NASCAR Cup Dover: Hamlin defends from Larson for victory
Denny Hamlin saw off Kyle Larson to win Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover Motor Speedway, having dominated the event before the late fight for victory.
Hamlin, who led all but 11 of the final 147 laps, was beaten by Larson to the race lead after their final green flag pitstops, but reclaimed it on the ensuing restart which followed after Ricky Stenhouse Jr wrecked during their stops.
However, Larson was able to cut Hamlin’s lead to under a second with 40 of 400 laps to go, before a final charge over the last 10 laps.
Hamlin just held Larson off by 0.256 seconds to earn his third win of the 2024 season, while the 54th victory of his career puts him equal with Lee Petty for 12th on the all-time wins list.
"I think the key moment really was Kyle did a great job executing on that green flag pitstop. Then we were able to get the lead on the restart, which allowed us with a caution to control the restart," Hamlin said. "That was the key moment for us. Man, certainly feels good winning here at Dover."
Asked about tying Lee Petty on the all-time wins list, Hamlin said: "It's fantastic. I couldn't hold Lee Petty's helmet. I've been blessed with a great race team. This whole team, everyone that supports this #11 car, they're the ones that make it happen. I'm the lucky one that gets to drive it."
Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, Mavis Tire Toyota Camry
Photo by: Matthew T. Thacker / NKP / Motorsport Images
Despite damage to his front splitter Martin Truex Jr. ended up third, with polesitter Kyle Busch fading to fourth, but it still marked his best result since third place at the second round at Atlanta.
Chase Elliott rounded out the top five to maintain his recent strong form, as Noah Gragson followed up his third place from Talladega with sixth place.
With Ryan Blaney in seventh and Alex Bowman in eighth, Daniel Hemric matched his best result of the season with another ninth place, following his solid showing at Talladega.
Ty Gibbs picked up his first top 10 since the Circuit of the Americas round in March, which saw Talladega winner Tyler Reddick just miss out in 11th.
NASCAR Cup Dover - Race results
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Manufacturer
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|Pits
|Points
|Retirement
|1
|D. Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing
|11
|Toyota
|400
|
3:20'57.092
|7
|53
|2
|K. Larson Hendrick Motorsports
|5
|Chevrolet
|400
|
+0.256
3:20'57.348
|0.256
|8
|51
|3
|M. Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing
|19
|Toyota
|400
|
+4.209
3:21'01.301
|3.953
|8
|51
|4
|K. Busch Richard Childress Racing
|8
|Chevrolet
|400
|
+9.646
3:21'06.738
|5.437
|9
|42
|5
|C. Elliott Hendrick Motorsports
|9
|Chevrolet
|400
|
+9.830
3:21'06.922
|0.184
|8
|40
|6
|N. Gragson Stewart-Haas Racing
|10
|Ford
|400
|
+10.670
3:21'07.762
|0.840
|8
|31
|7
|R. Blaney Team Penske
|12
|Ford
|400
|
+10.827
3:21'07.919
|0.157
|9
|40
|8
|A. Bowman Hendrick Motorsports
|48
|Chevrolet
|400
|
+11.790
3:21'08.882
|0.963
|9
|41
|9
|D. Hemric Kaulig Racing
|31
|Chevrolet
|400
|
+12.098
3:21'09.190
|0.308
|8
|28
|10
|
T. Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing
|54
|Toyota
|400
|
+13.594
3:21'10.686
|1.496
|8
|27
|11
|T. Reddick 23XI Racing
|45
|Toyota
|400
|
+14.944
3:21'12.036
|1.350
|8
|38
|12
|R. Chastain TrackHouse Racing
|1
|Chevrolet
|400
|
+14.947
3:21'12.039
|0.003
|8
|25
|13
|A. Allmendinger Kaulig Racing
|16
|Chevrolet
|400
|
+16.285
3:21'13.377
|1.338
|8
|14
|J. Berry Stewart-Haas Racing
|4
|Ford
|400
|
+18.882
3:21'15.974
|2.597
|9
|23
|15
|A. Cindric Team Penske
|2
|Ford
|400
|
+21.076
3:21'18.168
|2.194
|8
|22
|16
|J. Logano Team Penske
|22
|Ford
|400
|
+21.630
3:21'18.722
|0.554
|9
|21
|17
|C. Buescher RFK Racing
|17
|Ford
|400
|
+21.793
3:21'18.885
|0.163
|9
|20
|18
|D. Suarez TrackHouse Racing
|99
|Chevrolet
|399
|
+1 Lap
3:21'05.542
|1 Lap
|9
|19
|19
|C. Briscoe Stewart-Haas Racing
|14
|Ford
|399
|
+1 Lap
3:21'21.257
|15.715
|9
|18
|20
|J. Nemechek Legacy Motor Club
|42
|Toyota
|398
|
+2 Laps
3:20'58.683
|1 Lap
|8
|17
|21
|C. Lajoie Spire Motorsports
|7
|Chevrolet
|398
|
+2 Laps
3:20'59.426
|0.743
|7
|16
|22
|
C. Hocevar Spire Motorsports
|77
|Chevrolet
|397
|
+3 Laps
3:20'59.786
|1 Lap
|9
|15
|23
|J. Haley Rick Ware Racing
|51
|Ford
|397
|
+3 Laps
3:21'00.300
|0.514
|8
|14
|24
|
Z. Smith Spire Motorsports
|71
|Chevrolet
|397
|
+3 Laps
3:21'03.139
|2.839
|9
|13
|25
|
C. Heim Legacy Motor Club
|43
|Toyota
|397
|
+3 Laps
3:21'06.091
|2.952
|9
|26
|H. Burton Wood Brothers Racing
|21
|Ford
|397
|
+3 Laps
3:21'08.237
|2.146
|9
|11
|27
|A. Dillon Richard Childress Racing
|3
|Chevrolet
|396
|
+4 Laps
3:21'16.763
|1 Lap
|8
|10
|28
|J. Johnson Legacy Motor Club
|84
|Toyota
|395
|
+5 Laps
3:21'04.648
|1 Lap
|9
|9
|29
|K. Grala Rick Ware Racing
|15
|Ford
|394
|
+6 Laps
3:21'15.745
|1 Lap
|8
|8
|30
|B. Keselowski RFK Racing
|6
|Ford
|383
|
+17 Laps
3:21'04.197
|11 Laps
|11
|7
|31
|T. Gilliland Front Row Motorsports
|38
|Ford
|379
|
+21 Laps
3:21'12.619
|4 Laps
|11
|6
|32
|B. Wallace 23XI Racing
|23
|Toyota
|329
|
+71 Laps
2:44'37.894
|50 Laps
|8
|6
|Accident
|33
|W. Byron Hendrick Motorsports
|24
|Chevrolet
|329
|
+71 Laps
2:44'42.120
|4.226
|8
|13
|Accident
|34
|C. Bell Joe Gibbs Racing
|20
|Toyota
|328
|
+72 Laps
2:43'35.449
|1 Lap
|9
|3
|Accident
|35
|R. Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty Racing
|47
|Chevrolet
|320
|
+80 Laps
2:36'24.124
|8 Laps
|8
|5
|Accident
|36
|M. McDowell Front Row Motorsports
|34
|Ford
|285
|
+115 Laps
2:25'13.008
|35 Laps
|7
|1
|Hub
|37
|R. Preece Stewart-Haas Racing
|41
|Ford
|66
|
+334 Laps
35'24.787
|219 Laps
|5
|1
|Fire
|View full results
Be part of the Autosport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
NASCAR Cup Bristol: Hamlin wins wild race dominated by tyre wear
Hamlin holds off Busch to win NASCAR's LA Clash
NASCAR Full Speed review: Will the Netflix docuseries elevate the championship?
NASCAR Cup Richmond: Hamlin wins in overtime as Truex misses out
NASCAR Cup Phoenix: Bell cruises to win for Toyota, ending Chevrolet streak
NASCAR Daytona 500: Bell and Reddick win Duels, Johnson narrowly qualifies
Latest news
Power feeling close to IndyCar form that captured 2022 title
Quartararo could feel "massive change" on new Yamaha M1 in first MotoGP test
Why Penske push-to-pass scandal presses all the wrong buttons for IndyCar
MotoGP Jerez test: Di Giannantonio fastest, Yamaha unveils overhauled M1
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments