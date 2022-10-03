Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / IndyCar racer Daly to make NASCAR Cup debut at Charlotte Roval Next / Bowman misses Charlotte Roval race, confirms NASCAR Cup play-off exit
NASCAR Race report

NASCAR Cup Talladega: Elliott beats Blaney for crucial victory

Chase Elliott profited from an Erik Jones shove on the final lap to beat Ryan Blaney to win the NASCAR Cup race at Talladega and book his place in the next stage of the playoffs.

Jim Utter
By:

After a late caution for a stalled car at the end of the pitlane, Blaney led the way with two laps to go and remained in front at the start of the final of the 188 laps.

As the field came off Turn 4, Blaney was on the inside with Michael McDowell behind him, while Elliott ran up top with Jones behind him.

Jones gave Elliott a shove to push him past Blaney for the lead and the two ended up racing side-by-side to the chequered flag, with Elliott winning by 0.046 seconds.

Elliott becomes the first playoff-contending driver to win one of the playoff races this season, and automatically advances to the semi-final round regardless of how he finishes in next weekend’s race at the Charlotte Roval.

The win is the fifth this season for Elliott, the most of any driver, and 18th of his career.

“It was a wild last couple laps. I wasn’t super crazy about being on the bottom [lane] and fortunately I got just clear enough off of [Turn] 2 to slide up in front of Erik.

“He gave me some great shoves. He’s a Team Chevy partner there. Just had a good enough run to get out front and then was able to stay far enough in front of Ryan at the line to get it done.

“These things are so hard to win and you have to enjoy them. I just appreciate everybody’s effort today. We’re getting ready to go to the Roval and try to grab another one.”

Race winner Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro

Race winner Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro

Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images

Tucked up behind Blaney saw McDowell take third, clear of Ross Chastain in fourth, as Denny Hamlin rounded out the top five.

Having played an assisting role in Elliott’s win, Jones faded to the line in sixth place but ahead of Todd Gilliland and Daniel Suarez, as Austin Cindric and Chase Briscoe completed the top 10 in Talladega.

With one race remaining in the second round of the playoffs, the four drivers lowest in the points and in danger of elimination next week at Charlotte are Alex Bowman, Christopher Bell, William Byron, and Cindric.

NASCAR Cup Talladega II - Race Results

Cla Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval
1 United States Chase Elliott Chevrolet 188 3:15'23.307    
2 United States Ryan Blaney Ford 188 3:15'23.353 0.046 0.046
3 United States Michael McDowell Ford 188 3:15'23.401 0.094 0.048
4 United States Ross Chastain Chevrolet 188 3:15'23.467 0.160 0.066
5 United States Denny Hamlin Toyota 188 3:15'23.490 0.183 0.023
6 United States Erik Jones Chevrolet 188 3:15'23.558 0.251 0.068
7 United States Todd Gilliland Ford 188 3:15'23.591 0.284 0.033
8 Mexico Daniel Suarez Chevrolet 188 3:15'23.603 0.296 0.012
9 United States Austin Cindric Ford 188 3:15'23.619 0.312 0.016
10 United States Chase Briscoe Ford 188 3:15'23.629 0.322 0.010
11 United States Landon Cassill Chevrolet 188 3:15'23.651 0.344 0.022
12 United States William Byron Chevrolet 188 3:15'23.688 0.381 0.037
13 United States Austin Dillon Chevrolet 188 3:15'23.714 0.407 0.026
14 United States Aric Almirola Ford 188 3:15'23.753 0.446 0.039
15 United States Justin Haley Chevrolet 188 3:15'23.770 0.463 0.017
16 United States Bubba Wallace Toyota 188 3:15'23.771 0.464 0.001
17 United States Christopher Bell Toyota 188 3:15'23.838 0.531 0.067
18 United States Kyle Larson Chevrolet 188 3:15'23.841 0.534 0.003
19 United States Noah Gragson Chevrolet 188 3:15'23.906 0.599 0.065
20 United States Kyle Busch Toyota 188 3:15'23.908 0.601 0.002
21 United States Cole Custer Ford 188 3:15'24.222 0.915 0.314
22 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Chevrolet 188 3:15'24.683 1.376 0.461
23 United States Ty Dillon Chevrolet 188 3:15'24.812 1.505 0.129
24 United States Brad Keselowski Ford 188 3:15'25.087 1.780 0.275
25 United States Chris Buescher Ford 188 3:15'25.239 1.932 0.152
26 United States Martin Truex Jr. Toyota 188 3:15'25.655 2.348 0.416
27 United States Joey Logano Ford 188 3:15'26.369 3.062 0.714
28 United States Tyler Reddick Chevrolet 187 3:15'28.473 1 Lap 1 Lap
29 United States Kevin Harvick Ford 187 3:15'29.074 1 Lap 0.601
30 United States Justin Allgaier Chevrolet 186 3:15'35.052 2 Laps 1 Lap
31 United States J.J. Yeley Ford 184 3:15'29.759 4 Laps 2 Laps
32 United States Cody Ware Ford 184 3:15'31.620 4 Laps 1.861
33 United States B.J. McLeod Ford 182 3:15'33.000 6 Laps 2 Laps
34 United States Daniel Hemric Chevrolet 180 3:06'38.724 8 Laps 2 Laps
35 United States Corey Lajoie Chevrolet 44 49'03.236 144 Laps 136 Laps
36 United States Harrison Burton Ford 23 23'32.693 165 Laps 21 Laps
37 Ty Gibbs Toyota 23 23'32.975 165 Laps 0.282
View full results
 

shares
comments
IndyCar racer Daly to make NASCAR Cup debut at Charlotte Roval
Previous article

IndyCar racer Daly to make NASCAR Cup debut at Charlotte Roval
Next article

Bowman misses Charlotte Roval race, confirms NASCAR Cup play-off exit

Bowman misses Charlotte Roval race, confirms NASCAR Cup play-off exit
Jim Utter More
Jim Utter
Eliminated Larson made "too many mistakes" to defend NASCAR Cup title
Video Inside
NASCAR

Eliminated Larson made "too many mistakes" to defend NASCAR Cup title

NASCAR Cup Charlotte: Bell keeps playoff hopes alive with Roval win
Video Inside
NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Charlotte: Bell keeps playoff hopes alive with Roval win

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Plus
NASCAR

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Latest news

How did Verstappen win the title? F1’s points confusion explained
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

How did Verstappen win the title? F1’s points confusion explained

Max Verstappen clinched his second Formula 1 world championship by winning Sunday’s Japanese Grand Prix, but just like his first crown in Abu Dhabi last year, this was not without controversy and confusion.

IndyCar reveals new venue for first open test in 2023
IndyCar IndyCar

IndyCar reveals new venue for first open test in 2023

Thermal Club in Palm Springs in California will host the first of three IndyCar open tests next year.

W Series announces early end to 2022 season to focus on fundraising for 2023
W Series W Series

W Series announces early end to 2022 season to focus on fundraising for 2023

W Series has announced it will not complete the final three races of its 2022 season due to fundraising issues, but is “extremely confident” of returning in 2023.

Red Bull 'surprised, disappointed' at F1 cost cap breach verdict
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull 'surprised, disappointed' at F1 cost cap breach verdict

Red Bull has expressed its "surprise and disappointment" at being found to have breached Formula 1's cost cap in 2021 by the FIA.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team Plus

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Saddled with uncompetitive Minardi machinery, Tarso Marques didn't manage to score points in his three partial seasons of Formula 1. But now the Brazilian has the chance to show what he can do in NASCAR, and explains the story of his comeback with new Cup Series entrant Team Stange

Formula 1
Apr 13, 2022
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car Plus

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

NASCAR’s new stock car generation is encouraging an influx of fresh blood into its top tier. But there are concerns that parts are in short supply as the entire paddock tries to build up stocks at the same time

NASCAR
Feb 22, 2022
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style Plus

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

After holding his nerve and hip-checking his team-mate on the run to the line, Austin Cindric made a perfect start to life as a full-timer in the NASCAR Cup Series by winning the Daytona 500. Here's how the Penske Ford man emerged first across the line in the first points-scoring race for the much-anticipated Next Generation cars

NASCAR
Feb 21, 2022
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Plus

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

There are plenty of uncertainties ahead of the 2022 NASCAR Cup season as an all-new fleet of cars take to the track for the first time. Ahead of this weekend's Daytona 500, our experts explain what you need to know

NASCAR
Feb 17, 2022
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of its Next Gen arrival Plus

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of its Next Gen arrival

The NASCAR Cup kicks off with the Daytona 500 this weekend, but a major overhaul and a subsequent mountain of work has been required to be ready for the arrival of the Next Gen cars

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2022
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory Plus

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

From villain to hero, Kyle Larson’s journey to the 2021 NASCAR Cup title comes straight from the Hollywood blockbuster scripts. While Larson had to reach his lifelong goal the hard way and go through a very public shaming after a ban for using a racial slur, his talents shone long before his name grabbed the headlines for both the right and the wrong reasons

NASCAR
Nov 10, 2021
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Plus

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

It’s not just Formula 1 that’s set for upheaval in 2022, as the NASCAR Cup Series adopts its Next Gen cars that will cast any in-built advantages aside and require teams to adopt a totally new way of operating. Far more than just a change of machinery, the new cars amount to a shift in NASCAR's core philosophy

NASCAR
Oct 12, 2021
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Plus

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Bubba Wallace claimed his maiden NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega on Monday to become the first Black victor in the category since Wendell Scott in 1963. Both Wallace and Scott had faced obstacles and racism in their paths to their breakthrough wins, and NASCAR is trying to put it right with its range of diversity programmes

NASCAR
Oct 5, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.