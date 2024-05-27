All Series
IndyCar Indianapolis 500
Race report

Indy 500: Newgarden beats O’Ward for back-to-back wins

Team Penske’s Josef Newgarden fought off Pato O’Ward in a last-lap showdown to take back-to-back Indianapolis 500 victories.

Joey Barnes
Joey Barnes
Upd:

Despite a four-hour rain delay, the clouds diminished and an intense battle finished as the sun set on more than 300,000 fans at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Newgarden, who started third, was forced to pull off a stirring last-lap pass, delivering a thrilling outside move around Arrow McLaren’s O’Ward into Turn 3 to win by 0.3417s. He becomes the first driver to go back-to-back since Helio Castroneves did so with Team Penske in 2001 and 2002.

O’Ward, who held off multiple late runs before delivering his own effort for the lead at Turn 1 on the last lap, could only sit with his helmet in his hands after finishing runner-up.

Chip Ganassi Racing’s Scott Dixon, the 2008 Indy 500 winner, managed to climb from 20th to finish third, ahead of Arrow McLaren’s Alexander Rossi in fourth, with reigning and two-time IndyCar Series champion Alex Palou in fifth.

The 200-lap race featured 16 different leaders, with polesitter Scott McLaughlin leading a race-high 66 before finishing sixth.

The battle for victory ignited when Newgarden caught Dixon with 24 laps to go, who cycled to the front of the group as both were positioned ahead of Rossi and O’Ward.

Dixon showed signs of struggle as O’Ward passed him for third with 13 laps to go entering Turn 1, trailing Newgarden and Rossi. Newgarden held the lead with 10 to go, with Rossi, O’Ward, Dixon and Kyle Kirkwood in the top five.

Patricio O'Ward, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Patricio O'Ward, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Photo by: Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images

O’Ward made a late move on Rossi entering Turn 1 for second with seven laps left and then caught and went by Newgarden with five laps to go, only for Newgarden to fire back to retake the lead.

O’Ward backed off multiple times despite getting runs on Newgarden, sitting in second coming to the white flag.

The Mexican went to the outside of Newgarden coming out of Turn 4 and took the lead into Turn 1. Newgarden then made a strong run off of Turn 2 as the two went wheel-to-wheel and completed an outside pass into Turn 3 to charge to the win.

 

In a race of high attrition, Tom Blomqvist ignited a multi-car crash on the opening lap that collected 2022 Indy 500 winner Marcus Ericsson and with Pietro Fittipaldi.

Despite a promising charge from 13th to second, Colton Herta’s sixth Indy 500 bid came to an abrupt end after crashing in Turn 1 on lap 88.

Although the incident was similar to Blomqvist’s, Herta, who was behind leader McLaughlin, never touched the inside curb before losing his #26 Andretti Global Honda. Although he was pushed back to the garage, Herta returned just past the halfway point several laps down.

Will Power’s charge ended on lap 147 with a hard crash in Turn 2. His #12 Team Penske Chevrolet was running on the outside of Ed Carpenter Racing rookie Christian Rasmussen in Turn 1 when the back end snapped and he collided into the wall.

Kyle Larson finished 18th, but had to miss the NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 due to the Indy 500 start delays - denying him a proper attempt at 'The Double'.

Indy 500 - Race results

   
1
 - 
4
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Driver # Laps Time Interval Mph Pits Points Retirement
1 United States J. Newgarden Team Penske 2 200

