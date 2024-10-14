All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
Race report
NASCAR Cup Charlotte II

NASCAR Cup Charlotte: Larson wins Roval, Bowman disqualified

Playoff field reset after Round of 12 elimination race, with Alex Bowman, Austin Cindric, Daniel Suarez and Chase Briscoe missing the cut

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot

Kyle Larson took a commanding NASCAR Cup Series victory at the reconfigured Charlotte Roval ahead of Christopher Bell and William Byron, as the playoff field was slimmed to eight drivers.

Larson's sixth victory of the season in the Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet secured him passage to the next phase of the playoffs along with team-mates Byron and Chase Elliott, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota men Bell and Denny Hamlin, Tyler Reddick (23XI Toyota), and Penske Ford drivers Joey Logano and Ryan Blaney.

"It's the first time in my playoff career I've not been close to the cut line, so it was good to have a little bit of a stress-free week," said Larson.

"I think it's the first time I've been here without crashing. Good weekend..."

Though Larson was cruising, drivers situated near the cut-off were put under incredible pressure — namely Reddick, who had a rollercoaster of a race.

Following a Stage 1 win, he crashed into the side of his co-owner Hamlin at the start of the second stage, damaging both cars. But Reddick produced a heroic drive through the field on fresh tyres and finished 11th to secure the final transfer spot.

Logano, a two-time NASCAR Cup champion, was briefly eliminated but reinstated when Hendrick driver Alex Bowman was disqualified following post-race inspection for failing to meet the minimum weight requirement.

Austin Cindric (Penske), who finished fourth, also fell from title contention. After suffering brake issues Daniel Suarez (Trackhouse Chevrolet) was also eliminated along with Chase Briscoe (Stewart-Haas Ford), who was unable to continue after a puncture. However, Hendrick could yet appeal Bowman's exclusion.

Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, Ally Chevrolet Camaro

Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, Ally Chevrolet Camaro

Photo by: Ben Earp / NKP / Motorsport Images

Elliott beat Kaulig Chevrolet drivers AJ Allmendinger and Shane van Gisbergen to finish fifth, as Logano, Bubba Wallace (23XI) and Blaney rounded out the top 10.

Poleman van Gisbergen led from pole position early in the race, but as expected, those who didn't need stage points chose to pit just before the stage end. This allowed Reddick to win the opening stage, which became crucial later on.

Reddick and the others who had stayed out to collect stage points were deep in the pack when Stage 2 began, and It didn't take long for trouble find him. As the field stacked up due to the spun car of Austin Dillon in Turn 7, Reddick came in too hot and slammed into the side of Hamlin. The resulting damage forced Reddick to make a green-flag pit stop.

When Briscoe's flat tyre caused a debris caution and ended his 2024 title run, both Reddick and Hamlin were among those who came to pit road, the former making an extended stop as the team sought to fix a broken right-rear toe link. 

Bowman went on to win Stage 2, as varied strategies put Allmendinger and Logano out front for the final stage. However, Allmendinger's lead didn't last long.

With 43 laps remaining, Larson moved ahead at Turn 7 and never looked back. A wayward wheel for Austin Dillon brought out a late yellow, but it did little to change the outcome.

As the points reset for the Round of 8, Larson is atop the championship standings with a 33-point buffer on the cut-line. 

NASCAR Cup Series Charlotte Roval - Race Results

Cla Driver # Manufacturer Laps Time Interval Pits Points
1 K. LarsonHendrick Motorsports 5 Chevrolet 109

3:00'03.032

   5 47
2 C. BellJoe Gibbs Racing 20 Toyota 109

+1.511

3:00'04.543

 1.511 6 35
3 W. ByronHendrick Motorsports 24 Chevrolet 109

+8.965

3:00'11.997

 7.454 6 34
4 A. CindricTeam Penske 2 Ford 109

+9.940

3:00'12.972

 0.975 6 38
5 C. ElliottHendrick Motorsports 9 Chevrolet 109

+11.756

3:00'14.788

 1.816 6 47
6 A. AllmendingerKaulig Racing 16 Chevrolet 109

+12.919

3:00'15.951

 1.163 7  
7 S. van GisbergenKaulig Racing 13 Chevrolet 109

+16.970

3:00'20.002

 4.051 6  
8 J. LoganoTeam Penske 22 Ford 109

+17.975

3:00'21.007

 1.005 5 46
9 B. Wallace23XI Racing 23 Toyota 109

+25.570

3:00'28.602

 7.595 6 34
10 R. BlaneyTeam Penske 12 Ford 109

+26.728

3:00'29.760

 1.158 6 39
11 T. Reddick23XI Racing 45 Toyota 109

+28.897

3:00'31.929

 2.169 11 36
12
C. HocevarSpire Motorsports
 77 Chevrolet 109

+30.151

3:00'33.183

 1.254 6 25
13 K. BuschRichard Childress Racing 8 Chevrolet 109

+31.289

3:00'34.321

 1.138 6 26
14 D. HamlinJoe Gibbs Racing 11 Toyota 109

+31.465

3:00'34.497

 0.176 6 23
15 M. McDowellFront Row Motorsports 34 Ford 109

+32.148

3:00'35.180

 0.683 5 25
16 R. Stenhouse JrJTG Daugherty Racing 47 Chevrolet 109

+32.748

3:00'35.780

 0.600 7 21
17 C. BuescherRFK Racing 17 Ford 109

+33.178

3:00'36.210

 0.430 7 20
18 A. BowmanHendrick Motorsports 48 Chevrolet 109

+37.341

3:00'40.373

 4.163 6 29
19 T. GillilandFront Row Motorsports 38 Ford 109

+37.720

3:00'40.752

 0.379 7 18
20
Z. SmithSpire Motorsports
 71 Chevrolet 109

+41.375

3:00'44.407

 3.655 6 17
21 H. BurtonWood Brothers Racing 21 Ford 109

+43.097

3:00'46.129

 1.722 7 16
22 M. Truex JrJoe Gibbs Racing 19 Toyota 109

+43.256

3:00'46.288

 0.159 8 15
23 J. BerryStewart-Haas Racing 4 Ford 109

+47.102

3:00'50.134

 3.846 7 14
24 B. KeselowskiRFK Racing 6 Ford 109

+55.074

3:00'58.106

 7.972 7 15
25 D. HemricKaulig Racing 31 Chevrolet 109

+55.405

3:00'58.437

 0.331 7 12
26 R. PreeceStewart-Haas Racing 41 Ford 109

+1'02.599

3:01'05.631

 7.194 11 11
27 J. HaleySpire Motorsports 7 Chevrolet 109

+1'04.478

3:01'07.510

 1.879 7 10
28 K. GralaRick Ware Racing 15 Ford 109

+1'08.053

3:01'11.085

 3.575 7 9
29 R. ChastainTrackHouse Racing 1 Chevrolet 109

+1'08.070

3:01'11.102

 0.017 11 8
30 J. BilickiMBM 66 Ford 109

+1'22.998

3:01'26.030

 14.928 9  
31 D. SuarezTrackHouse Racing 99 Chevrolet 108

+1 Lap

3:00'04.784

 1 Lap 8 6
32 N. GragsonStewart-Haas Racing 10 Ford 108

+1 Lap

3:00'23.691

 18.907 13 5
33 A. DillonRichard Childress Racing 3 Chevrolet 107

+2 Laps

3:00'57.510

 1 Lap 8 4
34 E. JonesLegacy Motor Club 43 Toyota 56

+53 Laps

1:37'03.171

 51 Laps 6 3
35 J. NemechekLegacy Motor Club 42 Toyota 55

+54 Laps

1:35'00.434

 1 Lap 5 2
36
T. GibbsJoe Gibbs Racing
 54 Toyota 54

+55 Laps

1:33'17.781

 1 Lap 7 5
37 C. BriscoeStewart-Haas Racing 14 Ford 41

+68 Laps

1:10'26.331

 13 Laps 6 1
38 C. LajoieRick Ware Racing 51 Ford 3

+106 Laps

4'26.949

 38 Laps 3 1

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article NASCAR Cup Talladega: Stenhouse wins photo finish after race stoppage

Top Comments

Nick DeGroot
More from
Nick DeGroot
NASCAR Cup Talladega: Stenhouse wins photo finish after race stoppage

NASCAR Cup Talladega: Stenhouse wins photo finish after race stoppage

NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
NASCAR Cup Talladega: Stenhouse wins photo finish after race stoppage
Why lawsuit claims NASCAR leadership are “monopolistic bullies”

Why lawsuit claims NASCAR leadership are “monopolistic bullies”

NASCAR
Why lawsuit claims NASCAR leadership are “monopolistic bullies”
How a NASCAR veteran landed a deserved farewell tour

How a NASCAR veteran landed a deserved farewell tour

Plus
Plus
NASCAR
How a NASCAR veteran landed a deserved farewell tour

Latest news

The three valuable F1 battlegrounds left to play for in 2024

The three valuable F1 battlegrounds left to play for in 2024

F1 Formula 1
The three valuable F1 battlegrounds left to play for in 2024
IMSA Petit Le Mans: Ganassi wins on Cadillac swansong, GTP title for Nasr/Cameron

IMSA Petit Le Mans: Ganassi wins on Cadillac swansong, GTP title for Nasr/Cameron

IMSA IMSA
Petit Le Mans
IMSA Petit Le Mans: Ganassi wins on Cadillac swansong, GTP title for Nasr/Cameron
Inside the gruelling life of a racing mechanic

Inside the gruelling life of a racing mechanic

NTNL National
Inside the gruelling life of a racing mechanic
Erebus crew member attacked after Bathurst win

Erebus crew member attacked after Bathurst win

SUP Supercars
Bathurst 1000
Erebus crew member attacked after Bathurst win

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe