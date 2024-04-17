All Series
MotoGP Americas GP

2024 MotoGP world championship standings after the Americas GP

Jorge Martin has taken an early lead of the 2024 MotoGP world riders’ standings after three rounds of the season.

Ed Hardy
Ed Hardy
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

The Pramac Racing rider stood on the podium in the opening two grands prix including a victory in Portugal as well as the Qatar sprint race.

He claimed another sprint podium at Circuit of The Americas, while fourth in that weekend’s grand prix helped Martin to keep his championship lead as he looks to improve upon a runner-up finish from 2023.

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Who is leading the 2024 MotoGP world riders’ standings?

Martin leads the MotoGP riders’ championship by 21 points ahead of Enea Bastianini, who has shown impressive levels of consistency this season after an injury-plagued 2023 campaign.

The Ducati rider claimed fifth in the Qatar Grand Prix season-opener before second in Portugal, third in the United States and sixth in every sprint race to sit runner-up in the championship on 59 points.

Bastianini’s podium at COTA meant he overtook Brad Binder, who came a lowly ninth at the Americas GP while finishing outside of the points in the sprint race, which dropped him to sixth in the championship and 10 points behind second despite starting the year with a podium in both events at Losail.

Maverick Vinales is now third, just three points behind Bastianini, after his double win in Texas. That weekend followed a mixed start to the season as the Aprilia rider also won the Algarve sprint race but finished 10th in the Qatar GP and retired from the Portuguese GP.

Pedro Acosta trails him in fourth by only two points, as the 19-year-old has had an impressive start to his rookie season with back-to-back podiums in Portugal and Austin.

The tightness at the top continues as the reigning, two-time world champion Francesco Bagnaia is only four points behind Acosta. He started the season with a victory in Qatar but followed that up with a non-score in Portugal after a controversial collision with Marc Marquez. Bagnaia struggled to fifth in Austin and is already 30 points off the lead having failed to finish above fourth in the sprint races as well.

The Ducati rider is also just one point ahead of sixth-placed Binder, while a 10-point gap separates seventh-placed Aleix Espargaro from the frontrunners.

Elsewhere, it has been a mixed start to Marquez’s Gresini Ducati career as the six-time champion is eighth in the standings having only scored grand prix points in Qatar, though backed this up with two sprint podiums. The MotoGP legend is already 44 points off leader Martin, while 2021 champion Fabio Quartararo is 12th and 17 points behind Marquez.

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

2024 MotoGP world riders’ standings  

Position 

Rider 

Bike 

Team 

Points 

1 

Jorge Martin 

Ducati 

Pramac Racing Ducati 

80 

2 

Enea Bastianini 

Ducati 

Ducati factory team 

59 

3 

Maverick Vinales 

Aprilia 

Aprilia factory team 

56 

4 

Pedro Acosta 

KTM 

Tech3 GasGas Factory Racing 

54 

5 

Francesco Bagnaia 

Ducati 

Ducati factory team 

50 

6 

Brad Binder 

KTM 

KTM factory team 

49 

7 

Aleix Espargaro 

Aprilia 

Aprilia factory team 

39 

8 

Marc Marquez 

Ducati 

Gresini Ducati 

36 

9 

Fabio Di Giannantonio 

Ducati 

VR46 Racing Team Ducati 

25 

10 

Jack Miller 

KTM 

KTM factory team 

22 

11 

Marco Bezzecchi 

Ducati 

VR46 Racing Team Ducati 

20 

12 

Fabio Quartararo 

Yamaha 

Yamaha factory team 

19 

13 

Alex Marquez 

Ducati 

Gresini Ducati 

14 

14 

Miguel Oliveira 

Aprilia 

Trackhouse Racing Aprilia 

13 

15 

Raul Fernandez 

Aprilia 

Trackhouse Racing Aprilia 

7 

16 

Augusto Fernandez 

KTM 

Tech3 GasGas Factory Racing 

7 

17 

Joan Mir 

Honda 

Honda factory team 

7 

18 

Johann Zarco 

Honda 

LCR Honda 

5 

19 

Alex Rins 

Yamaha 

Yamaha factory team 

3 

20 

Takaaki Nakagami 

Honda 

LCR Honda 

2 

21 

Luca Marini 

Honda 

Honda factory team 

0 

22 

Franco Morbidelli 

Ducati 

Pramac Racing Ducati 

0 

Who is leading the 2024 MotoGP world teams’ standings?

The Ducati factory squad currently leads the MotoGP teams’ championship, having been the only outfit to stand on the podium after each grand prix so far. Bagnaia helped it claim an early lead with victory in the season-opener before Bastianini’s podiums consolidated Ducati’s position – while it has also scored double points in every sprint race to date.

Behind is the Aprilia factory team by only nine points, as Vinales’ double victory in COTA lifted the Italian squad from fourth to second. Reigning champion Pramac sits third in the standings and is 15 points behind the Aprilia team, as its points scoring is currently one-sided.

While Martin is yet to finish a race outside of the top four, his team-mate Franco Morbidelli is pointless as he recovers from an injury sustained over the winter that forced him to miss pre-season testing.

The top five is completed by the two teams who use a KTM bike with its factory outfit in fourth, nine points behind Pramac, while 10 ahead of Tech3 GasGas Factory Racing.

At the other end of the table, it has been a very disappointing start for the Honda teams who occupy the bottom two positions. They are the only teams yet to reach double figures in points, with the four riders all in the bottom six of the championship.

But that comes as no surprise, as Honda finished bottom of the last two constructors’ standings despite winning seven championships with Casey Stoner and Marquez in the 2010s.

Pedro Acosta, Red Bull GASGAS Tech3

Pedro Acosta, Red Bull GASGAS Tech3

Photo by: Rob Gray / Polarity Photo

2024 MotoGP world teams’ standings

Position 

Team 

Bike 

Points 

1 

Ducati factory team 

Ducati 

109 

2 

Aprilia factory team 

Aprilia 

95 

3 

Pramac Racing Ducati 

Ducati 

80 

4 

KTM factory team 

KTM 

71 

5 

Tech3 GasGas Factory Racing 

KTM 

61 

6 

Gresini Ducati 

Ducati 

50 

7 

VR46 Racing Team Ducati 

Ducati 

45 

8 

Yamaha factory team 

Yamaha 

22 

9 

Trackhouse Racing Aprilia 

Aprilia 

20 

10 

Honda factory team 

Honda 

7 

11 

LCR Honda 

Honda 

7 

Who is leading the 2024 MotoGP world constructors’ standings?

For the MotoGP constructors’ championship, each entrant is awarded points based on its highest-placed rider after every race. So, Ducati already holds a healthy lead in the championship as its three victories – two grand prix and one sprint – have resulted in a 20-point advantage over KTM.

KTM’s consistency is what’s keeping it in second place because, although it is yet to score a victory, a podium in each grand prix, plus one for Binder in the Qatar sprint, means the Austrian constructor has a four-point advantage over Aprilia.

Aprilia had a disappointing start with eighth in the Qatar and Portuguese GPs, but a win at the Americas GP plus a third and two victories in the sprints, means it is just 15 points behind KTM.

Ducati, KTM and Aprilia are clearly the three strongest constructors because the two Japanese manufacturers are lagging significantly behind in fourth and fifth. Yamaha is 53 points behind Aprilia, while Honda has less than half the tally of next-to-bottom.

2024 MotoGP world constructors’ standings

Position 

Constructor 

Points 

1 

Ducati 

96 

2 

KTM 

76 

3 

Aprilia 

72 

4 

Yamaha 

19 

5 

Honda 

8 

