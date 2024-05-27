Indy 500: Newgarden beats O’Ward for back-to-back wins
Team Penske’s Josef Newgarden fought off Pato O’Ward in a last-lap showdown to take back-to-back Indianapolis 500 victories.
Despite a four-hour rain delay, the clouds diminished and an intense battle finished as the sun set on more than 300,000 fans at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Newgarden, who started third, was forced to pull off a stirring last-lap pass, delivering a thrilling outside move around Arrow McLaren’s O’Ward into Turn 3 to win by 0.3417s. He becomes the first driver to go back-to-back since Helio Castroneves did so with Team Penske in 2001 and 2002.
O’Ward, who held off multiple late runs before delivering his own effort for the lead at Turn 1 on the last lap, could only sit with his helmet in his hands after finishing runner-up.
Chip Ganassi Racing’s Scott Dixon, the 2008 Indy 500 winner, managed to climb from 20th to finish third, ahead of Arrow McLaren’s Alexander Rossi in fourth, with reigning and two-time IndyCar Series champion Alex Palou in fifth.
The 200-lap race featured 16 different leaders, with polesitter Scott McLaughlin leading a race-high 66 before finishing sixth.
The battle for victory ignited when Newgarden caught Dixon with 24 laps to go, who cycled to the front of the group as both were positioned ahead of Rossi and O’Ward.
Dixon showed signs of struggle as O’Ward passed him for third with 13 laps to go entering Turn 1, trailing Newgarden and Rossi. Newgarden held the lead with 10 to go, with Rossi, O’Ward, Dixon and Kyle Kirkwood in the top five.
Patricio O'Ward, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
Photo by: Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images
O’Ward made a late move on Rossi entering Turn 1 for second with seven laps left and then caught and went by Newgarden with five laps to go, only for Newgarden to fire back to retake the lead.
O’Ward backed off multiple times despite getting runs on Newgarden, sitting in second coming to the white flag.
The Mexican went to the outside of Newgarden coming out of Turn 4 and took the lead into Turn 1. Newgarden then made a strong run off of Turn 2 as the two went wheel-to-wheel and completed an outside pass into Turn 3 to charge to the win.
In a race of high attrition, Tom Blomqvist ignited a multi-car crash on the opening lap that collected 2022 Indy 500 winner Marcus Ericsson and with Pietro Fittipaldi.
Despite a promising charge from 13th to second, Colton Herta’s sixth Indy 500 bid came to an abrupt end after crashing in Turn 1 on lap 88.
Although the incident was similar to Blomqvist’s, Herta, who was behind leader McLaughlin, never touched the inside curb before losing his #26 Andretti Global Honda. Although he was pushed back to the garage, Herta returned just past the halfway point several laps down.
Will Power’s charge ended on lap 147 with a hard crash in Turn 2. His #12 Team Penske Chevrolet was running on the outside of Ed Carpenter Racing rookie Christian Rasmussen in Turn 1 when the back end snapped and he collided into the wall.
Kyle Larson finished 18th, but had to miss the NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 due to the Indy 500 start delays - denying him a proper attempt at 'The Double'.
Indy 500 - Race results
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|Mph
|Pits
|Points
|Retirement
|1
|J. Newgarden Team Penske
|2
|200
|
2:58'49.4079
|219.653
|5
|2
|P. O'Ward Arrow McLaren
|5
|200
|
+0.3417
2:58'49.7496
|0.3417
|217.645
|6
|3
|S. Dixon Chip Ganassi Racing
|9
|200
|
+0.9097
2:58'50.3176
|0.5680
|219.384
|6
|4
|A. Rossi Arrow McLaren
|7
|200
|
+1.1691
2:58'50.5770
|0.2594
|215.314
|5
|5
|A. Palou Chip Ganassi Racing
|10
|200
|
+1.5079
2:58'50.9158
|0.3388
|217.852
|5
|6
|S. McLaughlin Team Penske
|3
|200
|
+2.0593
2:58'51.4672
|0.5514
|218.745
|5
|7
|K. Kirkwood Andretti Global
|27
|200
|
+2.5379
2:58'51.9458
|0.4786
|218.540
|7
|8
|S. Ferrucci A.J. Foyt Enterprises
|14
|200
|
+3.6143
2:58'53.0222
|1.0764
|219.165
|5
|9
|R. van Kalmthout Ed Carpenter Racing
|21
|200
|
+3.9560
2:58'53.3639
|0.3417
|220.004
|5
|10
|C. Daly Dreyer & Reinbold Racing/Cusick Motorsports
|24
|200
|
+4.6071
2:58'54.0150
|0.6511
|219.519
|6
|11
|C. Ilott Arrow McLaren
|6
|200
|
+4.9652
2:58'54.3731
|0.3581
|221.337
|7
|12
|
C. Rasmussen Ed Carpenter Racing
|33
|200
|
+5.3234
2:58'54.7313
|0.3582
|220.537
|6
|13
|C. Lundgaard Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|45
|200
|
+6.1824
2:58'55.5903
|0.8590
|220.885
|7
|14
|T. Sato Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|75
|199
|
+1 Lap
2:58'15.1734
|1 Lap
|220.020
|6
|15
|G. Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|15
|199
|
+1 Lap
2:58'15.6707
|0.4973
|218.989
|8
|16
|
R. Robb A.J. Foyt Enterprises
|41
|199
|
+1 Lap
2:58'16.5231
|0.8524
|217.420
|5
|17
|E. Carpenter Ed Carpenter Racing
|20
|199
|
+1 Lap
2:58'17.1512
|0.6281
|218.633
|6
|18
|K. Larson Arrow McLaren/Rick Hendrick
|17
|200
|
+9.4846
2:58'58.8925
|41.7413
|217.717
|7
|19
|R. Grosjean Juncos Hollinger Racing
|77
|200
|
+9.8312
2:58'59.2391
|0.3466
|217.677
|7
|20
|H. Castroneves Meyer Shank Racing with Curb-Agajanian
|06
|200
|
+10.3602
2:58'59.7681
|0.5290
|216.532
|5
|21
|K. Simpson Chip Ganassi Racing
|4
|200
|
+11.0931
2:59'00.5010
|0.7329
|215.168
|8
|22
|A. Canapino Juncos Hollinger Racing
|78
|199
|
+1 Lap
2:58'52.6079
|1 Lap
|219.132
|6
|23
|C. Herta Andretti Global with Curb-Agajanian
|26
|170
|
+30 Laps
2:50'29.6118
|29 Laps
|156.862
|5
|Accident
|24
|W. Power Team Penske
|12
|145
|
+55 Laps
2:13'37.2524
|25 Laps
|217.285
|4
|Accident
|25
|M. Andretti Andretti Herta Autosport with Marco & Curb-Agajani
|98
|113
|
+87 Laps
1:47'32.7638
|32 Laps
|128.333
|5
|Accident
|26
|R. Hunter-Reay Dreyer & Reinbold Racing/Cusick Motorsports
|23
|107
|
+93 Laps
1:39'56.0999
|6 Laps
|74.605
|5
|Accident
|27
|F. Rosenqvist Meyer Shank Racing
|60
|55
|
+145 Laps
51'59.8657
|52 Laps
|213.777
|1
|Mechanical
|28
|L. Lundqvist Chip Ganassi Racing
|8
|27
|
+173 Laps
29'29.7195
|28 Laps
|201.200
|2
|Accident
|29
|K. Legge Dale Coyne Racing
|51
|22
|
+178 Laps
30'52.8001
|5 Laps
|19.155
|2
|Mechanical
|30
|M. Armstrong Chip Ganassi Racing
|11
|6
|
+194 Laps
10'27.1741
|16 Laps
|87.433
|1
|Mechanical
|31
|T. Blomqvist Meyer Shank Racing
|66
|0
|
+200 Laps
5.4517
|6 Laps
|111.075
|Accident
|32
|P. Fittipaldi Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|30
|0
|
+200 Laps
5.6941
|0.2424
|117.457
|Accident
|33
|M. Ericsson Andretti Global
|28
|0
|
+200 Laps
5.9281
|0.2340
|119.273
|Accident
|View full results
Be part of the Autosport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
Isle of Man TT 2024: Dunlop leads the way as practice week begins
Tank Slappers Podcast: MotoGP Catalan GP Review
Podcast: 2024 Indianapolis 500 Review
Alpine not ruling out F1 driver line-up change after latest Ocon Gasly clash
Autosport Plus
When Indycar’s mistimed experiment briefly beat F1 at Silverstone
How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death
The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments