provided me the resources to be competitive, a team that stands behind me and leadership that is second to none.

“I’m excited to be continuing our relationship together so we can keep focusing on winning races, more championships and doing what we do for many years to come.”

Since he joined Team Penske, Logano has qualified for the playoffs in all but one season which came in 2017. Logano has also reached the title race four times with the squad.

Logano also has 30 career wins in the Xfinity Series and one victory in Trucks.

