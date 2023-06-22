Subscribe
Previous / Button hoping for "calmer" NASCAR experience at Chicago after COTA chaos
NASCAR News

Button: NASCAR can capitalise on Le Mans buzz with European race

Jenson Button thinks NASCAR’s Cup Series should “jump on” the opportunity to race in Europe to build on fan interest stirred up by its Garage 56 project at Le Mans.

Charles Bradley
By:
#24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 of Jimmie Johnson, Mike Rockenfeller, Jenson Button

NASCAR brought a modified Next Gen Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, run by powerhouse team Hendrick Motorsports, to showcase a high-powered stock car to a European audience at the world famous 24-hour race earlier this month.

The prime mover behind the programme was NASCAR president Jim France, who wished to honour his father Bill Sr – the man who first brought NASCAR machinery to Le Mans in 1976.

Button believes that the enthusiastic response of the huge crowd at Le Mans proves that NASCAR could build a following in Europe if it brought its American stars across the Atlantic in their Cup cars.

“I think there needs to be a way to get the European fans to understand the personalities within the sport, as much as enjoying the racing,” said Button. “I think it could be big, and doing a race in Europe next year would be great.

“You have got to jump on what we did at Le Mans, and I think it had such a big following – I saw so many memes and it went crazy on social media. It could be easily forgotten, so I think it needs to be jumped on as soon as possible.

“A race in Europe would be great.”

Kimi Raikkonen, Trackhouse Racing, Onx Homes / iLOQ Chevrolet Camaro

Kimi Raikkonen, Trackhouse Racing, Onx Homes / iLOQ Chevrolet Camaro

Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / Motorsport Images

NASCAR sanctions stock car racing series in Europe, Canada, Mexico and Brazil with lesser-specification machinery. NASCAR’s second-tier Xfinity Series has raced at F1 tracks in Mexico City (2005-08) and Montreal (from 2007-12), and its Cup championship ran two exhibition races at Suzuka in the mid-1990s.

Button wondered if NASCAR could work with a World Endurance Championship event in Europe, to ensure a racing audience that might appreciate its American-style racing.

“I kind of feel it’s not what NASCAR would want to do, but it would be good to jump on a weekend where there’s another race,” he said. “So, whether it’s an F1 weekend, which is unlikely, or a WEC weekend – an endurance weekend.

“Because you have the big fanbase there already, and it would be a good starting point for future races in Europe.”

Read Also:

He also felt that a behind-the-scenes, Drive to Survive-style TV show would help a European audience get to know the drivers and teams in NASCAR, to help them appreciate what it’s about: “Racing is one thing, and I think understanding the personalities that are in the sport is something that I think European fans would want to know.

“Just seeing 39 cars go around is great, but if you don’t know who’s behind the wheel, you have no one to really support – unless you just like the colour of the car, like my son does.”

He also suggested that more crossovers of international drivers trying NASCAR – like fellow F1 world champion Kimi Raikkonen and Australian Supercars star Shane van Gisbergen with Trackhouse’s Project 91 entry – would be helpful in growing its audience outside of North America.

“I’d really like to see more drivers from the endurance world or F1 come in and have a taste of NASCAR, seeing how competitive it is,” Button added. “I never thought it’d be as competitive as it is.

“I knew ovals would be something different all together, but I didn’t think the drivers would be so good on street courses and road courses. [I’ve been] pleasantly surprised.”

shares
comments

Button hoping for "calmer" NASCAR experience at Chicago after COTA chaos
Charles Bradley More
Charles Bradley
Chevrolet confirms two-car factory Corvette IMSA GTD Pro attack in 2024

Chevrolet confirms two-car factory Corvette IMSA GTD Pro attack in 2024

IMSA

Chevrolet confirms two-car factory Corvette IMSA GTD Pro attack in 2024 Chevrolet confirms two-car factory Corvette IMSA GTD Pro attack in 2024

Newgarden: Palou can still be caught in IndyCar points chase

Newgarden: Palou can still be caught in IndyCar points chase

IndyCar

Newgarden: Palou can still be caught in IndyCar points chase Newgarden: Palou can still be caught in IndyCar points chase

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Plus
Plus
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

More
Jenson Button
Button hoping for "calmer" NASCAR experience at Chicago after COTA chaos

Button hoping for "calmer" NASCAR experience at Chicago after COTA chaos

NASCAR

Button hoping for "calmer" NASCAR experience at Chicago after COTA chaos Button hoping for "calmer" NASCAR experience at Chicago after COTA chaos

Button crowns Verstappen as Perez F1 "inconsistency" bites

Button crowns Verstappen as Perez F1 "inconsistency" bites

Formula 1
Canadian GP

Button crowns Verstappen as Perez F1 "inconsistency" bites Button crowns Verstappen as Perez F1 "inconsistency" bites

How NASCAR is aiming to thrill on its Le Mans return

How NASCAR is aiming to thrill on its Le Mans return

Plus
Plus
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

How NASCAR is aiming to thrill on its Le Mans return How NASCAR is aiming to thrill on its Le Mans return

Latest news

How Williams “threw everything” at Canada F1 points chance

How Williams “threw everything” at Canada F1 points chance

F1 Formula 1
Canadian GP

How Williams “threw everything” at Canada F1 points chance How Williams “threw everything” at Canada F1 points chance

Chevrolet confirms two-car factory Corvette IMSA GTD Pro attack in 2024

Chevrolet confirms two-car factory Corvette IMSA GTD Pro attack in 2024

IMSA IMSA

Chevrolet confirms two-car factory Corvette IMSA GTD Pro attack in 2024 Chevrolet confirms two-car factory Corvette IMSA GTD Pro attack in 2024

McLaren's triple header F1 update to change almost "every single aerodynamic part"

McLaren's triple header F1 update to change almost "every single aerodynamic part"

F1 Formula 1

McLaren's triple header F1 update to change almost "every single aerodynamic part" McLaren's triple header F1 update to change almost "every single aerodynamic part"

Pirelli set to replace Dunlop as Moto2, Moto3 tyre supplier from 2024

Pirelli set to replace Dunlop as Moto2, Moto3 tyre supplier from 2024

MOT2 Moto2
TT Assen

Pirelli set to replace Dunlop as Moto2, Moto3 tyre supplier from 2024 Pirelli set to replace Dunlop as Moto2, Moto3 tyre supplier from 2024

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
James Newbold

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

Plus
Plus
NASCAR
Charles Bradley

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Plus
Plus
NASCAR
Charles Bradley

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Plus
Plus
NASCAR
Autosport Staff

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of its Next Gen arrival

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of its Next Gen arrival

Plus
Plus
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of its Next Gen arrival How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of its Next Gen arrival

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

Plus
Plus
NASCAR
Charles Bradley

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Plus
Plus
NASCAR
Jim Utter

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Plus
Plus
NASCAR
Charles Bradley

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe