All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR set to announce Cup race in Mexico City for 2025

Sources have confirmed to Autosport that an announcement about NASCAR's highly-anticipated addition to the schedule is expected this week

Luis Ramírez
Luis Ramírez
Mexican flag

NASCAR will race at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez in Mexico City next year, with the official announcement expected to come on Tuesday, Autosport has learned.

The series will utilise the same circuit as Formula 1 for its annual Mexican Grand Prix, with the race expected for June next year. However, a slight modification is still being analysed regarding the main straight, with an additional chicane expected.

The top level of NASCAR has had very limited experience outside of the United States, with the Cup Series having run a number of exhibitions in Japan between 1996 and 1998, as well as one in Australia in 1988. But the last points-paying international Cup race was in 1958 at Canadian Exposition Stadium in Toronto. Before that, there was another Canadian race in 1952, held at Stamford Park in Ontario.

Mexico City hosted NASCAR Xfinity Series races four times between 2005 and 2008, with stock car racing leaving an impression on the public and motorsports world in Mexico, allowing for greater development of the category in the country and leading to the creation of the NASCAR Mexico Series.

Since then, a significant number of Mexican drivers have sought to climb to the top of the NASCAR ladder, trying to follow the path of drivers such as Carlos Contreras, who entered NASCAR in 1999 when he competed in his first Truck race during a time when most Mexican racers were trying to make their way into IndyCar.

Contreras was followed by important names such as Adrian Fernandez, Michel Jourdain, German Quiroga and, the most successful so far in the American series, Daniel Suarez - the first foreigner to win a national-level title in NASCAR and the only non-American to win an oval race in Cup.

Race winner Daniel Suarez, TrackHouse Racing, Onx Homes / Renu Chevrolet Camaro

Race winner Daniel Suarez, TrackHouse Racing, Onx Homes / Renu Chevrolet Camaro

Photo by: Jasen Vinlove / NKP / Motorsport Images

NASCAR's interest in Mexico has led to more drivers seeking opportunities in the United States, even over F1. Names such as Andres Perez de Lara, Regina Sirvent and Eloy Sebastian have all been part of the NASCAR diversity program.

Making the announcement from the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez venue will be NASCAR Chief Operating Officer Steve O'Donell, joined by Suarez, who competes for Trackhouse Racing in the Cup Series, as well as event promoters. Sources close to the negotiations confirmed that the Cup teams will be joined by NASCAR Xfinity, along with the NASCAR Mexico division as a support series.

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article NASCAR Cup Daytona: Harrison Burton takes shock win for Wood Brothers
Next article A look at NASCAR's limited history racing around the world

Top Comments

Luis Ramírez
More from
Luis Ramírez
Mexico set to re-join the WRC calendar in 2023

Mexico set to re-join the WRC calendar in 2023

WRC
Mexico set to re-join the WRC calendar in 2023
Formula E to drop unpopular qualifying format, introduce knock-outs

Formula E to drop unpopular qualifying format, introduce knock-outs

Formula E
Formula E to drop unpopular qualifying format, introduce knock-outs
Brown: 2021 was a great season for O’Ward despite title loss

Brown: 2021 was a great season for O’Ward despite title loss

IndyCar
Brown: 2021 was a great season for O’Ward despite title loss

Latest news

A look at NASCAR's limited history racing around the world

A look at NASCAR's limited history racing around the world

NAS NASCAR Cup
A look at NASCAR's limited history racing around the world
How Verstappen and Red Bull are responding to being second best

How Verstappen and Red Bull are responding to being second best

F1 Formula 1
Dutch GP
How Verstappen and Red Bull are responding to being second best
JA on F1 Podcast: Lowe reveals "an element" of F1 V10 desire behind Zero creation

JA on F1 Podcast: Lowe reveals "an element" of F1 V10 desire behind Zero creation

F1 Formula 1
Dutch GP
JA on F1 Podcast: Lowe reveals "an element" of F1 V10 desire behind Zero creation
Colapinto replaces Sargeant at Williams for remainder of F1 season

Colapinto replaces Sargeant at Williams for remainder of F1 season

F1 Formula 1
Dutch GP
Colapinto replaces Sargeant at Williams for remainder of F1 season

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe