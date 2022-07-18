Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Binder thinks people "forget" how big jump is from Moto3 to MotoGP Next / Rins joins Honda with LCR for MotoGP 2023
MotoGP News

Yamaha “will never give up” on Morbidelli amid 2022 MotoGP woes

Yamaha boss Massimo Meregalli says the Japanese marque "will never give up on" getting Franco Morbidelli back to his race-winning pace of 2020 amid a difficult 2022 MotoGP campaign.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Yamaha “will never give up” on Morbidelli amid 2022 MotoGP woes

Morbidelli was Yamaha's leading rider in 2020 aboard his Petronas SRT-run 2019-spec M1, the Italian winning three races and finishing runner-up to Suzuki's Joan Mir in the championship.

Since then he has struggled to recapture that form, with his ageing bike coupled with injury woes blighting his 2021 season, while a move to the factory squad has seen him endure a difficult adaptation to the 2022-spec Yamaha.

Sitting 19th in the standings with just 25 points to his credit relative to teammate Fabio Quartararo's 172 at the top of the table, Morbidelli's future was at one stage in question for 2023 despite having a contract in place.

However, Yamaha is committed to honouring that and is working to get him back to his former level.

"At the moment Fabio is really the only one who can exploit the good points of the Yamaha, but we are really working hard to try to get back Franco where he was in 2020," Meregalli said ahead of the summer break last month.

"We all know his capability and we will never give up until we reach this target. We are convinced about the speed and the performance Franco has.

Franco Morbidelli, Yamaha Factory Racing

Franco Morbidelli, Yamaha Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

"At this moment we are really looking for a solution that will allow him to be more comfortable on the bike, to be faster and consistent because probably the race results don't show what he is doing in the recent races.

"But the pace he is showing in the practices is already improving."

Meregalli added that Morbidelli's qualifying pace is what is masking genuine pace improvements he has made this year.

Read Also:

"What he's missing now is the time attack," Meregalli explained. "It's also very difficult to understand.

"He complains about that he has too much grip and he can't turn and let the bike spin as he would like.

"I'm quite convinced with a better starting position for sure his results in races will definitely be better.

"It's not easy for us to recover positions during the race.

"So, for the moment we will achieve the goal to take him to starting more towards the front we will start seeing Franky back on his speed."

shares
comments
Binder thinks people "forget" how big jump is from Moto3 to MotoGP
Previous article

Binder thinks people "forget" how big jump is from Moto3 to MotoGP
Next article

Rins joins Honda with LCR for MotoGP 2023

Rins joins Honda with LCR for MotoGP 2023
Lewis Duncan More
Lewis Duncan
Rins joins Honda with LCR for MotoGP 2023 Dutch GP
MotoGP

Rins joins Honda with LCR for MotoGP 2023

Tsunoda hopes new psychologist stops his ‘overheating brain’ in F1 car French GP
Formula 1

Tsunoda hopes new psychologist stops his ‘overheating brain’ in F1 car

The battle Yamaha's wayward son is fighting to be fast again in MotoGP Plus
MotoGP

The battle Yamaha's wayward son is fighting to be fast again in MotoGP

Franco Morbidelli More
Franco Morbidelli
Morbidelli slapped with Indonesia MotoGP grid penalty for start infringement Indonesian GP
MotoGP

Morbidelli slapped with Indonesia MotoGP grid penalty for start infringement

Yamaha wants Morbidelli to get “revenge” in MotoGP 2022
MotoGP

Yamaha wants Morbidelli to get “revenge” in MotoGP 2022

Morbidelli: MotoGP riders cleaning dirty tracks is “f****** dangerous” Mandalika February Testing
MotoGP

Morbidelli: MotoGP riders cleaning dirty tracks is “f****** dangerous”

Latest news

How Formula 1 has driven MotoGP's changing nature Plus
MotoGP MotoGP

How Formula 1 has driven MotoGP's changing nature

The hiring of technicians from Formula 1 has clearly contributed to a recent change in the MotoGP landscape, with the role of engineers gaining greater significance relative to the riders. Here's how this shift has come about

Rins joins Honda with LCR for MotoGP 2023
MotoGP MotoGP

Rins joins Honda with LCR for MotoGP 2023

Outgoing Suzuki rider Alex Rins has officially signed a two-year deal with Honda to join the LCR squad in MotoGP from 2023.

Yamaha “will never give up” on Morbidelli amid 2022 MotoGP woes
MotoGP MotoGP

Yamaha “will never give up” on Morbidelli amid 2022 MotoGP woes

Yamaha boss Massimo Meregalli says the Japanese marque "will never give up on" getting Franco Morbidelli back to his race-winning pace of 2020 amid a difficult 2022 MotoGP campaign.

Binder thinks people "forget" how big jump is from Moto3 to MotoGP
MotoGP MotoGP

Binder thinks people "forget" how big jump is from Moto3 to MotoGP

RNF Racing rookie Darryn Binder believes people “sometimes forget” how big the step is from Moto3 straight to MotoGP amid a mixed debut campaign.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Formula 1 has driven MotoGP's changing nature Plus

How Formula 1 has driven MotoGP's changing nature

The hiring of technicians from Formula 1 has clearly contributed to a recent change in the MotoGP landscape, with the role of engineers gaining greater significance relative to the riders. Here's how this shift has come about

MotoGP
18 h
The revolution behind Aprilia's rise from MotoGP tail-ender to pack-leader Plus

The revolution behind Aprilia's rise from MotoGP tail-ender to pack-leader

Coinciding with the arrival of Massimo Rivola as head of its MotoGP division, Aprilia has undergone an internal revolution that has spurred it from occupying last place in the team standings to leading the table in the space of just two years. Those entrenched in the project reveal how the ex-Ferrari F1 chief has achieved the dramatic turnaround

MotoGP
Jul 15, 2022
The battle Yamaha's wayward son is fighting to be fast again in MotoGP Plus

The battle Yamaha's wayward son is fighting to be fast again in MotoGP

Franco Morbidelli was long overdue a promotion to factory machinery when it finally came late last year, having finished runner-up in the 2020 standings on an old Yamaha package. But since then the Italian has been a shadow of his former self as he toils to adapt to the 2022 M1, and recognises that he needs to change his style to be quick on it

MotoGP
Jul 13, 2022
Why Honda and Yamaha have been left behind in MotoGP's new era Plus

Why Honda and Yamaha have been left behind in MotoGP's new era

The once all-conquering Japanese manufacturers are going through a difficult period in MotoGP this season. With Suzuki quitting, Honda struggling to get near the podium and Yamaha only enjoying success courtesy of Fabio Quartararo, Japanese manufacturers have been left in the dust by their European counterparts. Key paddock figures explain why.

MotoGP
Jun 28, 2022
Who is Valentino Rossi’s newest MotoGP star? Plus

Who is Valentino Rossi’s newest MotoGP star?

Valentino Rossi’s protégés stole the show at Assen as Francesco Bagnaia stormed to victory to arrest a recent barren run. But it was the rider in second, on Bagnaia’s old bike, who had all eyes on him. Securing his and the VR46 team’s first MotoGP podium, Marco Bezzecchi has all the characteristics that made his mentor special

MotoGP
Jun 27, 2022
How Quartararo is evoking an absent MotoGP great in 2022 Plus

How Quartararo is evoking an absent MotoGP great in 2022

OPINION: Fabio Quartararo has seized control of the 2022 MotoGP world standings after another dominant victory as his nearest rivals faltered. And he is very much heading towards a second championship echoing how the dominator of the last decade achieved much of his success

MotoGP
Jun 20, 2022
The human importance of Marquez’s latest enforced MotoGP absence Plus

The human importance of Marquez’s latest enforced MotoGP absence

OPINION: Marc Marquez will likely sit out the remainder of the 2022 MotoGP season to undergo a fourth major operation on the right arm he badly broke in 2020. It is hoped it will return him to his brilliant best after a tough start to the season without a podium to his name. But it’s the human victory that will far outweigh any future on-track success he may go on to have

MotoGP
May 31, 2022
Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma Plus

Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma

OPINION: The French Grand Prix looks to have made Ducati’s decision on its factory team line-up simpler, as Enea Bastianini stormed to his third win of the campaign and Jorge Martin crashed out for a fifth time in 2022. But, as Ducati suggests to Autosport, it remains in the strongest position in a wild rider market

MotoGP
May 16, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.