NASCAR set to announce Cup race in Mexico City for 2025
Sources have confirmed to Autosport that an announcement about NASCAR's highly-anticipated addition to the schedule is expected this week
NASCAR will race at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez in Mexico City next year, with the official announcement expected to come on Tuesday, Autosport has learned.
The series will utilise the same circuit as Formula 1 for its annual Mexican Grand Prix, with the race expected for June next year. However, a slight modification is still being analysed regarding the main straight, with an additional chicane expected.
The top level of NASCAR has had very limited experience outside of the United States, with the Cup Series having run a number of exhibitions in Japan between 1996 and 1998, as well as one in Australia in 1988. But the last points-paying international Cup race was in 1958 at Canadian Exposition Stadium in Toronto. Before that, there was another Canadian race in 1952, held at Stamford Park in Ontario.
Mexico City hosted NASCAR Xfinity Series races four times between 2005 and 2008, with stock car racing leaving an impression on the public and motorsports world in Mexico, allowing for greater development of the category in the country and leading to the creation of the NASCAR Mexico Series.
Since then, a significant number of Mexican drivers have sought to climb to the top of the NASCAR ladder, trying to follow the path of drivers such as Carlos Contreras, who entered NASCAR in 1999 when he competed in his first Truck race during a time when most Mexican racers were trying to make their way into IndyCar.
Contreras was followed by important names such as Adrian Fernandez, Michel Jourdain, German Quiroga and, the most successful so far in the American series, Daniel Suarez - the first foreigner to win a national-level title in NASCAR and the only non-American to win an oval race in Cup.
Race winner Daniel Suarez, TrackHouse Racing, Onx Homes / Renu Chevrolet Camaro
Photo by: Jasen Vinlove / NKP / Motorsport Images
NASCAR's interest in Mexico has led to more drivers seeking opportunities in the United States, even over F1. Names such as Andres Perez de Lara, Regina Sirvent and Eloy Sebastian have all been part of the NASCAR diversity program.
Making the announcement from the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez venue will be NASCAR Chief Operating Officer Steve O'Donell, joined by Suarez, who competes for Trackhouse Racing in the Cup Series, as well as event promoters. Sources close to the negotiations confirmed that the Cup teams will be joined by NASCAR Xfinity, along with the NASCAR Mexico division as a support series.
