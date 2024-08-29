NASCAR reveals full Cup schedule for 2025 including new Mexico City race
Calendar for 2025 season features first Cup race outside the United States in over 25 years
Daniel Suarez, NASCAR announcement Mexico City
Photo by: NASCAR Media
After several isolated announcements surrounding specific races, NASCAR has finally revealed the complete schedule for the 2025 Cup season, shuffling around several dates.
The 2025 schedule is highlighted by the first-ever Cup race in Mexico, which will replace one of the two Richmond races on 15 June.
The international race at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez was revealed earlier this week, and before that, NASCAR also announced Bowman Gray Stadium as the new host of the pre-season exhibition known as the ‘Clash’ on 2 February.
The new season officially kicks off with the 67th running of the Daytona 500 on 16 February. It will be drafting tracks back-to-back as the Cup Series visits Atlanta Motor Speedway the following week. COTA also moves forward to become the third round of the year.
While Mexico and Bowman Gray are the only new Cup races, several dates have been moved around.
Homestead-Miami Speedway is once again out of the playoffs and returns to an early-season date, scheduled for 23 March. Watkins Glen International and Atlanta Motor Speedway have also been taken out of the playoffs.
This year, the Olympic break forced some one-off changes to the schedule, but in 2025, Daytona will once again be the regular season finale.
The Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway opens up the playoffs once again, but this will have a different look next year. WWT Raceway (Gateway) and New Hampshire Motor Speedway are both joining the ten-race post-season.
Chris Buescher, RFK Racing, Fifth Third Bank Ford Mustang and Brad Keselowski, RFK Racing, King's Hawaiian Ford Mustang
Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / Motorsport Images
Charlotte Motor Speedway will continue to run the roval course, while Talladega is now in the semi-final round.
Meanwhile the Easter Break returns, serving as the only off-weekend throughout the entire Cup season. However, this break will serve as the return to the beloved Rockingham Speedway for the NASCAR Xfinity and Truck Series, the first national-level race at ‘The Rock’ since 2013. The Truck Series is also heading to Lime Rock Park for the first time.
A detailed look at the full Cup schedule can be found below.
2025 NASCAR Cup schedule
|DATE
|TRACK/RACE
|IMPORTANT NOTES
|2 February
|Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium
|13 February
|Duels at Daytona International Speedway
|16 February
|Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway
|67th running of NASCAR's crown jewel event.
|23 February
|Atlanta Motor Speedway
|2 March
|Circuit of the Americas
|9 March
|Phoenix Raceway
|16 March
|Las Vegas Motor Speedway
|23 March
|Homestead-Miami Speedway
|Moves back outside of the playoffs
|30 March
|Martinsville Speedway
|6 April
|Darlington Raceway
|13 April
|Bristol Motor Speedway
|20 April
|EASTER BREAK
|The only off-weekend during the season
|27 April
|Talladega Superspeedway
|4 May
|Texas Motor Speedway
|11 May
|Kansas Speedway
|18 May
|All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway
|The special event returns to NWS for third consecutive year.
|25 May
|Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway
|NASCAR's longest race and another crown jewel
|1 June
|Nashville Superspeedway
|8 June
|Michigan International Speedway
|15 June
|Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico City
|The first points-paying Cup race outside of the US since 1958
|22 June
|Pocono Raceway
|28 June
|Atlanta Motor Speedway
|Moves back outside of the playoffs
|6 July
|Chicago Street Course
|Third running of this street course event
|13 July
|Sonoma Raceway
|20 July
|Dover Motor Speedway
|First Dover race scheduled for July since the inaugural race in 1969
|27 July
|Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway
|Another crown jewel and the second consecutive year back on the oval
|3 August
|Iowa Speedway
|Iowa returns after making its debut on the Cup calendar in 2024
|10 August
|Watkins Glen International
|The Glen moves back to its usual date outside of the playoffs
|16 August
|Richmond Raceway
|Down to one race after losing its early season date to Mexico
|23 August
|Daytona International Speedway
|The end of the regular season
|PLAYOFFS BEGIN
|PLAYOFFS BEGIN
|PLAYOFFS BEGIN
|31 August [ROUND OF 16]
|Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway
|This crown jewel event opens the playoffs
|7 September [ROUND OF 16]
|WWT Raceway (Gateway)
|Gateway hosts a playoff race for the very first time
|13 September [ROUND OF 16]
|Bristol Motor Speedway
|The Round of 16 elimination race
|21 September [ROUND OF 12]
|New Hampshire Motor Speedway
|NHMS joins the playoffs, opening the Round of 12
|28 September [ROUND OF 12]
|Kansas Speedway
|5 October [ROUND OF 12]
|Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL
|The Round of 12 elimination race
|12 October [ROUND OF 8]
|Las Vegas Motor Speedway
|LVMS opens the Round of 8 in the playoffs
|19 October [ROUND OF 8]
|Talladega Superspeedway
|The famous superspeedway moves into the penultimate round of the playoffs in a controversial move
|26 October [ROUND OF 8]
|Martinsville Speedway
|The Round of 8 elimination race
|2 November [CHAMPIONSHIP 4]
|Phoenix Raceway
|Phoenix hosts the title-deciding race for the sixth consecutive year.
Be part of the Autosport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
WEC COTA: Porsche on top in FP1
What we learned from Friday practice at the 2024 F1 Italian GP
Power feels team orders needed to overcome Palou for IndyCar title
Toyota seeking WEC damage limitation at COTA
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments