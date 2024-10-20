All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
MotoGP Australian GP

Zarco feels Honda back in the "same category" as others in MotoGP

Honda rider Zarco believes the manufacturer is now at least playing in the correct ballpark after further progress at Phillip Island

Richard Asher
Upd:
Johann Zarco, LCR Honda

Johann Zarco, LCR Honda

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

LCR Honda rider Johann Zarco says he feels like his bike belongs in MotoGP once again after his run to 12th place in the Australian Grand Prix.

While the result itself was only a minor success for the struggling Japanese marque, what encouraged the Frenchman was the race pace and the time gap to Francesco Bagnaia on the last step of the podium.

“It was impressive pace,” enthused Zarco. “I couldn’t believe what I was seeing on my dash. We did almost the entire race below the 1m29s [mark].

“I put my full focus on repeating everything I was doing and I stayed with the guys in front of me. I’m happy because the race pace was impressive.

“The bike still has this limit I’m fighting with, that I cannot turn the bike as I want and control the traction. I need to be very conservative – I lose metres compared to the others.

Johann Zarco, Team LCR Honda

Johann Zarco, Team LCR Honda

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“But we have to remember that a few months ago it seemed like we were not playing in the same category.

“Today we were with the others. And we were only 10 seconds from Pecco today, which is positive.”

The Zarco race result in Australia was his sixth points finish in succession, with the highlight a ninth place in Indonesia two races ago.

Zarco qualified 14th, alongside factory rider Luca Marini, whose 13th was his best starting position of the season. Marini also scored points in the grand prix with a 14th place.

The Frenchman’s confidence has been echoed by other Honda riders recently. Former world champion Joan Mir was also upbeat about recent progress at the preceding round in Japan, which added to the factory rider’s frustration after being taken out of that race by Alex Marquez.

On the other hand, it may be difficult to read too much into Zarco’s confidence following this performance in Australia.

Firstly, Zarco has an affinity for the track after winning his only grand prix at Phillip Island for Pramac Ducati in 2023.

Secondly, Phillip Island is a track at which the gaps are generally closer and riders can make up for motorcycle deficiencies. That effect was accentuated in 2024 by the lack of dry track time, which limited Ducati’s ability to exploit the number of machines it has gathering data, for example.

In Honda’s ongoing effort to improve its MotoGP fortunes, the manufacturer has hired current Aprilia technical director Romano Albesiano to its staff. He will begin his duties at the start of the 2025 season.

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Bagnaia "can be stronger" in Thailand and Malaysia after losing ground to Martin

Top Comments

More from
Richard Asher
Bagnaia "can be stronger" in Thailand and Malaysia after losing ground to Martin

Bagnaia "can be stronger" in Thailand and Malaysia after losing ground to Martin

MotoGP
Australian GP
Bagnaia "can be stronger" in Thailand and Malaysia after losing ground to Martin
Marquez: "Big insect" to blame for startline tear-off incident

Marquez: "Big insect" to blame for startline tear-off incident

MotoGP
Australian GP
Marquez: "Big insect" to blame for startline tear-off incident
MotoGP Australian GP: Marquez outduels Martin to win nail-biter

MotoGP Australian GP: Marquez outduels Martin to win nail-biter

MotoGP
Australian GP
MotoGP Australian GP: Marquez outduels Martin to win nail-biter
Johann Zarco
More from
Johann Zarco
Zarco: Yamaha having more MotoGP bikes in 2025 will push Honda to improve

Zarco: Yamaha having more MotoGP bikes in 2025 will push Honda to improve

MotoGP
German GP
Zarco: Yamaha having more MotoGP bikes in 2025 will push Honda to improve
Zarco: Honda 'doesn't need to be pessimistic' about MotoGP form

Zarco: Honda 'doesn't need to be pessimistic' about MotoGP form

MotoGP
Spanish GP
Zarco: Honda 'doesn't need to be pessimistic' about MotoGP form
Did the Qatar GP hint at Ducati’s true MotoGP leader?

Did the Qatar GP hint at Ducati’s true MotoGP leader?

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Qatar GP
Did the Qatar GP hint at Ducati’s true MotoGP leader?
Team LCR
More from
Team LCR
LCR signs Chantra for 2025 as Nakagami steps down from MotoGP

LCR signs Chantra for 2025 as Nakagami steps down from MotoGP

MotoGP
Aragon GP
LCR signs Chantra for 2025 as Nakagami steps down from MotoGP
Zarco not "scared" of losing riding style on Honda like in KTM MotoGP days

Zarco not "scared" of losing riding style on Honda like in KTM MotoGP days

MotoGP
Zarco not "scared" of losing riding style on Honda like in KTM MotoGP days
Honda MotoGP development not being focused on Marquez helping everyone - Zarco

Honda MotoGP development not being focused on Marquez helping everyone - Zarco

MotoGP
Qatar GP
Honda MotoGP development not being focused on Marquez helping everyone - Zarco

Latest news

Ferrari "in the fight" for F1 teams' title after US GP 1-2

Ferrari "in the fight" for F1 teams' title after US GP 1-2

F1 Formula 1
United States GP
Ferrari "in the fight" for F1 teams' title after US GP 1-2
Wolff questions penalty 'bias' after Verstappen escapes punishment

Wolff questions penalty 'bias' after Verstappen escapes punishment

F1 Formula 1
United States GP
Wolff questions penalty 'bias' after Verstappen escapes punishment
McLaren slams stewards' "inappropriate" interference in Norris vs Verstappen battle

McLaren slams stewards' "inappropriate" interference in Norris vs Verstappen battle

F1 Formula 1
United States GP
McLaren slams stewards' "inappropriate" interference in Norris vs Verstappen battle
Hamilton suspects Mercedes upgrades to blame for spinning out of US GP

Hamilton suspects Mercedes upgrades to blame for spinning out of US GP

F1 Formula 1
Hamilton suspects Mercedes upgrades to blame for spinning out of US GP

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
By Lewis Duncan
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
By Oriol Puigdemont
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe