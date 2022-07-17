Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Ducati “won’t give team orders” to salvage crumbling MotoGP title bid
MotoGP News

Binder thinks people "forget" how big jump is from Moto3 to MotoGP

RNF Racing rookie Darryn Binder believes people “sometimes forget” how big the step is from Moto3 straight to MotoGP amid a mixed debut campaign.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Co-author:
Mark Bremer
Binder thinks people "forget" how big jump is from Moto3 to MotoGP

The South African – younger brother of Brad Binder – became the first rider since Jack Miller in 2015 to go directly from Moto3 to MotoGP this season when he was signed by RNF to ride a year-old Yamaha.

PLUS: The MotoGP rookie fighting two fronts in his debut year

Binder has endured a tough first half of the season, but has shown flashes of speed, finishing 10th in the rain in just his second grand prix in Indonesia, and was 12th in the dry in Catalunya ahead of the likes of factory Yamaha rider Franco Morbidelli and Ducati’s Jack Miller.

He currently sits equal on 10 points with 15-time race-winning team-mate Andrea Dovizioso in 21st in the standings.

Looking back over the first 11 rounds of 2022, Binder feels onlookers sometimes don’t appreciate just how big a step he has made coming from Moto3 to MotoGP.

“Now and then, I feel like [people] sometimes forget a little bit, but just a little bit,” he said.

“It’s been a big step. You do something good and you’re expected to keep on going, and sometimes you have to take a step back, get everything under control to go forward again.

“And I feel like that’s what happened in Sachsenring. I came from Barcelona, I scored points, I was doing well, I got faster in the practices, I closed the gap to first in all the sessions.

Darryn Binder, RNF MotoGP Racing

Darryn Binder, RNF MotoGP Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“I felt quite strong during all the weekend, and then I messed up qualifying.

“You want that [gain], but sometimes you’ve got to remember it’s a big step and it’s so tight there and, if you’re one second off, you’re nowhere.

“Sometimes I had to remind myself I’m going to have to take a step back to go forward again.”

Evaluating his season overall so far, Binder believes it has been “a solid eight out of 10” given what he has achieved relative to his experience.

“I give it eight out of 10 because I feel like it’s a really, really big step coming from Moto3, and I feel like there’s been certain points this year where I really haven’t done too bad,” he added.

“Obviously, I’ve struggled in some races, and in Sachsenring I crashed out.

“Overall, I feel like I’ve done a steady job and I’ve been getting closer and closer.

“So, I’d give it a solid eight. I feel like I lost a couple of races, like America, I wasn’t doing great and then my bike had a little problem.

“And Le Mans I was a little bit lost, and it took me [a while] to find the path again. But other than that I feel like it’s been alright.”

shares
comments
Ducati “won’t give team orders” to salvage crumbling MotoGP title bid
Previous article

Ducati “won’t give team orders” to salvage crumbling MotoGP title bid
Lewis Duncan More
Lewis Duncan
Ducati “won’t give team orders” to salvage crumbling MotoGP title bid
MotoGP

Ducati “won’t give team orders” to salvage crumbling MotoGP title bid

F1 engine chief tie-up shows Yamaha "more open-minded" in MotoGP now
MotoGP

F1 engine chief tie-up shows Yamaha "more open-minded" in MotoGP now

The battle Yamaha's wayward son is fighting to be fast again in MotoGP Plus
MotoGP

The battle Yamaha's wayward son is fighting to be fast again in MotoGP

Darryn Binder More
Darryn Binder
The MotoGP rookie fighting two fronts in his debut year Plus
MotoGP

The MotoGP rookie fighting two fronts in his debut year

MotoGP’s under-pressure rookie “doesn’t have anything to prove to anyone” Indonesian GP
MotoGP

MotoGP’s under-pressure rookie “doesn’t have anything to prove to anyone”

Gardner slams Darryn Binder’s Qatar MotoGP “disaster” riding Qatar GP
MotoGP

Gardner slams Darryn Binder’s Qatar MotoGP “disaster” riding

RNF Racing More
RNF Racing
Yamaha rules out Toprak Razgatlioglu MotoGP move for 2023
MotoGP

Yamaha rules out Toprak Razgatlioglu MotoGP move for 2023

Yamaha has apologised to Dovizioso over poor 2022 MotoGP form Portugal GP
MotoGP

Yamaha has apologised to Dovizioso over poor 2022 MotoGP form

RNF MotoGP boss admits Binder's promotion from Moto3 "a big risk" RNF MotoGP Team launch
MotoGP

RNF MotoGP boss admits Binder's promotion from Moto3 "a big risk"

Latest news

Binder thinks people "forget" how big jump is from Moto3 to MotoGP
MotoGP MotoGP

Binder thinks people "forget" how big jump is from Moto3 to MotoGP

RNF Racing rookie Darryn Binder believes people “sometimes forget” how big the step is from Moto3 straight to MotoGP amid a mixed debut campaign.

Ducati “won’t give team orders” to salvage crumbling MotoGP title bid
MotoGP MotoGP

Ducati “won’t give team orders” to salvage crumbling MotoGP title bid

Ducati sporting director Paolo Ciabatti says the marque “won’t give team orders” to any of its riders in order to save its 2022 MotoGP title bid.

The revolution behind Aprilia's rise from MotoGP tail-ender to pack-leader Plus
MotoGP MotoGP

The revolution behind Aprilia's rise from MotoGP tail-ender to pack-leader

Coinciding with the arrival of Massimo Rivola as head of its MotoGP division, Aprilia has undergone an internal revolution that has spurred it from occupying last place in the team standings to leading the table in the space of just two years. Those entrenched in the project reveal how the ex-Ferrari F1 chief has achieved the dramatic turnaround

Marc Marquez steps up surgery recovery with physiotherapy, cardio training
MotoGP MotoGP

Marc Marquez steps up surgery recovery with physiotherapy, cardio training

Marc Marquez will begin physiotherapy and cardio training in the next stage of his recovery from arm surgery, his Honda MotoGP squad has announced.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The revolution behind Aprilia's rise from MotoGP tail-ender to pack-leader Plus

The revolution behind Aprilia's rise from MotoGP tail-ender to pack-leader

Coinciding with the arrival of Massimo Rivola as head of its MotoGP division, Aprilia has undergone an internal revolution that has spurred it from occupying last place in the team standings to leading the table in the space of just two years. Those entrenched in the project reveal how the ex-Ferrari F1 chief has achieved the dramatic turnaround

MotoGP
Jul 15, 2022
The battle Yamaha's wayward son is fighting to be fast again in MotoGP Plus

The battle Yamaha's wayward son is fighting to be fast again in MotoGP

Franco Morbidelli was long overdue a promotion to factory machinery when it finally came late last year, having finished runner-up in the 2020 standings on an old Yamaha package. But since then the Italian has been a shadow of his former self as he toils to adapt to the 2022 M1, and recognises that he needs to change his style to be quick on it

MotoGP
Jul 13, 2022
Why Honda and Yamaha have been left behind in MotoGP's new era Plus

Why Honda and Yamaha have been left behind in MotoGP's new era

The once all-conquering Japanese manufacturers are going through a difficult period in MotoGP this season. With Suzuki quitting, Honda struggling to get near the podium and Yamaha only enjoying success courtesy of Fabio Quartararo, Japanese manufacturers have been left in the dust by their European counterparts. Key paddock figures explain why.

MotoGP
Jun 28, 2022
Who is Valentino Rossi’s newest MotoGP star? Plus

Who is Valentino Rossi’s newest MotoGP star?

Valentino Rossi’s protégés stole the show at Assen as Francesco Bagnaia stormed to victory to arrest a recent barren run. But it was the rider in second, on Bagnaia’s old bike, who had all eyes on him. Securing his and the VR46 team’s first MotoGP podium, Marco Bezzecchi has all the characteristics that made his mentor special

MotoGP
Jun 27, 2022
How Quartararo is evoking an absent MotoGP great in 2022 Plus

How Quartararo is evoking an absent MotoGP great in 2022

OPINION: Fabio Quartararo has seized control of the 2022 MotoGP world standings after another dominant victory as his nearest rivals faltered. And he is very much heading towards a second championship echoing how the dominator of the last decade achieved much of his success

MotoGP
Jun 20, 2022
The human importance of Marquez’s latest enforced MotoGP absence Plus

The human importance of Marquez’s latest enforced MotoGP absence

OPINION: Marc Marquez will likely sit out the remainder of the 2022 MotoGP season to undergo a fourth major operation on the right arm he badly broke in 2020. It is hoped it will return him to his brilliant best after a tough start to the season without a podium to his name. But it’s the human victory that will far outweigh any future on-track success he may go on to have

MotoGP
May 31, 2022
Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma Plus

Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma

OPINION: The French Grand Prix looks to have made Ducati’s decision on its factory team line-up simpler, as Enea Bastianini stormed to his third win of the campaign and Jorge Martin crashed out for a fifth time in 2022. But, as Ducati suggests to Autosport, it remains in the strongest position in a wild rider market

MotoGP
May 16, 2022
The seismic aftershock left by Suzuki's decision to leave MotoGP Plus

The seismic aftershock left by Suzuki's decision to leave MotoGP

Suzuki's sudden decision to leave the MotoGP World Championship at the end of the season has acted as a stirring element in a market that had already erupted. Autosport analyses what this means for the grid going into 2023

MotoGP
May 11, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.