Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Charlotte NASCAR: Larson rallies to win chaotic playoff race
NASCAR News

Elliott wishes Harvick a "merry offseason" after Roval run-in

By:

Reigning NASCAR Cup champion Chase Elliott wished rival Kevin Harvick "a merry offseason" after their Charlotte Roval clash, which preceded a race-ending accident for Harvick that curtailed his title hopes.

Elliott wishes Harvick a "merry offseason" after Roval run-in

The latest coming together between the pair came three weeks after a fiery post-race confrontation at Bristol, when a delayed Elliott - who had suffered a puncture in contact from Harvick while battling for the lead - deliberately held up the 2014 champion and helped his Hendrick Motorsports team-mate Kyle Larson to steal victory.

Stewart-Haas Racing's Harvick appeared to retaliate at Charlotte by punting Elliott into the Turn 7 wall on lap 55 of the playoff elimination race, leading to Elliott sustaining significant right-rear damage before being hit again by Cole Custer.

The lengthy repairs in pitlane meant Elliott was in danger of missing the cut for the next stage of the playoffs on points, and he made it clear on the radio that he was looking for Harvick on track.

A timely debris caution for the rear bumper falling from Elliott's car put him in a position to finally catch up to the field.

With Elliott just a couple of car-lengths behind starting lap 99, the 45-year-old veteran overshot Turn 1 trying to outbrake Christopher Bell and made heavy contact with the wall - putting him out on the spot.

Along with Harvick, Bell, William Byron and Alex Bowman were also knocked out of the playoffs as Larson took victory.

Elliott continued to finish 12th, progressing to the next phase round of eight at Texas next weekend.

When asked about the feud, Elliott was tight-lipped, but said: "As far as Kevin goes, I just want to wish them a merry off-season and a happy Christmas."

Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang Mobil 1

Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang Mobil 1

Photo by: Rusty Jarrett / NKP / Motorsport Images

He said that his opinion of Harvick has not changed since Bristol and that he is "just glad we're moving on".

Harvick would not outright say the initial contact with Elliott was intentional, only that "sometimes real life teaches you good lessons". When pushed further, he added: "You remember Bristol".

Explaining his Turn 1 accident, Harvick said: "I just pushed it in there too hard and I got the tyre locked up and I couldn’t stop it."

shares
comments

Related video

Charlotte NASCAR: Larson rallies to win chaotic playoff race

Previous article

Charlotte NASCAR: Larson rallies to win chaotic playoff race
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Red Bull surprised at "significant" Mercedes F1 power boost

19 min
2
Formula 1

Mercedes has "thick skin" to handle Hamilton's F1 radio frustration

55 min
3
Formula 1

The hidden factors that thwarted Hamilton's bid for shock Turkish GP glory

49 min
4
Formula 1

Adelaide Grand Prix track could be ripped up

1 h
5
Formula 1

F1 set to abandon planned new sporting regulations format

1 d
Latest news
Elliott wishes Harvick a "merry offseason" after Roval run-in
NAS

Elliott wishes Harvick a "merry offseason" after Roval run-in

7m
Charlotte NASCAR: Larson rallies to win chaotic playoff race
Video Inside
NAS

Charlotte NASCAR: Larson rallies to win chaotic playoff race

1 h
NASCAR Euro team to join Cup Series in 2022, Villeneuve to test
NAS

NASCAR Euro team to join Cup Series in 2022, Villeneuve to test

Oct 9, 2021
Keselowski let Talladega NASCAR victory "slip away"
NAS

Keselowski let Talladega NASCAR victory "slip away"

Oct 6, 2021
Former Le Mans class winner Joey Hand to make Cup debut
NAS

Former Le Mans class winner Joey Hand to make Cup debut

Oct 5, 2021
Nick DeGroot More
Nick DeGroot
Former Le Mans class winner Joey Hand to make Cup debut
NASCAR Cup

Former Le Mans class winner Joey Hand to make Cup debut

Talladega NASCAR: Wallace takes landmark win in rain-shortened race
NASCAR

Talladega NASCAR: Wallace takes landmark win in rain-shortened race

How a NASCAR veteran landed a deserved farewell tour Plus
NASCAR

How a NASCAR veteran landed a deserved farewell tour

Chase Elliott More
Chase Elliott
Elliott chasing NASCAR history on Watkins Glen return
NASCAR

Elliott chasing NASCAR history on Watkins Glen return

NASCAR Road America: Elliott returns to form with win
NASCAR

NASCAR Road America: Elliott returns to form with win

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest
NASCAR

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest

Trending Today

Red Bull surprised at "significant" Mercedes F1 power boost
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull surprised at "significant" Mercedes F1 power boost

Mercedes has "thick skin" to handle Hamilton's F1 radio frustration
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes has "thick skin" to handle Hamilton's F1 radio frustration

The hidden factors that thwarted Hamilton's bid for shock Turkish GP glory Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The hidden factors that thwarted Hamilton's bid for shock Turkish GP glory

Adelaide Grand Prix track could be ripped up
Formula 1 Formula 1

Adelaide Grand Prix track could be ripped up

F1 set to abandon planned new sporting regulations format
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 set to abandon planned new sporting regulations format

FIA explains why Gasly was penalised for Alonso clash
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA explains why Gasly was penalised for Alonso clash

Tost: F1 staff unhappy with 23-race calendar 'should go'
Formula 1 Formula 1

Tost: F1 staff unhappy with 23-race calendar 'should go'

Podcast: F1 Turkish GP review
Formula 1 Formula 1

Podcast: F1 Turkish GP review

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Plus

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Bubba Wallace claimed his maiden NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega on Monday to become the first Black victor in the category since Wendell Scott in 1963. Both Wallace and Scott had faced obstacles and racism in their paths to their breakthrough wins, and NASCAR is trying to put it right with its range of diversity programmes

NASCAR
Oct 5, 2021
Why NASCAR's most resilient driver has landed on his feet at 23XI Plus

Why NASCAR's most resilient driver has landed on his feet at 23XI

In a career that has had many ups and downs, Kurt Busch has been written off many times before. But facing career uncertainty after the sale of Chip Ganassi's NASCAR team, the 2004 Cup champion has found a new berth at Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan's 23XI organisation - which underlines his enduring value

NASCAR
Aug 31, 2021
The F1 nearly-man winding back the clock in NASCAR’s European cousin Plus

The F1 nearly-man winding back the clock in NASCAR’s European cousin

A multiple F3000 race winner, Marc Goossens was on the precipice of making Formula 1 in the 1990s - but a lack of budget left him without a path to the promised land. Turning to an illustrious racing career in sportscars, Goossens left the endurance circuit to try his hand at racing stock cars - and now calls the NASCAR Euro Series home

NASCAR
Jul 1, 2021
Why a British prospect is trying to make it in NASCAR Plus

Why a British prospect is trying to make it in NASCAR

There has never been a full-time British driver in the NASCAR Cup. But Alex Sedgwick, who is rising through the stock car ranks, wants that to change and could be a trailblazer for European talents to reach the top echelons of the NASCAR ladder

NASCAR
Feb 28, 2021
How Earnhardt’s death changed American motorsport Plus

How Earnhardt’s death changed American motorsport

It's 20 years since legendary driver Dale Earnhardt Sr died at the Daytona 500, but the legacy of his crash continues today through the pioneering safety work done by NASCAR

NASCAR
Feb 18, 2021
The NASCAR subplots to keep an eye on in 2021 Plus

The NASCAR subplots to keep an eye on in 2021

This weekend's Daytona 500 kickstarts a NASCAR Cup season that promises plenty of intrigue courtesy of new owners and a refreshed calendar. Here's what you need to know ahead of the new season

NASCAR
Feb 12, 2021
How a second-chance NASCAR ace is rebuilding his career Plus

How a second-chance NASCAR ace is rebuilding his career

From a disgraced NASCAR exile, Kyle Larson has been given a shot at redemption by the powerhouse Hendrick Motorsports squad. Replacing seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson is no easy billing, but Larson has every intention of repaying the team's faith

NASCAR
Feb 11, 2021
Autosport's top 5 NASCAR machines Plus

Autosport's top 5 NASCAR machines

The American stock car scene is more famous for its close racing and occasional punch-ups, but there have been some fantastic machines too. As part of Autosport's 70th anniversary celebrations in 2020, we picked out five of its best

NASCAR
Jan 3, 2021

Latest news

Elliott wishes Harvick a "merry offseason" after Roval run-in
NASCAR NASCAR

Elliott wishes Harvick a "merry offseason" after Roval run-in

Charlotte NASCAR: Larson rallies to win chaotic playoff race
Video Inside
NASCAR NASCAR

Charlotte NASCAR: Larson rallies to win chaotic playoff race

NASCAR Euro team to join Cup Series in 2022, Villeneuve to test
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR Euro team to join Cup Series in 2022, Villeneuve to test

Keselowski let Talladega NASCAR victory "slip away"
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Keselowski let Talladega NASCAR victory "slip away"

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.