Who is riding at the 2024 MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix?

Pramac Ducati rider Jorge Martin leads the championship coming into his home event at Jerez, after third and fourth last time out in America kept him 21 points clear in the standings.

Aprilia’s Maverick Vinales will be looking to add to his first grand prix victory in three years following his Americas GP triumph with Aprilia.

Unlike at the same stage of the season in 2023, all races after been started by every full-time rider – something that did not occur at any stage last year.

Who is riding at the 2024 MotoGP Spanish GP?

Are there any new riders on the grid for the 2024 MotoGP Spanish GP?

The grid has swelled from its normal size of 22 riders to 25 for the 2024 Spanish GP, with the addition of three wildcard entries.

KTM announced during the Americas GP weekend that 31-time MotoGP race winner and its test rider Dani Pedrosa would make a return to grand prix action at the Spanish GP.

Pedrosa, who retired from full-time competition at the end of 2018, contested two wildcards last year for KTM – at Jerez and later in the year at Misano. At the Spanish GP, Pedrosa finished sixth in the sprint and seventh in the grand prix, much to the delight of the home crowd.

Dani Pedrosa, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Honda’s test team will be in action at the Spanish GP with rider Stefan Bradl, while Aprilia will field a fifth RS-GP for its test rider Lorenzo Savadori.

All three being present coincides with an important one-day test for the MotoGP field on the Monday following the Jerez round.

Are there any injured riders not racing at the 2024 MotoGP Spanish GP?

At present, there are no confirmed absences for any of the full-time grid for the 2024 Spanish GP.

It will be the first Spanish GP since 2022 that the full grid was present.