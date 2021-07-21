Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Keselowski to become new driver/co-owner at Roush Fenway NASCAR Cup team
NASCAR Analysis

How Keselowski aims to emulate Stewart with move into ownership

By:

Brad Keselowski’s departure from from Team Penske to join Roush Fenway Racing as a co-owner and driver isn't the first time a NASCAR Cup champion has made such a move.

How Keselowski aims to emulate Stewart with move into ownership

That's a point not lost on 2012 Cup champion Keselowski, who at an official presentation announcing his long-anticipated team switch for 2022 on Tuesday went out of his way to compare his new driver/owner role at Roush to Tony Stewart’s move into a similar position at Haas CNC Racing in 2009.

As Keselowski noted, Stewart was the same age (37) and had the same tally of career wins in the NASCAR Cup Series (35) when he left Joe Gibbs Racing at the end of 2008 to form Stewart-Haas Racing.

But when Stewart joined forces with Gene Haas, the biggest gain wasn’t just in adding Stewart the accomplished driver - then a two-time champion. It was also all the exceptional and talented people who came to work at the organisation because Stewart had now made it his new NASCAR home, duly resulting in Stewart taking a third title for SHR in 2011 after a nail-biting decider to beat Carl Edwards on countback.

Keselowski, as well as the executives at Roush Fenway, are hoping the same scenario plays out in their case.

“First off, hat’s off to Tony - what he did over there was amazing and I don’t know if he’s ever gotten the credit that he rightfully deserves,” Keselowski said.

“He took that company that had never won a race and in two-and-a-half-to-three years’ time won a championship with it. That was so impressive.”

Roush Fenway, the team that ran Edwards in that thrilling 2011 season, has a much longer history and far more success in NASCAR than Haas did at the time of Stewart’s addition. It claimed consecutive titles with Matt Kenseth (2003) and Kurt Busch (2004) and also finished runner-up four times with Mark Martin (1990, 1994, 1998, 2002) and with Greg Biffle in 2005.

Tony Stewart won his third Cup title in 2011 after taking on team co-ownership role at SHR

Tony Stewart won his third Cup title in 2011 after taking on team co-ownership role at SHR

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Those factors, as well as the change to the Next Generation car in the Cup Series next season – where every team will basically be starting on a level playing field – should provide for an easier transition.

“One of the key things is Tony did an amazing job of bringing in key talent,” Keselowski said.

“I think we’re always looking at talent. Things will change, teams change, companies change over time and people go different places and things like that happen.

“I think our eyes and ears are open as talent becomes available at all times, and I’m hopeful that we’ll continue to have an influx of talent with this announcement. It’s one of the key reasons why we’re here today is to show the world that here’s what we’re doing and to make sure that we’re attracting the best talent as it comes up.”

Team co-owner Jack Roush echoed Keselowski’s thoughts.

“One of the challenges that we had was getting this press conference moved up as far back in the summer as we could so that we’d have the opportunity to talk with people who might be considering a change that would be attracted to us and we would be attractive to them,” Roush said. “So, we definitely have our shingle out.

“We’re in the business to stay and we’re looking to reset and to move forward with the most aggressive attack at the rules changes and the hardware changes that the Next Gen car has and to re-evaluate the skill sets and look at making improvements and ambitions to our organisation out of people that are at a point in their career where they’re ready for a change as Brad was.”

Ryan Newman, Roush Fenway Racing, Ford Mustang Guaranteed Rate

Ryan Newman, Roush Fenway Racing, Ford Mustang Guaranteed Rate

Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images

Keselowski’s additional focus on the competition side of the new organisation will put him in a key role to decide who is added and who is kept at Roush.

The experience he has in his career, from having owned his own Truck Series program as well as driving for successful organisations such as JR Motorsports and Penske, should benefit him well.

“It’s a critical role for me and it’s a critical role for me in joining the team, no doubt,” Keselowski said.

“It really comes down to the style of management that you have. I’m a big believer in servant leadership

“A lot of my intention is, yes, to hold people accountable as any leader does, but more so to serve the team in helping them get what they need to be the best they can be, and that means being an active listener as much as setting direction, but helping them achieve their goals and helping them tell us what to do.

“There’s the old Steve Jobs saying, ‘We hire smart people so they can tell us what to do, not so I can tell them what to do.’ And I’m a big believer in that, so there’s certainly some work to be done in that area.”

Keselowski is under no illusions of an easy path ahead, but plans to hold everyone to the same standard as himself in working for success.

Brad Keselowski, Team Penske, Ford Mustang Discount Tire

Brad Keselowski, Team Penske, Ford Mustang Discount Tire

Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / Motorsport Images

“This is a big challenge, but it’s a big dream of mine to be an owner and a partner at the NASCAR level with the right ownership group, and I think this is it - but it’s scary,” he said.

“I have a great team right now. I’m not going to say anything differently, and I’ve been very privileged to drive for Team Penske and to have the success we’ve had.

“It’s tough to leave that, and I don’t want to deny that in any shape or form, but this is a big dream of mine that was worth leaving it for.

“It’s not an easy transition. I know the work is going to be hard and that is scary. It’s scary to leave something where you know you can be successful to go to a new opportunity, but I believe in this opportunity, but we have to go do the work.

“Nobody is going to give anything to us. We have to go work for it.”

shares
comments

Related video

Keselowski to become new driver/co-owner at Roush Fenway NASCAR Cup team

Previous article

Keselowski to become new driver/co-owner at Roush Fenway NASCAR Cup team
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

The details at the heart of the Hamilton/Verstappen debate

8 h
2
Formula 1

Horner: "Unacceptable" for F1 team bosses to be allowed to lobby stewards

7 h
3
Formula 1

McLaren set for boost in Ferrari F1 fight with Hungarian GP upgrades

5 h
4
Formula 1

Alonso clarifies comments about racing on ‘dark side’ at F1 British GP

2 h
5
Formula 1

The off-track considerations that led to F1’s Hamilton/Verstappen Silverstone shunt

4 h
Latest news
How Keselowski aims to emulate Stewart with move into ownership
NAS

How Keselowski aims to emulate Stewart with move into ownership

1m
Keselowski to become new driver/co-owner at Roush Fenway NASCAR Cup team
NAS

Keselowski to become new driver/co-owner at Roush Fenway NASCAR Cup team

Jul 20, 2021
NASCAR signs off Next Gen Cup car, chassis released to teams this week
NAS

NASCAR signs off Next Gen Cup car, chassis released to teams this week

Jul 19, 2021
Almirola scores upset NASCAR Cup win in chaotic New Hampshire race
NAS

Almirola scores upset NASCAR Cup win in chaotic New Hampshire race

Jul 19, 2021
Keselowski explains "difficult" decision to leave Penske
NAS

Keselowski explains "difficult" decision to leave Penske

Jul 15, 2021
Jim Utter More
Jim Utter
NASCAR signs off Next Gen Cup car, chassis released to teams this week
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR signs off Next Gen Cup car, chassis released to teams this week

Almirola scores upset NASCAR Cup win in chaotic New Hampshire race New Hampshire
NASCAR Cup

Almirola scores upset NASCAR Cup win in chaotic New Hampshire race

NASCAR Atlanta: Kurt Busch beats brother Kyle for dramatic victory
Video Inside
NASCAR

NASCAR Atlanta: Kurt Busch beats brother Kyle for dramatic victory

Brad Keselowski More
Brad Keselowski
Keselowski explains "difficult" decision to leave Penske
NASCAR

Keselowski explains "difficult" decision to leave Penske

Keselowski leaves Penske NASCAR Cup team, Cindric promoted for 2022
NASCAR

Keselowski leaves Penske NASCAR Cup team, Cindric promoted for 2022

Brad Keselowski's top 10 moments of 2012 Plus
NASCAR

Brad Keselowski's top 10 moments of 2012

Roush Fenway Racing More
Roush Fenway Racing
Keselowski could become the next owner/driver in NASCAR
NASCAR

Keselowski could become the next owner/driver in NASCAR

Roush Fenway Racing first to offer crypto fan tokens in NASCAR
NASCAR Cup

Roush Fenway Racing first to offer crypto fan tokens in NASCAR

Roush Fenway announces Newman as Bayne's '19 NASCAR Cup replacement
NASCAR

Roush Fenway announces Newman as Bayne's '19 NASCAR Cup replacement

Trending Today

The details at the heart of the Hamilton/Verstappen debate
Formula 1 Formula 1

The details at the heart of the Hamilton/Verstappen debate

Horner: "Unacceptable" for F1 team bosses to be allowed to lobby stewards
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner: "Unacceptable" for F1 team bosses to be allowed to lobby stewards

McLaren set for boost in Ferrari F1 fight with Hungarian GP upgrades
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren set for boost in Ferrari F1 fight with Hungarian GP upgrades

Alonso clarifies comments about racing on ‘dark side’ at F1 British GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso clarifies comments about racing on ‘dark side’ at F1 British GP

The off-track considerations that led to F1’s Hamilton/Verstappen Silverstone shunt Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The off-track considerations that led to F1’s Hamilton/Verstappen Silverstone shunt

What could have been: When a dream BTCC deal turned sour
BTCC BTCC

What could have been: When a dream BTCC deal turned sour

Raikkonen urges Alfa Romeo F1 team to “wake up” over car performance
Formula 1 Formula 1

Raikkonen urges Alfa Romeo F1 team to “wake up” over car performance

International Court of Appeal upholds Corberi’s 15-year kart ban
General General

International Court of Appeal upholds Corberi’s 15-year kart ban

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The F1 nearly-man winding back the clock in NASCAR’s European cousin Plus

The F1 nearly-man winding back the clock in NASCAR’s European cousin

A multiple F3000 race winner, Marc Goossens was on the precipice of making Formula 1 in the 1990s - but a lack of budget left him without a path to the promised land. Turning to an illustrious racing career in sportscars, Goossens left the endurance circuit to try his hand at racing stock cars - and now calls the NASCAR Euro Series home

NASCAR
Jul 1, 2021
Why a British prospect is trying to make it in NASCAR Plus

Why a British prospect is trying to make it in NASCAR

There has never been a full-time British driver in the NASCAR Cup. But Alex Sedgwick, who is rising through the stock car ranks, wants that to change and could be a trailblazer for European talents to reach the top echelons of the NASCAR ladder

NASCAR
Feb 28, 2021
How Earnhardt’s death changed American motorsport Plus

How Earnhardt’s death changed American motorsport

It's 20 years since legendary driver Dale Earnhardt Sr died at the Daytona 500, but the legacy of his crash continues today through the pioneering safety work done by NASCAR

NASCAR
Feb 18, 2021
The NASCAR subplots to keep an eye on in 2021 Plus

The NASCAR subplots to keep an eye on in 2021

This weekend's Daytona 500 kickstarts a NASCAR Cup season that promises plenty of intrigue courtesy of new owners and a refreshed calendar. Here's what you need to know ahead of the new season

NASCAR
Feb 12, 2021
How a second-chance NASCAR ace is rebuilding his career Plus

How a second-chance NASCAR ace is rebuilding his career

From a disgraced NASCAR exile, Kyle Larson has been given a shot at redemption by the powerhouse Hendrick Motorsports squad. Replacing seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson is no easy billing, but Larson has every intention of repaying the team's faith

NASCAR
Feb 11, 2021
Autosport's top 5 NASCAR machines Plus

Autosport's top 5 NASCAR machines

The American stock car scene is more famous for its close racing and occasional punch-ups, but there have been some fantastic machines too. As part of Autosport's 70th anniversary celebrations in 2020, we picked out five of its best

NASCAR
Jan 3, 2021
Why NASCAR's latest second-generation champion is just getting started Plus

Why NASCAR's latest second-generation champion is just getting started

Chase Elliott's late charge to the 2020 NASCAR Cup title defied predictions that it would be a Kevin Harvick versus Denny Hamlin showdown. While the two veterans are showing no signs of slowing down, Elliott's triumph was a window into NASCAR's future

NASCAR
Nov 17, 2020
Why Johnson’s playoff failure won’t tarnish his legacy Plus

Why Johnson’s playoff failure won’t tarnish his legacy

The last season of a retiring NASCAR great has shown promise, and may have resulted in another playoff push without small issues outside his control. 2020 won't be the year Jimmie Johnson would have wanted, but it won't be what he is remembered for

NASCAR
Sep 3, 2020

Latest news

How Keselowski aims to emulate Stewart with move into ownership
NASCAR NASCAR

How Keselowski aims to emulate Stewart with move into ownership

Keselowski to become new driver/co-owner at Roush Fenway NASCAR Cup team
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Keselowski to become new driver/co-owner at Roush Fenway NASCAR Cup team

NASCAR signs off Next Gen Cup car, chassis released to teams this week
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR signs off Next Gen Cup car, chassis released to teams this week

Almirola scores upset NASCAR Cup win in chaotic New Hampshire race
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Almirola scores upset NASCAR Cup win in chaotic New Hampshire race

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.