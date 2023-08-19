Subscribe
Previous / Martin insists Austria MotoGP sprint collisions “not my fault” Next / Marquez would “welcome” Zarco joining Honda with LCR MotoGP team in 2024
MotoGP / Austrian GP News

VR46 duo rage at stewards following Martin Austria MotoGP sprint clashes

Marco Bezzecchi says MotoGP’s stewards were “wrong” to not issue an in-race punishment for Jorge Martin after he triggered an opening lap pile-up during the Austrian Grand Prix sprint.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Crash at the start

The VR46 rider was taken out of Saturday’s 14-lap sprint at the Red Bull Ring when Pramac’s Martin clattered into Fabio Quartararo, who in turn hit Maverick Vinales into Bezzecchi, Johann Zarco and Miguel Oliveira.

The incident is currently under investigation and no outcome has been made yet, with Martin going on to finish third in the sprint having also escaped punishment for a collision while overtaking Bezzecchi’s team-mate Luca Marini on lap seven.

Bezzecchi says he has not been to see the stewards about the incident and feels it was “wrong” for them to wait till after the race to investigate.

Read Also:

“Just immediately after the crash I didn’t know what happened and when I saw the video I understood,” Bezzecchi said when asked about the crash.

“Well, angry a little bit but it’s more sadness because today it was important to finish the race to see something for tomorrow. But it’s like this.

“For sure, it’s a corner that’s quite tricky. But there are many ways to approach a corner if it’s tricky.”

He added: “[It was] wrong to decide after the race, because you need to decide during the race.

“To be honest, in that moment [of the incident] I didn’t know, so it’s difficult for me to judge.

“Also right now, I don’t want to judge, it’s not my job. If they [the stewards] think it’s good like this, it’s their job to decide what to do. But I don’t agree.”

Luca Marini, VR46 Racing Team crash

Luca Marini, VR46 Racing Team crash

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Marini joined his team-mate Bezzecchi in raging against the stewards’ decision-making during the sprint, and feels Martin should never have been in a position to cause contact with him for what happened at Turn 1.

“I think about this case the problem is that it’s not clear another time about why and in which cases the stewards take the decisions about the penalties, because in my opinion Jorge should not have been there in that moment [when he touched me] after the incident at Turn 1,” said Marini.

“That was more dangerous than what happened with me. With me it was bad luck because with his foot he touched my handlebar and I crashed.

“For sure he didn’t want me to crash. I was just trying to make a wider line and avoid any contact, and for him it was the same I think because we never want to crash into each other.

“So, it’s strange that what happened after Turn 1 that the stewards didn’t take any decision, while with Fabio they took a decision very quickly to give him the long lap penalty.

“I think what happened in Turn 1 needed a penalty, and then my incident wouldn’t have happened.

“Jorge in that moment made a mistake in braking for Turn 1, because also for me every time braking into Turn 1 of a race is very difficult for everyone.

“It’s important at that moment to avoid any crashes in that specific moment.

“In the moment this kind of thing happens, the stewards must be prepared to analyse the situation in the best way possible to let the race be fair for everybody and continue in the best way.”

Under current rules, riders are meant to be punished for any moves that are considered to have created a dangerous situation for a competitor – as was stated back in March during the fallout from the Marc Marquez/Martin/Oliveira Portugal tangle.

But Marini feels like the stewards have relaxed how they dish out penalties, but have maintained inconsistency, noting how Martin escaped punishment for their sprint collision while Quartararo was hit with a penalty for a similar incident with Lorenzo Savadori.

“The problem is the consistency of the penalties, because every time they change their opinion, they change how they apply the rules,” he added.

“So, it’s not clear. It would be great if we could try to find a solution. I think at the beginning of the season we were in a situation that the regulations were very strict, there were a lot of penalties, even if there is no crashes, while in some moments they changed and they started to be more free.

“Pushing another rider off the track is not a penalty, like happened in Silverstone with some riders.

“But until now there is contact and some crashes, every time there was a penalty. But today, no. It’s not clear. They gave Fabio a long lap penalty, so why Fabio yes and not in the other occasion?”

shares
comments

Martin insists Austria MotoGP sprint collisions “not my fault”

Marquez would “welcome” Zarco joining Honda with LCR MotoGP team in 2024
Lewis Duncan More
Lewis Duncan
MotoGP Austrian GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 race results

MotoGP Austrian GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 race results

Moto2
Spielberg

MotoGP Austrian GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 race results MotoGP Austrian GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 race results

Aleix Espargaro “angry" a lot of people in MotoGP forget Pol’s achievements

Aleix Espargaro “angry" a lot of people in MotoGP forget Pol’s achievements

MotoGP
Austrian GP

Aleix Espargaro “angry" a lot of people in MotoGP forget Pol’s achievements Aleix Espargaro “angry" a lot of people in MotoGP forget Pol’s achievements

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Marco Bezzecchi More
Marco Bezzecchi
Rossi “pushing” Bezzecchi to remain with VR46 in MotoGP despite factory Ducati offer

Rossi “pushing” Bezzecchi to remain with VR46 in MotoGP despite factory Ducati offer

MotoGP
Austrian GP

Rossi “pushing” Bezzecchi to remain with VR46 in MotoGP despite factory Ducati offer Rossi “pushing” Bezzecchi to remain with VR46 in MotoGP despite factory Ducati offer

Bezzecchi must move to Pramac to get factory Ducati MotoGP bike in 2024

Bezzecchi must move to Pramac to get factory Ducati MotoGP bike in 2024

MotoGP
British GP

Bezzecchi must move to Pramac to get factory Ducati MotoGP bike in 2024 Bezzecchi must move to Pramac to get factory Ducati MotoGP bike in 2024

The rider dilemma facing Petronas SRT for MotoGP 2022

The rider dilemma facing Petronas SRT for MotoGP 2022

Plus
Plus
MotoGP

The rider dilemma facing Petronas SRT for MotoGP 2022 The rider dilemma facing Petronas SRT for MotoGP 2022

Team VR46 More
Team VR46
Why MotoGP's rising star would shine brighter at VR46 than at Pramac

Why MotoGP's rising star would shine brighter at VR46 than at Pramac

MotoGP

Why MotoGP's rising star would shine brighter at VR46 than at Pramac Why MotoGP's rising star would shine brighter at VR46 than at Pramac

How VR46 is handling its MotoGP conflict of interest with Bezzecchi

How VR46 is handling its MotoGP conflict of interest with Bezzecchi

MotoGP
Dutch GP

How VR46 is handling its MotoGP conflict of interest with Bezzecchi How VR46 is handling its MotoGP conflict of interest with Bezzecchi

The unexpected Rossi/Ducati MotoGP sequel offering redemption

The unexpected Rossi/Ducati MotoGP sequel offering redemption

Plus
Plus
MotoGP

The unexpected Rossi/Ducati MotoGP sequel offering redemption The unexpected Rossi/Ducati MotoGP sequel offering redemption

Latest news

The top 10 Formula E drivers of 2022-23

The top 10 Formula E drivers of 2022-23

FE Formula E

The top 10 Formula E drivers of 2022-23 The top 10 Formula E drivers of 2022-23

Lawson: I was "too aggressive" in Nojiri battle after spin wrecks race

Lawson: I was "too aggressive" in Nojiri battle after spin wrecks race

SF Super Formula
Motegi

Lawson: I was "too aggressive" in Nojiri battle after spin wrecks race Lawson: I was "too aggressive" in Nojiri battle after spin wrecks race

MotoGP Austrian GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 race results

MotoGP Austrian GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 race results

MOT2 Moto2
Spielberg

MotoGP Austrian GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 race results MotoGP Austrian GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 race results

Aleix Espargaro “angry" a lot of people in MotoGP forget Pol’s achievements

Aleix Espargaro “angry" a lot of people in MotoGP forget Pol’s achievements

MGP MotoGP
Austrian GP

Aleix Espargaro “angry" a lot of people in MotoGP forget Pol’s achievements Aleix Espargaro “angry" a lot of people in MotoGP forget Pol’s achievements

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Oriol Puigdemont

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years

How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne? Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Germán Garcia Casanova

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe