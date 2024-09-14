All Series
NASCAR Cup Watkins Glen

Montoya will "be nice" if everyone else is in NASCAR Cup return

Juan Pablo Montoya will start 34th in his first NASCAR Cup race in over a decade, but says he felt comfortable in the car

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Upd:

Ex-Formula 1 driver and two-time Indianapolis 500 winner Juan Pablo Montoya says he will be "nice and respectful of everyone" if the favour is returned ahead of his NASCAR Cup return.

The Colombian will make his first appearance for more than a decade in the championship when he competes in Sunday's race at the Watkins Glen International circuit.

The 48-year-old has made 255 previous NASCAR Cup appearances, which includes a win at Watkins Glen backin 2010, but he will start only 34th in a 38-car field this weekend.

“It’s really good to be back – exciting," said Montoya, who is driving the No. 50 Toyota Camry for 23XI Racing at Watkins Glen.

"I have no idea what to expect — I don’t know. I think I should run pretty well, but that is all I can tell you right now.

"I drove the car at Virginia International Raceway, and did about 40 laps, just to get comfortable — make sure the seat and everything was working. I felt pretty good with the car. I felt like it was easier to drive than the last car.

Juan Montoya, 23XI Racing, Mobil 1 50th Anniversary Toyota Camry

Juan Montoya, 23XI Racing, Mobil 1 50th Anniversary Toyota Camry

Photo by: Gavin Baker / NKP / Motorsport Images

“I will be nice and respectful of everyone that is nice and respectful for me."

"I don’t want to get in a pissing contest with anyone. I want to run well. If I get to you, and I’m quicker than you — I’m going to try to pass you. If you get to me, and you are quicker than me, there is reason — the race is long enough.

"Like always, you wait for the adjustment and make the car better — if you make someone miserable at the start of the race, they are going to return the favour later.

"I know I’m doing a one-off. I will be respectful of everyone that is respectful of me. It is not that hard.”

Getting a feel for the car

The seven-time grand prix winner ran 26 laps in practice and managed to avoid any issues as he got to learn the Next Gen car, noting that it was a pretty big learning curve "the first few laps" of the session.

"I raced here a lot so I know the place quite well. The bus stop changed, so that was a learning curve, and getting used to the car, the way it behaves is a little different," he said.

"So, you don't want to throw it off in the first practice, but as we went, it seemed to be getting quite good."

Reflecting on his NASCAR career, Montoya was content with how he did over the years.

He added: “I thought it was pretty good honestly, for the cars that I was in and the equipment we were in, I think in a couple of years we were not great, but we made the Chase, we fought for the championship — we did a lot of things with a lot less than the other teams, personally thinking."

Juan Montoya, 23XI Racing, Mobil 1 50th Anniversary Toyota Camry

Juan Montoya, 23XI Racing, Mobil 1 50th Anniversary Toyota Camry

Photo by: David Rosenblum / NKP / Motorsport Images

