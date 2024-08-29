NASCAR reveals full Cup schedule for 2025 including new Mexico City race

After several isolated announcements surrounding specific races, NASCAR has finally revealed the complete schedule for the 2025 Cup season, shuffling around several dates.

The 2025 schedule is highlighted by the first-ever Cup race in Mexico, which will replace one of the two Richmond races on 15 June.

The international race at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez was revealed earlier this week, and before that, NASCAR also announced Bowman Gray Stadium as the new host of the pre-season exhibition known as the ‘Clash’ on 2 February.

The new season officially kicks off with the 67th running of the Daytona 500 on 16 February. It will be drafting tracks back-to-back as the Cup Series visits Atlanta Motor Speedway the following week. COTA also moves forward to become the third round of the year.

While Mexico and Bowman Gray are the only new Cup races, several dates have been moved around.

Homestead-Miami Speedway is once again out of the playoffs and returns to an early-season date, scheduled for 23 March. Watkins Glen International and Atlanta Motor Speedway have also been taken out of the playoffs.

This year, the Olympic break forced some one-off changes to the schedule, but in 2025, Daytona will once again be the regular season finale.

The Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway opens up the playoffs once again, but this will have a different look next year. WWT Raceway (Gateway) and New Hampshire Motor Speedway are both joining the ten-race post-season.

Chris Buescher, RFK Racing, Fifth Third Bank Ford Mustang and Brad Keselowski, RFK Racing, King's Hawaiian Ford Mustang Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / Motorsport Images

Charlotte Motor Speedway will continue to run the roval course, while Talladega is now in the semi-final round.

Meanwhile the Easter Break returns, serving as the only off-weekend throughout the entire Cup season. However, this break will serve as the return to the beloved Rockingham Speedway for the NASCAR Xfinity and Truck Series, the first national-level race at ‘The Rock’ since 2013. The Truck Series is also heading to Lime Rock Park for the first time.

A detailed look at the full Cup schedule can be found below.

2025 NASCAR Cup schedule