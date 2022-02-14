Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Busch Light invests $10m in female NASCAR driver programme
NASCAR News

Biffle to attempt Daytona 500 comeback with NY Racing NASCAR team

NASCAR veteran Greg Biffle will attempt to make his Cup Series return later this month in the Daytona 500 with an NY Racing Chevrolet Camaro.

Biffle to attempt Daytona 500 comeback with NY Racing NASCAR team
Nick DeGroot
By:

The 52-year-old was a Cup Series regular between 2003 and 2016, and finished second to Tony Stewart in the 2005 standings.

Biffle, the champion of the second-tier Busch Series in 2002, won 19 times in his 510 Cup Series starts for Andy Petree Racing, Petty Enterprises and Roush Fenway Racing.

Following the end of his top-flight career, Biffle made two appearances in the Truck Series, winning at Texas for Kyle Busch Motorsport in 2019.

The NY Racing team has made a handful of appearances in recent years, most recently in the 2018 Coca-Cola 600 with J.J. Yeley. 

Its Richard Childress Racing-built Camaro is not locked into the 500 as a non-chartered team, so Biffle has to race his way into the event. Jay Guy will serve as the team's crew chief.

"I’m really excited to have the opportunity to drive the Next Gen car and help NY Racing make its entry into the 2022 season," said Biffle, who took pole for the 500 in 2004 with Roush.

"I’ve always said since the day I stepped away from full time competition that I would return under the right circumstances.

"Filling in for an injured driver or driving for a top-level team will always be compelling. With this unique opportunity, I’ll now be able to use my 18 years of experience to help this non-charter team get into the Daytona 500 with an RCR-built race car powered by a Hendrick engine.

"I look forward to getting back on the track this week and doing what I enjoy most."

Biffle will drive NY Racing Chevrolet

Biffle will drive NY Racing Chevrolet

Photo by: NY Racing

Biffle's best 500 results are a pair of third places achieved in 2010 and 2012 with RFR. 

Team owner John Cohen added: "As a product of HBCU and an alumni of Grambling Football, I’m excited to have them on board with HBCU League Pass Plus.

"I want to thank Chevrolet for this great partnership along with Richard Childress Racing and Hendrick Motorsports, without them I’m not sure this is possible."

Several non-chartered teams are planning to enter the first points-scoring race for NASCAR's Next-Gen car, among them the Team Hezbergs Ford that 1997 Formula 1 world champion Jacques Villenueve will qualify.

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Greg Biffle
Greg Biffle
Latest news

