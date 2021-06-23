Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Kyle Larson: NASCAR has always been my number one priority
NASCAR Cup News

NASCAR legend Jeff Gordon to be vice chairman at Hendrick Motorsport

By:

NASCAR Cup Series legend Jeff Gordon is leaving the Fox Sports broadcast booth for an executive position at Hendrick Motorsports.

NASCAR legend Jeff Gordon to be vice chairman at Hendrick Motorsport

The NASCAR Hall of Famer became an analyst for NASCAR on Fox in 2016, following his retirement from full-time Cup Series competition.

But now, he will become the vice chairman at Hendrick Motorsports, second only to chairman and majority owner Rick Hendrick. He will officially take over the position on 1 January, 2022.

“I cannot put into words what Hendrick Motorsports means to me,” Gordon said in a release from the team.

“In many ways, it’s my home and the people here are my family.

"I’ve never lost my passion for the organisation, for our sport, and for the sheer challenge of racing and winning at the highest level.

"Being part of the competition is where I’m happiest and feel I can make the biggest contribution to the continued, long-term success of the team.

"Rick and I have a shared vision, which is based on the values he’s instilled, the culture he’s built and our desire to be the very best in all categories, on and off the track.”

Adam Alexander, Jeff Gordon, Darrell Waltrip, FOX Sports

Adam Alexander, Jeff Gordon, Darrell Waltrip, FOX Sports

Photo by: Logan Whitton / NKP / Motorsport Images

Gordon, 49, won four NASCAR Cup Series championships and 93 races in his impressive career - all with Hendrick Motorsports.

He became an equity owner in HMS in the late 1990s is responsible for much of the organisation's success, including the hiring of seven-time series champion Jimmie Johnson.

Read Also:

“Jeff and I have talked about this for many years, and I feel it’s a natural evolution for him and our company,” said Hendrick, 71.

“I’ve always been impressed with his business instincts.

"On some level, he’s been involved in every major decision we’ve made over the last two decades, and his influence has continued to grow since he stopped driving.

"He understands our culture, our values, and the importance we place on our people and our partnerships.

“I love racing and competing, and Jeff is the only person I know who hates to lose as much as I do.

"I feel great physically and have no plans to go anywhere anytime soon, which is exactly why it’s the right time. In the years to come, I couldn’t be more energised about working arm-in-arm with him and cementing the future of Hendrick Motorsports together.”

There is no word yet on if Fox will replace Gordon or move forward with a two-man booth in 2022.

Eric Shanks, CEO and Executive Producer at Fox Sports reacted to the news as well: "Just like he did on the track, Jeff distinguished himself as an all-time winner on our Fox Sports team.

"While we are sad to see him go, everyone at FOX Sports wishes Jeff nothing but continued success."

shares
comments
Kyle Larson: NASCAR has always been my number one priority

Previous article

Kyle Larson: NASCAR has always been my number one priority
Load comments

Trending

1
MotoGP

Why Yamaha is about to risk losing Valentino Rossi

1d
2
Formula 1

The Mercedes-style F1 tweaks helping McLaren push forward

10h
3
Formula 1

Red Bull baffled by Mercedes F1 engine comments after French GP

1d
4
Formula 1

Williams explains decision to part company with ex-team principal Roberts

3h
5
Formula 1

Ferrari talking with PMI over new F1 deal despite dropping Mission Winnow logos

10h
Latest news
NASCAR legend Jeff Gordon to be vice chairman at Hendrick Motorsport
NAS

NASCAR legend Jeff Gordon to be vice chairman at Hendrick Motorsport

21m
Kyle Larson: NASCAR has always been my number one priority
Video Inside
NAS

Kyle Larson: NASCAR has always been my number one priority

2h
IndyCar boss Penske doesn’t expect racing to be all-electric by 2030
INDY

IndyCar boss Penske doesn’t expect racing to be all-electric by 2030

2h
Safari Rally organisers outline measures to avoid wildlife interruptions
WRC

Safari Rally organisers outline measures to avoid wildlife interruptions

3h
Williams explains decision to part company with ex-team principal Roberts
F1

Williams explains decision to part company with ex-team principal Roberts

3h
Nick DeGroot More
Nick DeGroot
Askew to sub for injured VeeKay at IndyCar's Road America round Road America
IndyCar

Askew to sub for injured VeeKay at IndyCar's Road America round

Askew stands in for Rosenqvist for second Detroit IndyCar race Detroit
IndyCar

Askew stands in for Rosenqvist for second Detroit IndyCar race

How a NASCAR veteran landed a deserved farewell tour Plus
NASCAR

How a NASCAR veteran landed a deserved farewell tour

Hendrick Motorsports More
Hendrick Motorsports
Kyle Larson: NASCAR has always been my number one priority
Video Inside
NASCAR

Kyle Larson: NASCAR has always been my number one priority

Larson dominates Nashville for fourth straight NASCAR Cup win
NASCAR

Larson dominates Nashville for fourth straight NASCAR Cup win

NASCAR Sonoma: Larson continues domination with latest win
Video Inside
NASCAR

NASCAR Sonoma: Larson continues domination with latest win

Trending Today

Why Yamaha is about to risk losing Valentino Rossi Plus
MotoGP MotoGP

Why Yamaha is about to risk losing Valentino Rossi

The Mercedes-style F1 tweaks helping McLaren push forward
Formula 1 Formula 1

The Mercedes-style F1 tweaks helping McLaren push forward

Red Bull baffled by Mercedes F1 engine comments after French GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull baffled by Mercedes F1 engine comments after French GP

Williams explains decision to part company with ex-team principal Roberts
Formula 1 Formula 1

Williams explains decision to part company with ex-team principal Roberts

Ferrari talking with PMI over new F1 deal despite dropping Mission Winnow logos
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari talking with PMI over new F1 deal despite dropping Mission Winnow logos

Hamilton: Defending harder against Verstappen was "pointless" in F1 French GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: Defending harder against Verstappen was "pointless" in F1 French GP

Japanese MotoGP round cancelled, COTA race comes in as replacement
MotoGP MotoGP

Japanese MotoGP round cancelled, COTA race comes in as replacement

Yamaha WSBK rider Gerloff replaces Morbidelli for Dutch MotoGP
MotoGP MotoGP

Yamaha WSBK rider Gerloff replaces Morbidelli for Dutch MotoGP

Latest news

NASCAR legend Jeff Gordon to be vice chairman at Hendrick Motorsport
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR legend Jeff Gordon to be vice chairman at Hendrick Motorsport

Kyle Larson: NASCAR has always been my number one priority
Video Inside
NASCAR NASCAR

Kyle Larson: NASCAR has always been my number one priority

IndyCar boss Penske doesn’t expect racing to be all-electric by 2030
IndyCar IndyCar

IndyCar boss Penske doesn’t expect racing to be all-electric by 2030

Safari Rally organisers outline measures to avoid wildlife interruptions
WRC WRC

Safari Rally organisers outline measures to avoid wildlife interruptions

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.