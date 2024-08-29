All Series
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR reveals full Cup schedule for 2025 including new Mexico City race

Calendar for 2025 season features first Cup race outside the United States in over 25 years

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Daniel Suarez, NASCAR announcement Mexico City

Daniel Suarez, NASCAR announcement Mexico City

Photo by: NASCAR Media

After several isolated announcements surrounding specific races, NASCAR has finally revealed the complete schedule for the 2025 Cup season, shuffling around several dates.

The 2025 schedule is highlighted by the first-ever Cup race in Mexico, which will replace one of the two Richmond races on 15 June.

The international race at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez was revealed earlier this week, and before that, NASCAR also announced Bowman Gray Stadium as the new host of the pre-season exhibition known as the ‘Clash’ on 2 February.

The new season officially kicks off with the 67th running of the Daytona 500 on 16 February. It will be drafting tracks back-to-back as the Cup Series visits Atlanta Motor Speedway the following week. COTA also moves forward to become the third round of the year.

While Mexico and Bowman Gray are the only new Cup races, several dates have been moved around.

Homestead-Miami Speedway is once again out of the playoffs and returns to an early-season date, scheduled for 23 March. Watkins Glen International and Atlanta Motor Speedway have also been taken out of the playoffs.

This year, the Olympic break forced some one-off changes to the schedule, but in 2025, Daytona will once again be the regular season finale.

The Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway opens up the playoffs once again, but this will have a different look next year. WWT Raceway (Gateway) and New Hampshire Motor Speedway are both joining the ten-race post-season.

Chris Buescher, RFK Racing, Fifth Third Bank Ford Mustang and Brad Keselowski, RFK Racing, King's Hawaiian Ford Mustang

Chris Buescher, RFK Racing, Fifth Third Bank Ford Mustang and Brad Keselowski, RFK Racing, King's Hawaiian Ford Mustang

Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / Motorsport Images

Charlotte Motor Speedway will continue to run the roval course, while Talladega is now in the semi-final round.

Meanwhile the Easter Break returns, serving as the only off-weekend throughout the entire Cup season. However, this break will serve as the return to the beloved Rockingham Speedway for the NASCAR Xfinity and Truck Series, the first national-level race at ‘The Rock’ since 2013. The Truck Series is also heading to Lime Rock Park for the first time.

A detailed look at the full Cup schedule can be found below.

2025 NASCAR Cup schedule

DATE TRACK/RACE IMPORTANT NOTES
2 February Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium  
13 February Duels at Daytona International Speedway  
16 February Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway 67th running of NASCAR's crown jewel event.
23 February Atlanta Motor Speedway  
2 March Circuit of the Americas  
9 March Phoenix Raceway  
16 March Las Vegas Motor Speedway  
23 March Homestead-Miami Speedway Moves back outside of the playoffs
30 March Martinsville Speedway  
6 April Darlington Raceway  
13 April Bristol Motor Speedway  
20 April EASTER BREAK The only off-weekend during the season
27 April Talladega Superspeedway  
4 May Texas Motor Speedway  
11 May Kansas Speedway  
18 May All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway The special event returns to NWS for third consecutive year.
25 May Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway NASCAR's longest race and another crown jewel
1 June Nashville Superspeedway  
8 June Michigan International Speedway  
15 June Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico City The first points-paying Cup race outside of the US since 1958
22 June Pocono Raceway  
28 June Atlanta Motor Speedway Moves back outside of the playoffs
6 July Chicago Street Course Third running of this street course event 
13 July Sonoma Raceway  
20 July Dover Motor Speedway First Dover race scheduled for July since the inaugural race in 1969
27 July Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway Another crown jewel and the second consecutive year back on the oval 
3 August Iowa Speedway Iowa returns after making its debut on the Cup calendar in 2024
10 August Watkins Glen International The Glen moves back to its usual date outside of the playoffs
16 August Richmond Raceway Down to one race after losing its early season date to Mexico
23 August Daytona International Speedway The end of the regular season
PLAYOFFS BEGIN PLAYOFFS BEGIN PLAYOFFS BEGIN
31 August [ROUND OF 16] Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway This crown jewel event opens the playoffs
7 September [ROUND OF 16] WWT Raceway (Gateway)  Gateway hosts a playoff race for the very first time
13 September [ROUND OF 16] Bristol Motor Speedway The Round of 16 elimination race
21 September [ROUND OF 12] New Hampshire Motor Speedway NHMS joins the playoffs, opening the Round of 12
28 September [ROUND OF 12] Kansas Speedway  
5 October [ROUND OF 12] Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL The Round of 12 elimination race
12 October [ROUND OF 8] Las Vegas Motor Speedway LVMS opens the Round of 8 in the playoffs
19 October [ROUND OF 8] Talladega Superspeedway The famous superspeedway moves into the penultimate round of the playoffs in a controversial move
26 October [ROUND OF 8] Martinsville Speedway The Round of 8 elimination race
2 November [CHAMPIONSHIP 4] Phoenix Raceway Phoenix hosts the title-deciding race for the sixth consecutive year.
 

