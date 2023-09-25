NASCAR Cup Texas: Byron passes Wallace late to secure Hendrick's 300th win

After watching his Hendrick Motorsports team-mate Kyle Larson – who dominated most of the race – wreck out late, Byron got around Bubba Wallace and Chase Briscoe on a restart with five of 267 laps remaining to take the lead for the first time.

Erstwhile leader Wallace had chosen the outside lane for the final restart and got side-by-side with Briscoe, with Byron lined up behind the Stewart-Haas Ford. Briscoe edging Wallace's 23XI Toyota deeper to the outside opened the inside lane, which Byron exploited to pass both for the lead.

Byron then held off a late charge by Ross Chastain (Trackhouse Chevrolet), ultimately clearing him by 1.863 seconds to take his sixth win of the season and secure the milestone win for Hendrick, whose first Cup victory came in 1984 with Geoffrey Bodine.

The 25-year-old therefore advances to the semi-final round of the playoffs regardless of how he finishes in the next two races at Talladega and the Charlotte Roval, with seven more spots up for grabs.

Byron admitted that Larson "really deserved this one" and explained afterwards that he had found life tough in the cockpit in the heat.

He said: "It was awesome to get our car to the front, I loved clean air. We just fought through traffic all day and our [car] was just tight back in traffic but had good pace.

“This was one of those hot days, it felt like I was playing football and went through two-a-days, just wanted to quit.

"It was a grind it out day and our team was there at the end. I'm really proud of this one as hot as it was and as tough as it was.”

Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing, McDonald's Toyota Camry Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, Valvoline Chevrolet Camaro Photo by: Rachel Schuoler / NKP / Motorsport Images

Second for Chastain marked a strong recovery after he'd stalled on pitroad, attributed to a throttle position sensor issue he'd already been struggling with, forcing him to fight back from being mired in the midfield.

Wallace ended up third, ahead of the Joe Gibbs Racing Toyotas of Christopher Bell and Denny Hamlin.

Completing the top 10 were Kevin Harvick, Brad Keselowski, Daniel Suarez, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Briscoe.

Larson was classified 31st after his crash while duelling for the lead with Wallace. The 2021 Cup champion had led the field to the green following a caution caused by J.J. Yeley's crash at Turn 2 but Wallace drew alongside and raced him side-by-side when the back end of Larson’s car got loose, and he slammed into the Turn 1 wall.

While Larson was able to get his car back to pit road, the damage was not repairable, and he retired.

“With these cars, you normally don’t get sucked around like that, so I wasn’t really expecting that and thought that I would be fine,” he said after a result that dropped him to eighth in points. “I just lost it and crashed.”

With two races left in the Round of 12, the four drivers lowest in points without a win and in danger of elimination from the playoffs are Kyle Busch, Ryan Blaney, Tyler Reddick and Wallace, who is just two points behind the cutline.

“I just hate it,” lamented Wallace afterwards. “I should have just kept my line into (Turn) 3 and forced William to get tight. But we’re so vulnerable in these cars, right? Just upset with myself.

“Really needed a win there, and it was a good showing. I don’t know where that puts us. I don’t really care. But I know what I did, and I choked.”

Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing, McDonald's Toyota Camry, Chase Briscoe, Stewart-Haas Racing, Rush Truck Centers / Cummins Ford Mustang, Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, Kelley Blue Book Chevrolet Camaro, William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, Liberty University Chevrolet Camaro, and Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing, Hunt Brothers Pizza Ford Mustang Photo by: Rusty Jarrett / NKP / Motorsport Images

Reddick had won an eventful Stage 1 after a late caution triggered when Busch spun and hit the wall with enough force to put him out of the race.

But Reddick and Erik Jones, who had finished second to Larson in Stage 2, hit the wall at the penultimate restart following Larson's crash, triggering a multi-car wreck that also collected A.J. Allmendinger, Blaney, Austin Cindric and Zane Smith.

NASCAR Cup Texas Race Results: