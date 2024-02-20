All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
NASCAR Cup Daytona 500
Race report

NASCAR Daytona 500: Byron wins wild, delayed epic as Chastain wrecks

Forty years to the day Hendrick Motorsports competed in its first NASCAR Cup race, William Byron handed team owner Rick Hendrick his first Daytona 500 victory since 2014.

Jim Utter
Jim Utter
Upd:

Watch: William Byron wins Daytona 500 as cars crash coming to the line

Byron, who had never finished better than 21st in the NASCAR Cup season opener, grabbed the lead from Ross Chastain on a restart with four of 200 laps remaining.

Byron had just taken the white flag – signalling the start of the final lap – when a multi-car wreck erupted behind him which forced NASCAR to immediately throw a caution, which froze the field.

That locked Byron into the victory in Monday’s rain-delayed 'Great American Race' – the 302nd Cup win for HMS.

Earlier in the race on lap 192, the contest was red-flagged when Byron hooked Brad Keselowski entering Turn 3, which sent Keselowski up the track and into Logano and triggered a huge wreck that ended up collecting 23 cars.

NASCAR red flagged the race for nearly 16 minutes to clean the track of debris. Several cars elected to pit but Chastain remained on the track and in the lead.

On the restart with four laps remaining, Chastain led the way followed by Byron, Bowman and Cindric, but Byron quickly powered to the lead after the restart before the clash that ended the race.

Watch: William Byron: ‘It sounds really good’ to be Daytona 500 winner

The win, Byron’s 11th of his career, comes on the heels of his first appearance last season in the Championship 4 competing for a series title.

"It sounds really damn good," Byron said when asked how it feels to be called a Daytona 500 winner. "Thanks to an awesome crowd for coming out. I have so many emotions.

"Obviously hate what happened on that backstretch. I just got pushed and got sideways. But so proud of this team 40th anniversary to the day on Monday. Just extremely blessed and thankful for all the opportunities, and we just want to keep it going. We have a lot to prove this year, and this is a good start, obviously.

"Daytona 500, it's freaking awesome. Let's go!"

Byron credited his #24 team's strategy throughout the race in getting him in position for the win. 

 

"We obviously laid back and tried to save fuel for most of the race, and we would get up there at the end of the stages and make some moves, but yeah, just thankful for great power under the hood, all of our partners, Chevrolet, everybody that allows us to do this." he said. 

"I'm just a kid from racing on computers and winning the Daytona 500, I can't believe it. I wish my dad was here. He's sick, but this is for him, man. We've been through so much, and we sat up in the grandstands together and watched the race. This is so freaking cool."

Byron’s Hendrick team-mate, Alex Bowman ended up second, with Christopher Bell in third, Corey LaJoie fourth and Bubba Wallace rallied from a late pitstop for fuel to finish fifth.

Completing the top-10 were A.J. Allmendinger, John Hunter Nemechek, Erik Jones, Noah Gragson and Chase Briscoe.

NASCAR Cup - Daytona 500 results

   
1
 - 
4
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Driver # Manufacturer Laps Time Interval Pits Points Retirement
1 United States W. Byron Hendrick Motorsports 24 Chevrolet 200

3:10'52.259

   10 51  
2 United States A. Bowman Hendrick Motorsports 48 Chevrolet 200

+0.006

3:10'52.265

 0.006 13 42  
3 United States C. Bell Joe Gibbs Racing 20 Toyota 200

+1.390

3:10'53.649

 1.384 11 34  
4 United States C. Lajoie Spire Motorsports 7 Chevrolet 200

+2.511

3:10'54.770

 1.121 13 33  
5 United States B. Wallace 23XI Racing 23 Toyota 200

+2.614

3:10'54.873

 0.103 14 39  
6 United States A. Allmendinger Kaulig Racing 16 Chevrolet 200

+2.615

3:10'54.874

 0.001 12    
7 United States J. Nemechek Legacy Motor Club 42 Toyota 200

+3.416

3:10'55.675

 0.801 13 30  
8 United States E. Jones Legacy Motor Club 43 Toyota 200

+4.478

3:10'56.737

 1.062 11 29  
9 United States N. Gragson Stewart-Haas Racing 10 Ford 200

+4.711

3:10'56.970

 0.233 12 28  
10 United States C. Briscoe Stewart-Haas Racing 14 Ford 200

+4.712

3:10'56.971

 0.001 10 27  
11 United States K. Larson Hendrick Motorsports 5 Chevrolet 200

+5.300

3:10'57.559

 0.588 11 35  
12 United States K. Busch Richard Childress Racing 8 Chevrolet 200

+6.501

3:10'58.760

 1.201 11 37  
13
Z. Smith Spire Motorsports
 71 Chevrolet 200

+7.174

3:10'59.433

 0.673 11 24  
14 United States C. Elliott Hendrick Motorsports 9 Chevrolet 200

+8.103

3:11'00.362

 0.929 11 33  
15 United States M. Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing 19 Toyota 200

+11.562

3:11'03.821

 3.459 11 24  
16 United States D. Hemric Kaulig Racing 31 Chevrolet 200

+12.121

3:11'04.380

 0.559 12 21  
17
T. Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing
 54 Toyota 200

+12.435

3:11'04.694

 0.314 11 20  
18 United States C. Buescher RFK Racing 17 Ford 200

+25.745

3:11'18.004

 13.310 13 20  
19 United States D. Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing 11 Toyota 200

+27.333

3:11'19.592

 1.588 14 22  
20 United States D. Ragan RFK Racing 60 Ford 200

+1'48.172

3:12'40.431

 1'20.839 18 17  
21 United States R. Chastain TrackHouse Racing 1 Chevrolet 199

+1 Lap

3:09'43.990

 1 Lap 9 24  
22 United States A. Cindric Team Penske 2 Ford 199

+1 Lap

3:09'44.239

 0.249 9 24  
23 United States R. Preece Stewart-Haas Racing 41 Ford 199

+1 Lap

3:10'55.423

 1'11.184 15 14  
24 United States R. Herbst Rick Ware Racing 15 Ford 199

+1 Lap

3:10'58.004

 2.581 12    
25 J. Berry Stewart-Haas Racing 4 Ford 199

+1 Lap

3:11'00.755

 2.751 10 12  
26 United States J. Haley Rick Ware Racing 51 Ford 199

+1 Lap

3:11'03.108

 2.353 11 11  
27
A. Alfredo Beard Motorsports
 62 Chevrolet 198

+2 Laps

3:11'18.305

 1 Lap 11    
28 United States J. Johnson Legacy Motor Club 84 Toyota 196

+4 Laps

3:11'06.000

 2 Laps 12 9  
29 United States T. Reddick 23XI Racing 45 Toyota 192

+8 Laps

2:56'37.956

 4 Laps 15 14 Accident
30 United States R. Blaney Team Penske 12 Ford 192

+8 Laps

2:56'39.348

 1.392 8 17 Accident
31 United States R. Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty Racing 47 Chevrolet 192

+8 Laps

2:56'59.552

 20.204 17 9 Accident
32 United States J. Logano Team Penske 22 Ford 191

+9 Laps

2:55'01.089

 1 Lap 8 5 Accident
33 United States B. Keselowski RFK Racing 6 Ford 191

+9 Laps

2:55'01.199

 0.110 8 4 Accident
34 Mexico D. Suarez TrackHouse Racing 99 Chevrolet 191

+9 Laps

2:55'01.460

 0.261 9 12 Accident
35 United States T. Gilliland Front Row Motorsports 38 Ford 191

+9 Laps

2:55'01.469

 0.009 9 2 Accident
36 United States M. McDowell Front Row Motorsports 34 Ford 176

+24 Laps

3:12'10.503

 15 Laps 14 1  
37 United States A. Dillon Richard Childress Racing 3 Chevrolet 146

+54 Laps

3:11'32.411

 30 Laps 12 1  
38 United States K. Grala Front Row Motorsports 36 Ford 5

+195 Laps

4'06.110

 141 Laps 3 1 Accident
39 United States H. Burton Wood Brothers Racing 21 Ford 5

+195 Laps

4'06.158

 0.048 3 1 Accident
40
C. Hocevar Spire Motorsports
 77 Chevrolet 5

+195 Laps

4'07.075

 0.917 5 1 Accident
View full results  

Be part of Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article 2024 Daytona 500 postponed to Monday due to heavy rain

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Jim Utter
More from
Jim Utter
2024 Daytona 500 postponed to Monday due to heavy rain

2024 Daytona 500 postponed to Monday due to heavy rain

NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500

2024 Daytona 500 postponed to Monday due to heavy rain 2024 Daytona 500 postponed to Monday due to heavy rain

Van Gisbergen's Daytona ARCA debut marred by early crash

Van Gisbergen's Daytona ARCA debut marred by early crash

General

Van Gisbergen's Daytona ARCA debut marred by early crash Van Gisbergen's Daytona ARCA debut marred by early crash

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Plus
Plus
NASCAR

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Hendrick Motorsports
More from
Hendrick Motorsports
NASCAR explains timing of race-ending caution in Daytona 500

NASCAR explains timing of race-ending caution in Daytona 500

NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500

NASCAR explains timing of race-ending caution in Daytona 500 NASCAR explains timing of race-ending caution in Daytona 500

Larson encouraged by getting “more uncomfortable” at Phoenix test

Larson encouraged by getting “more uncomfortable” at Phoenix test

IndyCar
108th Running of the Indianapolis 500

Larson encouraged by getting “more uncomfortable” at Phoenix test Larson encouraged by getting “more uncomfortable” at Phoenix test

Kyle Larson to resume Indy 500 preparations with Phoenix IndyCar test

Kyle Larson to resume Indy 500 preparations with Phoenix IndyCar test

IndyCar
108th Running of the Indianapolis 500

Kyle Larson to resume Indy 500 preparations with Phoenix IndyCar test Kyle Larson to resume Indy 500 preparations with Phoenix IndyCar test

Latest news

NASCAR explains timing of race-ending caution in Daytona 500

NASCAR explains timing of race-ending caution in Daytona 500

NAS NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500

NASCAR explains timing of race-ending caution in Daytona 500 NASCAR explains timing of race-ending caution in Daytona 500

WRC meets with Motorsport UK to discuss Rally GB revival in Scotland

WRC meets with Motorsport UK to discuss Rally GB revival in Scotland

WRC WRC

WRC meets with Motorsport UK to discuss Rally GB revival in Scotland WRC meets with Motorsport UK to discuss Rally GB revival in Scotland

Does less testing really benefit the F1 spectacle?

Does less testing really benefit the F1 spectacle?

Plus
Plus
F1 Formula 1
Pre-Season Test

Does less testing really benefit the F1 spectacle? Does less testing really benefit the F1 spectacle?

Quartararo: Yamaha MotoGP bike’s “horrible” grip “unacceptable”

Quartararo: Yamaha MotoGP bike’s “horrible” grip “unacceptable”

MGP MotoGP
Qatar Official Testing

Quartararo: Yamaha MotoGP bike’s “horrible” grip “unacceptable” Quartararo: Yamaha MotoGP bike’s “horrible” grip “unacceptable”

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe