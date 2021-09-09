Yamaha MotoGP exit was a ‘mental release’ – Vinales
Maverick Vinales says his early exit from the Yamaha MotoGP team was a “release” for him mentally ahead of his debut outing with Aprilia in this weekend’s Aragon Grand Prix.
