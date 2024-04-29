NASCAR Cup Dover: Hamlin defends from Larson for victory

Hamlin, who led all but 11 of the final 147 laps, was beaten by Larson to the race lead after their final green flag pitstops, but reclaimed it on the ensuing restart which followed after Ricky Stenhouse Jr wrecked during their stops.

However, Larson was able to cut Hamlin’s lead to under a second with 40 of 400 laps to go, before a final charge over the last 10 laps.

Hamlin just held Larson off by 0.256 seconds to earn his third win of the 2024 season, while the 54th victory of his career puts him equal with Lee Petty for 12th on the all-time wins list.

"I think the key moment really was Kyle did a great job executing on that green flag pitstop. Then we were able to get the lead on the restart, which allowed us with a caution to control the restart," Hamlin said. "That was the key moment for us. Man, certainly feels good winning here at Dover."

Asked about tying Lee Petty on the all-time wins list, Hamlin said: "It's fantastic. I couldn't hold Lee Petty's helmet. I've been blessed with a great race team. This whole team, everyone that supports this #11 car, they're the ones that make it happen. I'm the lucky one that gets to drive it."

Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, Mavis Tire Toyota Camry Photo by: Matthew T. Thacker / NKP / Motorsport Images

Despite damage to his front splitter Martin Truex Jr. ended up third, with polesitter Kyle Busch fading to fourth, but it still marked his best result since third place at the second round at Atlanta.

Chase Elliott rounded out the top five to maintain his recent strong form, as Noah Gragson followed up his third place from Talladega with sixth place.

With Ryan Blaney in seventh and Alex Bowman in eighth, Daniel Hemric matched his best result of the season with another ninth place, following his solid showing at Talladega.

Ty Gibbs picked up his first top 10 since the Circuit of the Americas round in March, which saw Talladega winner Tyler Reddick just miss out in 11th.

NASCAR Cup Dover - Race results