2:58'49.4079

   219.653 5    
2 Mexico P. O'Ward Arrow McLaren 5 200

+0.3417

2:58'49.7496

 0.3417 217.645 6    
3 New Zealand S. Dixon Chip Ganassi Racing 9 200

+0.9097

2:58'50.3176

 0.5680 219.384 6    
4 United States A. Rossi Arrow McLaren 7 200

+1.1691

2:58'50.5770

 0.2594 215.314 5    
5 Spain A. Palou Chip Ganassi Racing 10 200

+1.5079

2:58'50.9158

 0.3388 217.852 5    
6 New Zealand S. McLaughlin Team Penske 3 200

+2.0593

2:58'51.4672

 0.5514 218.745 5    
7 United States K. Kirkwood Andretti Global 27 200

+2.5379

2:58'51.9458

 0.4786 218.540 7    
8 United States S. Ferrucci A.J. Foyt Enterprises 14 200

+3.6143

2:58'53.0222

 1.0764 219.165 5    
9 Netherlands R. van Kalmthout Ed Carpenter Racing 21 200

+3.9560

2:58'53.3639

 0.3417 220.004 5    
10 United States C. Daly Dreyer & Reinbold Racing/Cusick Motorsports 24 200

+4.6071

2:58'54.0150

 0.6511 219.519 6    
11 United Kingdom C. Ilott Arrow McLaren 6 200

+4.9652

2:58'54.3731

 0.3581 221.337 7    
12
C. Rasmussen Ed Carpenter Racing
 33 200

+5.3234

2:58'54.7313

 0.3582 220.537 6    
13 Denmark C. Lundgaard Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 45 200

+6.1824

2:58'55.5903

 0.8590 220.885 7    
14 Japan T. Sato Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 75 199

+1 Lap

2:58'15.1734

 1 Lap 220.020 6    
15 United States G. Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 15 199

+1 Lap

2:58'15.6707

 0.4973 218.989 8    
16
R. Robb A.J. Foyt Enterprises
 41 199

+1 Lap

2:58'16.5231

 0.8524 217.420 5    
17 United States E. Carpenter Ed Carpenter Racing 20 199

+1 Lap

2:58'17.1512

 0.6281 218.633 6    
18 United States K. Larson Arrow McLaren/Rick Hendrick 17 200

+9.4846

2:58'58.8925

 41.7413 217.717 7    
19 France R. Grosjean Juncos Hollinger Racing 77 200

+9.8312

2:58'59.2391

 0.3466 217.677 7    
20 Brazil H. Castroneves Meyer Shank Racing with Curb-Agajanian 06 200

+10.3602

2:58'59.7681

 0.5290 216.532 5    
21 United States K. Simpson Chip Ganassi Racing 4 200

+11.0931

2:59'00.5010

 0.7329 215.168 8    
22 Argentina A. Canapino Juncos Hollinger Racing 78 199

+1 Lap

2:58'52.6079

 1 Lap 219.132 6    
23 United States C. Herta Andretti Global with Curb-Agajanian 26 170

+30 Laps

2:50'29.6118

 29 Laps 156.862 5   Accident
24 Australia W. Power Team Penske 12 145

+55 Laps

2:13'37.2524

 25 Laps 217.285 4   Accident
25 United States M. Andretti Andretti Herta Autosport with Marco & Curb-Agajani 98 113

+87 Laps

1:47'32.7638

 32 Laps 128.333 5   Accident
26 United States R. Hunter-Reay Dreyer & Reinbold Racing/Cusick Motorsports 23 107

+93 Laps

1:39'56.0999

 6 Laps 74.605 5   Accident
27 Sweden F. Rosenqvist Meyer Shank Racing 60 55

+145 Laps

51'59.8657

 52 Laps 213.777 1   Mechanical
28 Sweden L. Lundqvist Chip Ganassi Racing 8 27

+173 Laps

29'29.7195

 28 Laps 201.200 2   Accident
29 United Kingdom K. Legge Dale Coyne Racing 51 22

+178 Laps

30'52.8001

 5 Laps 19.155 2   Mechanical
30 New Zealand M. Armstrong Chip Ganassi Racing 11 6

+194 Laps

10'27.1741

 16 Laps 87.433 1   Mechanical
31 United Kingdom T. Blomqvist Meyer Shank Racing 66 0

+200 Laps

5.4517

 6 Laps 111.075     Accident
32 Brazil P. Fittipaldi Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 30 0

+200 Laps

5.6941

 0.2424 117.457     Accident
33 Sweden M. Ericsson Andretti Global 28 0

+200 Laps

5.9281

 0.2340 119.273     Accident
Joey Barnes
More from
Joey Barnes
