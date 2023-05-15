Subscribe
Carl Edwards: "It's getting harder and harder" to not race in NASCAR

Former NASCAR driver Carl Edwards admits he is finding retirement "harder and harder" and is considering taking steps "to see if I could still drive" at a competitive level.

Nick DeGroot
By:
Carl Edwards

Edwards shocked the NASCAR world when he quit aged 37 following a 2016 season in which he came close to winning an elusive first Cup series title.

A late-race crash in the Homestead season finale attempting to defend from fellow championship challenger Joey Logano cost Edwards a shot at the crown, which ultimately went to Jimmie Johnson.

He won 28 races during his Cup career, but never won the title. He finished runner-up to Johnson in 2008 and again to Tony Stewart in 2011.

Edwards made a rare trackside appearance at Darlington on Sunday after being announced as a member of NASCAR's 75 Greatest drivers list, and joined the FOX Sports TV booth for the second stage of the Cup Series race.

While in the booth, his fellow retired driver Clint Bowyer asked if Edwards had ever considered making a return to NASCAR.

He replied: "It was easy to not race when I first stepped away, but it's getting harder and harder.

"I like sliding stuff around and driving cars. So there'll be a time when I go do something. Maybe sim work, something like that ... to see if I could still drive. It's a step-by-step process."

Edwards then added: "I love racing cars. I love driving cars. But I want to do it at 100%.

Carl Edwards celebrates victory at Homestead in 2010 with his signature back flip

Carl Edwards celebrates victory at Homestead in 2010 with his signature back flip

Photo by: Motorsport Images

"For me, to step away from the sport when I did, I got to go do the things that I wanted to do 100% and if I ever come back, I want to be able to give it all I got."

Edwards graduated directly to Cup from the Truck Series with Roush Racing in 2004, competing a partial programme before becoming a regular with the Ford team the following year.

He premiered his signature backflip celebration with a maiden victory at Atlanta in 2005 and was a winner in all but three seasons during his Cup career, which culminated with two years with Toyota outfit Joe Gibbs Racing.

Edwards competed simultaneously in the second-tier Nationwide Series between 2005 and 2011, winning the 2007 title. He finished in the top three in all six years he was eligible to score points.

