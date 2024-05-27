NASCAR Cup Charlotte: Bell wins rain-shortened Coke 600, Larson unable to start

During a caution for a spin by Corey LaJoie, Bell was the first off pitroad and took command when the race resumed on lap 236 of the scheduled 400 laps at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

In clear air, Bell was able to extend his lead over Brad Keselowski as Byron made a three-wide move on the frontstretch – crossing into the infield grass – to move into third.

Light rain forced NASCAR to throw a caution on lap 246 and three laps later lightning in the area forced the race to a halt. With the race able to be made official since it was more than half completed, NASCAR declared Bell the winner at 11:30pm local time.

"I knew there was going to be a chance [the race resumed]," Bell said. "I was literally on the couch like half-asleep and I'm already mentally prepared to go back racing. Then I see the [Fox broadcasters] come back [on TV] and I'm like, 'Wait a minute, what's going on?'

"My phone goes off and they say they called it. What a twist of emotions, man. I have never been through an emotional swing like that in my life."

Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, Rheem Toyota Camry Photo by: Matthew T. Thacker / NKP / Motorsport Images

NASCAR and Charlotte officials said track drying would have meant a restart after 1am local time and that would have been too late to complete the remainder of the race.

It’s the second win of the 2024 season for Bell, who also won earlier this year at Phoenix.

Keselowski was credited with the second-place finish ahead of Byron in third, as Tyler Reddick and Denny Hamlin rounded out the top five.

The early halt to Sunday night’s race also prevented Kyle Larson from turning a single lap in his #5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet.

Earlier in the day, Larson competed in his first Indianapolis 500, but that race was delayed by four hours around due to rain. Xfinity Series regular Justin Allgaier started in Larson’s place.

Larson remained in Indy and finished 18th before departing almost immediately for Charlotte. He arrived at the track during the caution for rain and was prepared to get into his car if the red flag was lifted.

NASCAR Cup - Coca-Cola 600 race results