NASCAR Cup Indy RC: Suarez beats Reddick for pole
Daniel Suarez set a blistering pace early in the final round of NASCAR Cup qualifying and held on to claim a very timely pole for Sunday’s Indy Road Course.
Suarez, who remains without a win this season and sits five points outside the playoffs, turned the fastest average lap speed early in the final 10-minute round of Saturday’s qualifying session at 99.814 mph.
Nearly every car – including Suarez – went out in the final minute to make a second attempt but Reddick came up just short (99.649 mph) to knock Suarez off the pole.
The pole is the first of the season for Suarez, who drives the No. 99 Chevrolet for Trackhouse Racing. It is also the third of his career but his first since the 2019 season.
“It feels good, I’m very proud of everyone at Trackhouse Racing,” Suarez said. “On lap one in practice I knew we had a good one, we just had a couple of little things to do better but I’m excited for tomorrow.
“We already know we have the speed, now we need to go out there and execute. I’m very happy with where we’re at, and I can’t wait to see what we can show tomorrow.”
Chase Elliott ended up third quickest (99.399 mph), Michael McDowell was fourth and Kyle Busch will line up fifth.
Completing the top-10 starting order for Sunday’s race are Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell, three-time Supercars champion Shane van Gisbergen, who previously won on his NASCAR debut in Chicago, Alex Bowman and Ty Gibbs.
Fellow Supercars star Brodie Kostecki will start 11th, Kamui Kobayashi will start 28th, 2009 Formula 1 world champion Jenson Button will line up 31st and Mike Rockenfeller will start 37th.
Round 1/Group A
Reddick, who won this event last season, went out late in the first session and ripped off the fastest average lap speed at 99.721 mph.
Suarez was second fastest (99.342 mph), and Elliott third (99.339 mph). Also advancing to the final round of qualifying were Bell and Busch.
Among those who failed to advance were Joey Logano, Denny Hamlin, Chase Briscoe and Chris Buescher, who won the series’ last two races.
“I think we have a really good race car.,” Buescher said. “We’ll have a little bit of work to do but we have a really good piece.”
Round 1/Group B
McDowell, who was fastest in Saturday’s practice, kept up the pace and was fastest in the first round of qualifying (99.881 mph).
Larson was second quickest (99.844 mph), and Bowman was third (99.826 mph). Also advancing to the final round of qualifying were Gibbs and van Gisbergen.
Kostecki was sixth-fastest and trying to crack the top five on his final attempt when he got loose off Turn 11 and hit the wall, which did significant damage to his No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet.
“I’m pretty disappointed in myself to be honest,” Kostecki said. “I was just finishing my lap a little too hot coming off the banking and now we have damage. The car has speed no doubt, we should be OK for the race.”
Among those who also failed to advance to the final round from Group B were Martin Truex Jr., Kevin Harvick and William Byron, who was barred from qualifying after his No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet failed inspection three times on Friday.
Dixon reveals 'trying for years' to talk van Gisbergen into an IndyCar test
Dixon reveals 'trying for years' to talk van Gisbergen into an IndyCar test Dixon reveals 'trying for years' to talk van Gisbergen into an IndyCar test
Van Gisbergen explains "mind-numbing" Supercars racing
Van Gisbergen explains "mind-numbing" Supercars racing Van Gisbergen explains "mind-numbing" Supercars racing
Erebus release Brown as Triple Eight remain tight lipped on driver deals
Erebus release Brown as Triple Eight remain tight lipped on driver deals Erebus release Brown as Triple Eight remain tight lipped on driver deals
Van Gisbergen: IndyCar ace McLaughlin should be NASCAR wildcard
Van Gisbergen: IndyCar ace McLaughlin should be NASCAR wildcard Van Gisbergen: IndyCar ace McLaughlin should be NASCAR wildcard
Shane van Gisbergen to return to NASCAR at Indianapolis
Shane van Gisbergen to return to NASCAR at Indianapolis Shane van Gisbergen to return to NASCAR at Indianapolis
Van Gisbergen engineer's last-minute Chicago call-up
Van Gisbergen engineer's last-minute Chicago call-up Van Gisbergen engineer's last-minute Chicago call-up
Latest news
NASCAR Indianapolis: McDowell holds off Elliott to win Indy RC Cup race
NASCAR Indianapolis: McDowell holds off Elliott to win Indy RC Cup race NASCAR Indianapolis: McDowell holds off Elliott to win Indy RC Cup race
BTCC Knockhill: Sutton dominates with wet weather masterclass
BTCC Knockhill: Sutton dominates with wet weather masterclass BTCC Knockhill: Sutton dominates with wet weather masterclass
Larson paint schemes revealed for Indy 500/Coke 600 double
Larson paint schemes revealed for Indy 500/Coke 600 double Larson paint schemes revealed for Indy 500/Coke 600 double
IndyCar race wins “feel better” as you get older, says Dixon
IndyCar race wins “feel better” as you get older, says Dixon IndyCar race wins “feel better” as you get older, says Dixon
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.