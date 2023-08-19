NASCAR Cup Watkins Glen: Hamlin earns 40th pole

Hamlin went out twice in the final round of Saturday’s qualifying session, and posted the fastest average lap speed on his first run before he topped it on his second at 125.298 mph – one of the few to improve on the second attempt.

The pole is Hamlin’s fourth this season and 40th of his career. It is also his third pole on road or street courses, having also qualified first at Sonoma and the Chicago Street Course.

Unfortunately, Hamlin has yet to translate one of his poles into a win, the closest he came being at Chicago with an 11th place finish.

“I thought I executed those corners pretty good. I thought there were a few spots I feel like I could have gotten a little bit more, but you can’t nit pick when you’re that good,” Hamlin said.

“Shoutout to Toyota and this whole #11 team for bringing me a fast car.”

William Byron ended up second quickest at 124.961 mph while last weekend’s race winner at the Indy Road Course, Michael McDowell, was third (124.949 mph).

Ty Gibbs and Kyle Larson rounded out the top five.

Completing the top-10 starting lineup were A.J. Allmendinger, Christopher Bell, Tyler Reddick, Kyle Busch and Corey LaJoie, who will make his career-best start.

Cla Driver # Manufacturer Laps Time Interval Mph 1 DENNY HAMLIN Joe Gibbs Racing 11 Toyota 3 1'10.392 125.298 2 WILLIAM BYRON Hendrick Motorsports 24 Chevrolet 4 +0.190 0.190 124.961 3 MICHAEL MCDOWELL Front Row Motorsports 34 Ford 4 +0.197 0.007 124.949 4 TY GIBBS Joe Gibbs Racing 54 Toyota 1 +0.230 0.033 124.890 5 KYLE LARSON Hendrick Motorsports 5 Chevrolet 4 +0.239 0.009 124.874 6 AJ ALLMENDINGER Kaulig Racing 16 Chevrolet 4 +0.369 0.130 124.645 7 CHRISTOPHER BELL Joe Gibbs Racing 20 Toyota 2 +0.511 0.142 124.395 8 TYLER REDDICK 23XI Racing 45 Toyota 5 +0.630 0.119 124.187 9 KYLE BUSCH Richard Childress Racing 8 Chevrolet 2 +0.686 0.056 124.089 10 COREY LAJOIE Spire Motorsports 7 Chevrolet 2 +0.832 0.146 123.835

Round 1/Group A

Byron led the way in the first group with an average lap speed of 125.071 mph.

McDowell was second quick at 125.058mph and Reddick was third fastest (124.995 mph).

Also advancing to the final round of qualifying from Group A were Gibbs and Hamlin.

Among those who failed to advance were Chase Elliott, who needs a win to make the playoffs; Austin Dillon, Alex Bowman and Mike Rockenfeller, who is driving Legacy Motor Club’s #42 Chevrolet this week.

Elliott was disgusted with himself after his final qualifying attempt, letting loose a string of profanities over his team radio once he returned to pit road.

“To me, this was the opportunity that we had that we have the most control over,” said Elliott, who will line up 15th. “I didn’t have a very good start to the weekend. It puts us in a tough spot.”

Round 1/Group B

Allmendinger – who was fastest in Saturday’s practice – led the way in Group B with an average lap speed of 124.857 mph.

Larson was second fastest (124.752 mph) and LaJoie was third (124.638 mph). Also advancing to the final round were Bell and Busch.

Among those who failed to advance out of Group B were Joey Logano, Bubba Wallace and Daniel Suarez, who nearly spun out in the area of the bus stop on his flying lap.

Cla Driver # Manufacturer Laps Time Interval Mph 1 AJ ALLMENDINGER Kaulig Racing 16 Chevrolet 1 1'10.641 124.857 2 KYLE LARSON Hendrick Motorsports 5 Chevrolet 1 +0.059 0.059 124.752 3 COREY LAJOIE Spire Motorsports 7 Chevrolet 3 +0.124 0.065 124.638 4 CHRISTOPHER BELL Joe Gibbs Racing 20 Toyota 4 +0.183 0.059 124.534 5 KYLE BUSCH Richard Childress Racing 8 Chevrolet 4 +0.283 0.100 124.358 6 JOEY LOGANO Team Penske 22 Ford 4 +0.285 0.002 124.355 7 BUBBA WALLACE 23XI Racing 23 Toyota 4 +0.305 0.020 124.320 8 CHRIS BUESCHER RFK Racing 17 Ford 5 +0.325 0.020 124.285 9 DANIEL SUAREZ TrackHouse Racing 99 Chevrolet 6 +0.340 0.015 124.259 10 AUSTIN CINDRIC Team Penske 2 Ford 5 +0.482 0.142 124.011 11 MARTIN TRUEX JR Joe Gibbs Racing 19 Toyota 5 +0.513 0.031 123.956 12 JUSTIN HALEY Kaulig Racing 31 Chevrolet 2 +0.551 0.038 123.890 13 ROSS CHASTAIN TrackHouse Racing 1 Chevrolet 5 +0.564 0.013 123.868 14 RYAN BLANEY Team Penske 12 Ford 4 +0.592 0.028 123.819 15 CHASE BRISCOE Stewart-Haas Racing 14 Ford 5 +0.806 0.214 123.448 16 ARIC ALMIROLA Stewart-Haas Racing 10 Ford 3 +0.815 0.009 123.433 17 ANDY LALLY Rick Ware Racing 15 Ford 6 +0.844 0.029 123.383 18 RYAN PREECE Stewart-Haas Racing 41 Ford 7 +1.079 0.235 122.978