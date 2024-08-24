Shane van Gisbergen goes full-time NASCAR Cup racing in 2025

He will drive the No. 88 Chevrolet Camaro for Trackhouse as they expand to three cars. Stephen Doran, who currently works with Zane Smith, will serve as the crew chief. The team released Smith from his contract in an announcement on Saturday.

SVG will race alongside teammates Ross Chastain in the No. 1 and Daniel Suarez in the No. 99. They will be the only team in NASCAR with three full-time drivers representing three different nationalities [United States, Mexico, and New Zealand].

“This is a big day in so many ways for Trackhouse Racing, Shane, Chevrolet and race fans around the world,” said Trackhouse founder and owner Justin Marks.

“This is an important step for our organisation and it’s a credit to the men and women at Trackhouse Racing whose hard work and success the last few years has led to us expanding to three Cup teams in 2025.

“It’s also a big step up for Shane who took a chance on Trackhouse Racing, moved here from New Zealand and now joins the most competitive stock car racing series in the world. Everyone will get to watch one of the world’s racing superstars compete in the NASCAR Cup Series next year.”

The 3x Supercars champion stunned the NASCAR world and those unacquainted with the Kiwi's skills when he won at the Chicago Street Course on debut last year. He was the first driver in over 60 years to win a Cup race in their first attempt, which led to him exiting Supercars in a bold plan to go full-time stock car racing. Under the wing of Trackhouse Racing, he made the leap into the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Driving a Kaulig Racing Chevrolet, he has learned the ropes of oval racing while winning a season-leading three races (all on road courses).

Van Gisbergen's Xfinity victories at Portland, Sonoma, and Chicago have easily guaranteed him a spot in the 2024 playoffs, but he has also shown shining moments as he becomes a better oval racer. He finished third at Atlanta, fourth at Indianapolis, and sixth at Phoenix.

“This is what I have planned for and I am ready,” said Van Gisbergen. "I know there is a tough learning curve ahead, but the best way to learn is to go out and do it. I feel I have made progress running the Xfinity Series this year with Kaulig Racing and I can't thank everyone there enough. I look forward to the Cup Series. Those drivers and teams are the best in the world and it will be an honour to be part of their races.”

SVG has also been running a limited schedule on the Cup side in the No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet. They recently expanded his schedule in preparation for the full-time switch to Cup, so he will now run seven of the final 12 Cup races.