Subscribe
Previous / NASCAR Cup Indianapolis: McDowell beats Elliott to book playoff spot with win
NASCAR Cup / Indianapolis News

Button encouraged by pace on NASCAR return despite "messy" Indianapolis race

Jenson Button was encouraged by his pace despite a "messy" race to 28th at the Indianapolis road course as the 2009 Formula 1 world champion made his NASCAR Cup return.

Nick DeGroot
By:
Co-author:
James Newbold
, Autosport Plus Editor

Making his third and final planned Cup appearance of the season in a Rick Ware Racing Ford Mustang after taking in the Circuit of the Americas rounds and the Chicago road course, Button started 31st in the 39-car field and endured an eventful race to finish a lap down on winner Michael McDowell.

The Briton admitted to making mistakes after having to serve a pitlane speeding penalty and another for overshooting the first corner while chasing Kevin Harvick. He also lost time being turned around by Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

But despite the "disappointing result", in setting the sixth fastest race lap Button said his pace was "really good" and came away satisfied with his improvement over the weekend.

"The pace is there, it’s just that I made mistakes today," said the 15-time F1 race-winner.

"The car was working well. Yesterday was frustrating just because we didn’t have any pace. Today, the guys did a really good job of finding a set-up that worked for me.

"I could brake later, so I could make a lot of moves. I can’t imagine how many cars I actually overtook during the race.

"But at the end of the first pitstop, I was speeding into the pitlane. So, I had to do a drive-through. Kills your race – about 30 seconds in pitlane.

#15: Jenson Button, Rick Ware Racing, Mobil 1 Ford Mustang

#15: Jenson Button, Rick Ware Racing, Mobil 1 Ford Mustang

Photo by: Motorsport Images

"So, it sets you back a lot, and then when I made a move on someone – I think Stenhouse Jr. – he spun me around and it cost me a bit more time. It wasn’t great.

"Then pushing to the end to chase down Kevin, I locked up and went straight across the grass in Turn 1. So, had to do a stop-and-go.

"It was messy. But, the pace was there. It was really good."

He added: "Just a disappointing result, I enjoyed it. Lots of overtaking, wheel-to-wheel banging as you could probably see by the car.”

Chicago winner Shane van Gisbergen was the best of the international contingent on his second Cup start, the three-time Supercars champion ending up tenth in his Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet run under the Project 91 banner.

The Kiwi, who is expected to move full-time to NASCAR next year after making his first oval start in a Truck Series outing on Friday, admitted he'd expected to find the going tougher on a permanent venue that NASCAR has previously visited relative to the inaugural street race in Chicago.

“It’s hard here because everyone’s on it," said Van Gisbergen, who managed to lead a lap during one of the green-flag pitstop cycles.

Shane Van Gisbergen, Trackhouse Racing, Enhance Health Chevrolet Camaro

Shane Van Gisbergen, Trackhouse Racing, Enhance Health Chevrolet Camaro

Photo by: Matthew T. Thacker / NKP / Motorsport Images

"Everyone knows the track and there’s a lot more room for error. Everyone’s racing aggressively.

"So much fun to be back, hopefully, can do more."

In a race that matched the record for most countries represented in a single Cup race (seven), van Gisbergen's Supercars rival and current series points leader Brodie Kostecki qualified 11th, but the Australian had to start from the back of the field after a qualifying crash. The Richard Childress Chevrolet driver steadily marched through the field and finished 22nd.

Standing in for Noah Gragson at Legacy Motor Club, 2010 Le Mans winner Mike Rockenfeller gained 13 positions from the start, finishing 24th in his third career Cup start. He too served a speeding penalty on pit road.

Like Kostecki, Button's former F1 sparring partner Kamui Kobayashi was also making his NASCAR debut and beat Button in qualifying to start 28th.

But he too had a run-in with Stenhouse, as the 2023 Daytona 500 winner barrelled into the Toyota World Endurance Championship ace at Turn 1, with the resulting spin costing Kobayashi several spots as he ultimately finished 33rd.

The Japanese said he "learned a lot" from the experience and was magnanimous about his clash with Stenhouse.

"I got hit by someone, but this is NASCAR," he said.

"But the racing in the field was great. It’s a really cool championship – I had a great experience here."

shares
comments

NASCAR Cup Indianapolis: McDowell beats Elliott to book playoff spot with win
Nick DeGroot More
Nick DeGroot
Larson paint schemes revealed for Indy 500/Coke 600 double

Larson paint schemes revealed for Indy 500/Coke 600 double

IndyCar

Larson paint schemes revealed for Indy 500/Coke 600 double Larson paint schemes revealed for Indy 500/Coke 600 double

Kobayashi "100% ready" for NASCAR Cup debut

Kobayashi "100% ready" for NASCAR Cup debut

NASCAR

Kobayashi "100% ready" for NASCAR Cup debut Kobayashi "100% ready" for NASCAR Cup debut

How a NASCAR veteran landed a deserved farewell tour

How a NASCAR veteran landed a deserved farewell tour

Plus
Plus
NASCAR

How a NASCAR veteran landed a deserved farewell tour How a NASCAR veteran landed a deserved farewell tour

More
Jenson Button
Why NASCAR at Indy will be a must-watch for all fans

Why NASCAR at Indy will be a must-watch for all fans

NASCAR

Why NASCAR at Indy will be a must-watch for all fans Why NASCAR at Indy will be a must-watch for all fans

Button "pretty happy" with top-10 NASCAR qualifying effort

Button "pretty happy" with top-10 NASCAR qualifying effort

NASCAR Cup
Chicago Street Course

Button "pretty happy" with top-10 NASCAR qualifying effort Button "pretty happy" with top-10 NASCAR qualifying effort

How NASCAR is aiming to thrill on its Le Mans return

How NASCAR is aiming to thrill on its Le Mans return

Plus
Plus
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

How NASCAR is aiming to thrill on its Le Mans return How NASCAR is aiming to thrill on its Le Mans return

Latest news

Hulkenberg: No regrets over F1 comeback despite Haas 2023 race struggles

Hulkenberg: No regrets over F1 comeback despite Haas 2023 race struggles

F1 Formula 1

Hulkenberg: No regrets over F1 comeback despite Haas 2023 race struggles Hulkenberg: No regrets over F1 comeback despite Haas 2023 race struggles

Williams "would have bitten your arm off" for seventh in F1 2023 standings

Williams "would have bitten your arm off" for seventh in F1 2023 standings

F1 Formula 1

Williams "would have bitten your arm off" for seventh in F1 2023 standings Williams "would have bitten your arm off" for seventh in F1 2023 standings

The former Hollywood limo manufacturer aiming to star in the WEC

The former Hollywood limo manufacturer aiming to star in the WEC

Plus
Plus
WEC WEC

The former Hollywood limo manufacturer aiming to star in the WEC The former Hollywood limo manufacturer aiming to star in the WEC

Rins surprised by relationship change with Kawauchi at Honda after Suzuki days

Rins surprised by relationship change with Kawauchi at Honda after Suzuki days

MGP MotoGP

Rins surprised by relationship change with Kawauchi at Honda after Suzuki days Rins surprised by relationship change with Kawauchi at Honda after Suzuki days

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe