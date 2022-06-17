Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Chastain apologetic for "terrible driving" in NASCAR Gateway race Next / Supercars star Kostecki explains 2023 NASCAR plan
NASCAR Cup News

NASCAR star Clint Bowyer involved in fatal road accident

Former NASCAR Cup Series driver Clint Bowyer was involved in a fatal accident that resulted in the death of a 47-year-old woman.

Nick DeGroot
By:
NASCAR star Clint Bowyer involved in fatal road accident

First reported by WDAF-TV, a FOX News affiliate in Kansas City, Missouri, the crash occurred last weekend just before 9pm.

Bowyer was driving near U.S. 54 and Missouri Highway 242 around the area of Osage Beach.

Per the Lake Ozark Police Department incident report, Bowyer struck a 47-year-old woman walking on the ramp.

He then immediately stopped the car and called 911, but the woman was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim has been identified as Mary Jane Simmons, of Camdenton, Missouri.

Clint Bowyer, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang Rush Truck Centers / Cummins

Clint Bowyer, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang Rush Truck Centers / Cummins

Photo by: Matthew T. Thacker / NKP / Motorsport Images

A crystalline substance believed to be methamphetamine was found among her belongings.

She was believed to be under the influence of drugs at the time of the accident, according to the crash report.

Bowyer, 43, showed zero signs of impairment and provided a sample of .000 blood alcohol content at the scene of the crash.

The former NASCAR Cup Series star currently works as a NASCAR on FOX analyst, but skipped last weekend's Cup race at Sonoma Raceway due to what was described at the time as "personal matter."

He has since released the following statement:

“Anyone that knows me, knows that family is everything to me," he said.

"My thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones of Ms. Simmons. This is a very difficult time for my family and I, please respect our privacy as we move forward.”

shares
comments
Chastain apologetic for "terrible driving" in NASCAR Gateway race
Previous article

Chastain apologetic for "terrible driving" in NASCAR Gateway race
Next article

Supercars star Kostecki explains 2023 NASCAR plan

Supercars star Kostecki explains 2023 NASCAR plan
Nick DeGroot More
Nick DeGroot
Bruton Smith obituary: Influential NASCAR track owner dies, aged 95
NASCAR Cup

Bruton Smith obituary: Influential NASCAR track owner dies, aged 95

Hamlin must complete NASCAR sensitivity training for tweet about Larson
NASCAR

Hamlin must complete NASCAR sensitivity training for tweet about Larson

How a NASCAR veteran landed a deserved farewell tour Plus
NASCAR

How a NASCAR veteran landed a deserved farewell tour

Latest news

NASCAR Nashville: Chase Elliott tops Kurt Busch in marathon race
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR Nashville: Chase Elliott tops Kurt Busch in marathon race

How NASCAR Cup is on pace for a record-breaking season in 2022
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

How NASCAR Cup is on pace for a record-breaking season in 2022

Bruton Smith obituary: Influential NASCAR track owner dies, aged 95
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Bruton Smith obituary: Influential NASCAR track owner dies, aged 95

Supercars star Kostecki explains 2023 NASCAR plan
Supercars Supercars

Supercars star Kostecki explains 2023 NASCAR plan

Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.