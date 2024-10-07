All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
Race report
NASCAR Cup Talladega II

NASCAR Cup Talladega: Stenhouse wins photo finish after race stoppage

Narrowest of victories for Stenhouse over Keselowski and playoff challenger Byron after a massive wreck caused race to be stopped

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. held on in a two-lap dash to the checkered flag at Talladega for his first NASCAR Cup win since the 2023 Daytona 500 after a race-stopping pileup.

The JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet driver crossed the line just 0.006s ahead of Brad Keselowski, who finished second, and 0.027s clear of lead playoff challenger William Byron in third.

The overtime finish followed a 23-car accident that caused the race to be stopped, with Stenhouse surviving contact to take the final restart from the lead alongside Keselowski's RFK Ford.

With a push from Byron's Hendrick Chevrolet, Stenhouse moved ahead of Keselowski on the run to the flag and survived a last gasp challenge from Byron to snap a winless streak that lasted 65 races.

Stenhouse's fourth career victory makes him the third non-playoff driver to win in the first five races of the playoffs and the 18th different driver to win a Cup race in 2024.

"It's been an up-and-down season," Stenhouse said. "A lot of hard work this season just trying to find a little bit of speed. We knew that this track is one of ours to come get."

After pushing Keselowski to the flag, Kyle Larson (Hendrick) was fourth and Erik Jones finished fifth for his best result of the 2024 season in the Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet.

Christopher Bell (Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota), Justin Haley (Spire Chevrolet), Austin Dillon (Richard Childress Chevrolet), Bubba Wallace (23XI Toyota), and Denny Hamlin (JGR) rounded out the top 10.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr, JTG Daugherty Racing, Kroger Health/Palmolive Chevrolet Camaro

Ricky Stenhouse Jr, JTG Daugherty Racing, Kroger Health/Palmolive Chevrolet Camaro

Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / Motorsport Images

It was a fairly clean race until later on. After serving a pass-through penalty for unapproved adjustments before the race, Daniel Suarez (Trackhouse Chevrolet) spun out and remained trapped off the lead lap for the remainder of the race. 

Chris Buescher (RFK) ended up winning the opening stage in a clean run to the line, but the same can not be said for the finish to Stage 2.

While Austin Cindric (Penske Ford) approached the line to collect the green-and-white checkered flag, his team-mate Ryan Blaney got turned in the middle of the pack and shot across the track before making heavy contact with Ross Chastain that ended both of their days.

The race featured an impressive amount of four-wide action, but no large crashes into the closing moments. After the final cycle of green-flag stops, playoff contender Cindric emerged with the race lead and led the bottom line while Stenhouse led the charge from the outside.

But with less than five laps to go, a massive wreck triggered when Keselowski pushed Cindric on the left-side of his rear bumper sent the 2022 Daytona 500 winner spinning in the middle of pack.

Stenhouse was hit in the door by Cindric, but kept it straight and inherited the race lead, however over half the field were collected and several playoff drivers were eliminated as red flags flew.

NBC initially claimed that 28 cars were involved, making it the biggest Talladega crash in Cup history, but the official NASCAR report put the number at five fewer.

Heading into the Round of 12 elimination race, Chase Elliott (Hendrick) sits on the bubble after becoming embroiled in the 'Big One'.

He is 13 points ahead of Penske's two-time champion Joey Logano, while Suarez is 20 points away from the cut. Cindric now faces a mountain to climb, 29 points adrift, along with Stewart-Haas Ford driver Chase Briscoe (+32 points).

NASCAR Cup Talladega Race Results:

Cla Driver # Manufacturer Laps Time Interval Pits Points
1 R. Stenhouse JrJTG Daugherty Racing 47 Chevrolet 195

3:26'24.803

   8 49
2 B. KeselowskiRFK Racing 6 Ford 195

+0.006

3:26'24.809

 0.006 10 35
3 W. ByronHendrick Motorsports 24 Chevrolet 195

+0.027

3:26'24.830

 0.021 10 48
4 K. LarsonHendrick Motorsports 5 Chevrolet 195

+0.080

3:26'24.883

 0.053 10 42
5 E. JonesLegacy Motor Club 43 Toyota 195

+0.101

3:26'24.904

 0.021 9 32
6 C. BellJoe Gibbs Racing 20 Toyota 195

+0.166

3:26'24.969

 0.065 8 37
7 J. HaleySpire Motorsports 7 Chevrolet 195

+0.178

3:26'24.981

 0.012 8 30
8 A. DillonRichard Childress Racing 3 Chevrolet 195

+0.236

3:26'25.039

 0.058 10 29
9 B. Wallace23XI Racing 23 Toyota 195

+0.259

3:26'25.062

 0.023 11 32
10 D. HamlinJoe Gibbs Racing 11 Toyota 195

+0.293

3:26'25.096

 0.034 8 27
11 M. Truex JrJoe Gibbs Racing 19 Toyota 195

+0.404

3:26'25.207

 0.111 11 26
12 C. WareRick Ware Racing 15 Ford 195

+0.425

3:26'25.228

 0.021 10 25
13
T. GibbsJoe Gibbs Racing
 54 Toyota 195

+0.428

3:26'25.231

 0.003 10 24
14
C. HocevarSpire Motorsports
 77 Chevrolet 195

+0.519

3:26'25.322

 0.091 11 23
15 S. van GisbergenKaulig Racing 16 Chevrolet 195

+0.530

3:26'25.333

 0.011 10  
16 A. BowmanHendrick Motorsports 48 Chevrolet 195

+0.615

3:26'25.418

 0.085 11 26
17 C. BuescherRFK Racing 17 Ford 195

+0.736

3:26'25.539

 0.121 11 30
18 C. LajoieRick Ware Racing 51 Ford 195

+0.848

3:26'25.651

 0.112 12 19
19 K. BuschRichard Childress Racing 8 Chevrolet 195

+0.999

3:26'25.802

 0.151 9 26
20 T. Reddick23XI Racing 45 Toyota 195

+1.507

3:26'26.310

 0.508 11 22
21
Z. SmithSpire Motorsports
 71 Chevrolet 195

+3.607

3:26'28.410

 2.100 10 16
22 B. McLeodLive Fast Motorsports 78 Chevrolet 195

+4.803

3:26'29.606

 1.196 11  
23 T. GillilandFront Row Motorsports 38 Ford 194

+1 Lap

3:26'28.864

 1 Lap 15 14
24
A. AlfredoBeard Motorsports
 62 Chevrolet 194

+1 Lap

3:26'29.067

 0.203 10  
25 N. GragsonStewart-Haas Racing 10 Ford 194

+1 Lap

3:26'35.247

 6.180 9 12
26 D. SuarezTrackHouse Racing 99 Chevrolet 194

+1 Lap

3:28'03.864

 1'28.617 12 11
27 J. YeleyNY Racing Team 44 Chevrolet 193

+2 Laps

3:26'29.867

 1 Lap 12  
28 A. AllmendingerKaulig Racing 13 Chevrolet 193

+2 Laps

3:26'43.857

 13.990 12  
29 C. ElliottHendrick Motorsports 9 Chevrolet 190

+5 Laps

3:26'30.378

 3 Laps 11 17
30 C. BriscoeStewart-Haas Racing 14 Ford 189

+6 Laps

3:26'43.372

 1 Lap 10 10
31 J. NemechekLegacy Motor Club 42 Toyota 188

+7 Laps

3:27'49.580

 1 Lap 10 6
32 A. CindricTeam Penske 2 Ford 183

+12 Laps

2:57'44.528

 5 Laps 7 17
33 J. LoganoTeam Penske 22 Ford 183

+12 Laps

2:57'44.727

 0.199 9 4
34 H. BurtonWood Brothers Racing 21 Ford 183

+12 Laps

2:57'44.803

 0.076 8 3
35 R. PreeceStewart-Haas Racing 41 Ford 183

+12 Laps

2:57'44.937

 0.134 8 2
36 J. BerryStewart-Haas Racing 4 Ford 183

+12 Laps

2:57'45.199

 0.262 7 1
37 M. McDowellFront Row Motorsports 34 Ford 183

+12 Laps

2:57'45.323

 0.124 9 1
38 D. HemricKaulig Racing 31 Chevrolet 183

+12 Laps

2:57'45.937

 0.614 8 1
39 R. BlaneyTeam Penske 12 Ford 124

+71 Laps

2:03'21.539

 59 Laps 5 5
40 R. ChastainTrackHouse Racing 1 Chevrolet 120

+75 Laps

1:54'53.853

 4 Laps 6 6

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Why lawsuit claims NASCAR leadership are “monopolistic bullies”

Top Comments

Nick DeGroot
More from
Nick DeGroot
Why lawsuit claims NASCAR leadership are “monopolistic bullies”

Why lawsuit claims NASCAR leadership are “monopolistic bullies”

NASCAR
Why lawsuit claims NASCAR leadership are “monopolistic bullies”
23XI Racing and Front Motorsports sue NASCAR over charter

23XI Racing and Front Motorsports sue NASCAR over charter

NASCAR
23XI Racing and Front Motorsports sue NASCAR over charter
How a NASCAR veteran landed a deserved farewell tour

How a NASCAR veteran landed a deserved farewell tour

Plus
Plus
NASCAR
How a NASCAR veteran landed a deserved farewell tour
JTG Daugherty Racing
More from
JTG Daugherty Racing
NASCAR fines Stenhouse $75,000, suspends three personnel for post-race fight

NASCAR fines Stenhouse $75,000, suspends three personnel for post-race fight

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR fines Stenhouse $75,000, suspends three personnel for post-race fight
NASCAR Daytona 500: Stenhouse ends NASCAR winless streak with shock victory

NASCAR Daytona 500: Stenhouse ends NASCAR winless streak with shock victory

NASCAR
NASCAR Daytona 500: Stenhouse ends NASCAR winless streak with shock victory
Preece announced as Allmendinger's JTG Daugherty NASCAR replacement

Preece announced as Allmendinger's JTG Daugherty NASCAR replacement

NASCAR
Preece announced as Allmendinger's JTG Daugherty NASCAR replacement

Latest news

Michael Andretti: Step back from team ownership role "isn't a goodbye"

Michael Andretti: Step back from team ownership role "isn't a goodbye"

INDY IndyCar
Michael Andretti: Step back from team ownership role "isn't a goodbye"
IndyCar to race around the Dallas Cowboys NFL stadium in 2026

IndyCar to race around the Dallas Cowboys NFL stadium in 2026

INDY IndyCar
IndyCar to race around the Dallas Cowboys NFL stadium in 2026
Why Aston Martin F1 reserve Drugovich was "surprised" by IndyCar test

Why Aston Martin F1 reserve Drugovich was "surprised" by IndyCar test

INDY IndyCar
Why Aston Martin F1 reserve Drugovich was "surprised" by IndyCar test
How the BTCC showdown culminated in a new king of the Hill

How the BTCC showdown culminated in a new king of the Hill

Plus
Plus
BTCC BTCC
Brands Hatch (Grand Prix Circuit)
How the BTCC showdown culminated in a new king of the Hill

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe