Daytona 24 Hours LMP2 winner Kyle Tilley to make NASCAR debut at COTA

Tilley, the 2021 Rolex at Daytona race winner and Asian Le Mans Series LMP2 Am champion, will make his debut in the May 23 race at Circuit of the Americas driving the No. 78 Ford Mustang.

He will race at Road America and Watkins Glen International in July and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course in August.

Tilley, 33, currently competes in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and European Le Mans Series as well as historic racing.

In January, Tilley won the Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona LMP2 class with Era Motorsports, driving an Oreca alongside Paul-Loup Chatin, Ryan Dalziel, and Dwight Merriman.

He has experience of Road America, having scored an LMP2 podium there in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship in 2020.

#18 Era Motorsport ORECA LMP2 07: Ryan Dalziel, Kyle Tilley, Dwight Merriman Photo by: Richard Dole / Motorsport Images

“To say I’m excited to race in the NASCAR Cup Series would be an understatement,” said Tilley. “I have always been a big fan of NASCAR and the close racing it provides.

“To have the opportunity to go up against the best at Circuit of the Americas and the other road courses is going to be both a huge challenge and learning curve, but one I am really looking forward to.”

Tilley will be joined by sponsors Battle Associates and Bremont Chronometers, the official timing partner of Williams Racing in Formula One.

“I’d like to extend my gratitude to team owners B.J. McLeod and Matt Tifft for the faith they have shown in me, and my partners Battle Associates and Bremont Chronometers for coming onboard for the weekend,” Tilley said.

“I am honoured to be a part of Team Live Fast and am excited to see what we can do together.”

Circuit of the Americas is a new track on the NASCAR schedule for this season.

The Bath native has also competed in the FIA Masters Historic Formula One Championship, winning three races in 2019 and finishing third in the Pre-1978 Fittipaldi/Stewart class.

He ran the 2020 24 Hours of Le Mans, finishing fifteenth overall and eleventh in LMP2 in IDEC’s #17 Oreca.

In 2017, he came second in the SprintX Pirelli World Challenge Series' GTS ProAm standings.