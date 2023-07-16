Heavy rain forces NASCAR to postpone Loudon Cup race
Heavy rains and the potential for flash floods have postponed Sunday’s NASCAR Cup race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.
NASCAR made the call Sunday morning hours before the scheduled start time to postpone the Crayon 301 until Monday. The race will be broadcast live on USA Network.
A flash flood warning and tornado watches were in effect around the area of the track in Loudon, N.H., when the race was called at approximately 10:45 a.m. ET.
Monday’s forecast calls for much better conditions – partly cloudy with a high of 89 degrees and only a 10% chance of rain.
When Monday’s race gets underway, Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Christopher Bell and Martin Truex Jr. will lead the field to green.
Bell, who won this race a year ago, won the pole for the race on Friday, his first of the 2023 season.
The two Toyotas will be followed by three Fords as Aric Almirola will line up third, Joey Logano fourth and Ryan Blaney fifth.
Completing the top-10 starting lineup are Tyler Reddick, William Byron, Bubba Wallace, Brad Keselowski and Kyle Busch.
Busch, however, spun around in Turn 1 on his final round qualifying attempt on Friday and hit the wall with his No. 8 Chevrolet.
Busch and his Richard Childress Racing team decided to move to a backup car, and he will have to start Monday’s race from the rear of the field.
The Speedway Motorsports Weather Guarantee is in effect for Crayon 301 ticketholders and Track Pass holders unable to attend the rescheduled races on Monday.
Fans with unscanned Sunday tickets may exchange them ticket-for-ticket for equal or lesser value toward any other Speedway Motorsports NASCAR or IndyCar race during the next calendar year.
NASCAR Cup Atlanta: Byron comes back from lap down to win rain-shortened race
NASCAR Cup New Hampshire: Martin Truex Jr dominates delayed race
Hungarian GP: F1 technical images from the pitlane explained
Hungarian GP: F1 technical images from the pitlane explained Hungarian GP: F1 technical images from the pitlane explained
Bobby Rahal admits Indy 500 stress "took a real toll on me"
Bobby Rahal admits Indy 500 stress “took a real toll on me” Bobby Rahal admits Indy 500 stress “took a real toll on me”
WRC Estonia: Tanak wins opening stage, Evans and Lappi share lead
WRC Estonia: Tanak wins opening stage, Evans and Lappi share lead WRC Estonia: Tanak wins opening stage, Evans and Lappi share lead
FIA insists processes must be followed amid F1 reform calls
FIA insists processes must be followed amid F1 reform calls FIA insists processes must be followed amid F1 reform calls
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of its Next Gen arrival
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of its Next Gen arrival How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of its Next Gen arrival
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022
Why Bubba Wallace's Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR
