NASCAR Cup Dover
Race report

NASCAR Cup Dover: Hamlin defends from Larson for victory

Denny Hamlin saw off Kyle Larson to win Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover Motor Speedway, having dominated the event before the late fight for victory.

Jim Utter
Jim Utter

Hamlin, who led all but 11 of the final 147 laps, was beaten by Larson to the race lead after their final green flag pitstops, but reclaimed it on the ensuing restart which followed after Ricky Stenhouse Jr wrecked during their stops.

However, Larson was able to cut Hamlin’s lead to under a second with 40 of 400 laps to go, before a final charge over the last 10 laps.

Hamlin just held Larson off by 0.256 seconds to earn his third win of the 2024 season, while the 54th victory of his career puts him equal with Lee Petty for 12th on the all-time wins list.

"I think the key moment really was Kyle did a great job executing on that green flag pitstop. Then we were able to get the lead on the restart, which allowed us with a caution to control the restart," Hamlin said. "That was the key moment for us. Man, certainly feels good winning here at Dover."

Asked about tying Lee Petty on the all-time wins list, Hamlin said: "It's fantastic. I couldn't hold Lee Petty's helmet. I've been blessed with a great race team. This whole team, everyone that supports this #11 car, they're the ones that make it happen. I'm the lucky one that gets to drive it."

Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, Mavis Tire Toyota Camry

Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, Mavis Tire Toyota Camry

Photo by: Matthew T. Thacker / NKP / Motorsport Images

Despite damage to his front splitter Martin Truex Jr. ended up third, with polesitter Kyle Busch fading to fourth, but it still marked his best result since third place at the second round at Atlanta.

Chase Elliott rounded out the top five to maintain his recent strong form, as Noah Gragson followed up his third place from Talladega with sixth place.

With Ryan Blaney in seventh and Alex Bowman in eighth, Daniel Hemric matched his best result of the season with another ninth place, following his solid showing at Talladega.

Ty Gibbs picked up his first top 10 since the Circuit of the Americas round in March, which saw Talladega winner Tyler Reddick just miss out in 11th.

NASCAR Cup Dover - Race results

   
1
 - 
4
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Driver # Manufacturer Laps Time Interval Pits Points Retirement
1 United States D. Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing 11 Toyota 400

3:20'57.092

   7 53  
2 United States K. Larson Hendrick Motorsports 5 Chevrolet 400

+0.256

3:20'57.348

 0.256 8 51  
3 United States M. Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing 19 Toyota 400

+4.209

3:21'01.301

 3.953 8 51  
4 United States K. Busch Richard Childress Racing 8 Chevrolet 400

+9.646

3:21'06.738

 5.437 9 42  
5 United States C. Elliott Hendrick Motorsports 9 Chevrolet 400

+9.830

3:21'06.922

 0.184 8 40  
6 United States N. Gragson Stewart-Haas Racing 10 Ford 400

+10.670

3:21'07.762

 0.840 8 31  
7 United States R. Blaney Team Penske 12 Ford 400

+10.827

3:21'07.919

 0.157 9 40  
8 United States A. Bowman Hendrick Motorsports 48 Chevrolet 400

+11.790

3:21'08.882

 0.963 9 41  
9 United States D. Hemric Kaulig Racing 31 Chevrolet 400

+12.098

3:21'09.190

 0.308 8 28  
10
T. Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing
 54 Toyota 400

+13.594

3:21'10.686

 1.496 8 27  
11 United States T. Reddick 23XI Racing 45 Toyota 400

+14.944

3:21'12.036

 1.350 8 38  
12 United States R. Chastain TrackHouse Racing 1 Chevrolet 400

+14.947

3:21'12.039

 0.003 8 25  
13 United States A. Allmendinger Kaulig Racing 16 Chevrolet 400

+16.285

3:21'13.377

 1.338 8    
14 J. Berry Stewart-Haas Racing 4 Ford 400

+18.882

3:21'15.974

 2.597 9 23  
15 United States A. Cindric Team Penske 2 Ford 400

+21.076

3:21'18.168

 2.194 8 22  
16 United States J. Logano Team Penske 22 Ford 400

+21.630

3:21'18.722

 0.554 9 21  
17 United States C. Buescher RFK Racing 17 Ford 400

+21.793

3:21'18.885

 0.163 9 20  
18 Mexico D. Suarez TrackHouse Racing 99 Chevrolet 399

+1 Lap

3:21'05.542

 1 Lap 9 19  
19 United States C. Briscoe Stewart-Haas Racing 14 Ford 399

+1 Lap

3:21'21.257

 15.715 9 18  
20 United States J. Nemechek Legacy Motor Club 42 Toyota 398

+2 Laps

3:20'58.683

 1 Lap 8 17  
21 United States C. Lajoie Spire Motorsports 7 Chevrolet 398

+2 Laps

3:20'59.426

 0.743 7 16  
22
C. Hocevar Spire Motorsports
 77 Chevrolet 397

+3 Laps

3:20'59.786

 1 Lap 9 15  
23 United States J. Haley Rick Ware Racing 51 Ford 397

+3 Laps

3:21'00.300

 0.514 8 14  
24
Z. Smith Spire Motorsports
 71 Chevrolet 397

+3 Laps

3:21'03.139

 2.839 9 13  
25
C. Heim Legacy Motor Club
 43 Toyota 397

+3 Laps

3:21'06.091

 2.952 9    
26 United States H. Burton Wood Brothers Racing 21 Ford 397

+3 Laps

3:21'08.237

 2.146 9 11  
27 United States A. Dillon Richard Childress Racing 3 Chevrolet 396

+4 Laps

3:21'16.763

 1 Lap 8 10  
28 United States J. Johnson Legacy Motor Club 84 Toyota 395

+5 Laps

3:21'04.648

 1 Lap 9 9  
29 United States K. Grala Rick Ware Racing 15 Ford 394

+6 Laps

3:21'15.745

 1 Lap 8 8  
30 United States B. Keselowski RFK Racing 6 Ford 383

+17 Laps

3:21'04.197

 11 Laps 11 7  
31 United States T. Gilliland Front Row Motorsports 38 Ford 379

+21 Laps

3:21'12.619

 4 Laps 11 6  
32 United States B. Wallace 23XI Racing 23 Toyota 329

+71 Laps

2:44'37.894

 50 Laps 8 6 Accident
33 United States W. Byron Hendrick Motorsports 24 Chevrolet 329

+71 Laps

2:44'42.120

 4.226 8 13 Accident
34 United States C. Bell Joe Gibbs Racing 20 Toyota 328

+72 Laps

2:43'35.449

 1 Lap 9 3 Accident
35 United States R. Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty Racing 47 Chevrolet 320

+80 Laps

2:36'24.124

 8 Laps 8 5 Accident
36 United States M. McDowell Front Row Motorsports 34 Ford 285

+115 Laps

2:25'13.008

 35 Laps 7 1 Hub
37 United States R. Preece Stewart-Haas Racing 41 Ford 66

+334 Laps

35'24.787

 219 Laps 5 1 Fire
View full results  

