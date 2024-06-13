All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
MotoGP

Vinales makes Tech3 KTM MotoGP switch alongside Bastianini for 2025

Maverick Vinales will leave Aprilia to join the rebranded Tech3 KTM MotoGP squad alongside Enea Bastianini for 2025.

Haydn Cobb Oriol Puigdemont
Upd:
Maverick Viñales, Red Bull KTM Tech3
As revealed by Autosport on Wednesday, the Spaniard will end his three-year stint with Aprilia, which has yielded one grand prix victory in Austin this year and a total of seven podium finishes.
He will join the structure currently managed by Tech3 and KTM’s parent company Pierer Mobility group, which currently competes under the GasGas banner, but will be rebranded under the KTM marque.
Vinales will be partnered at Tech3 by five-time grand prix winner Enea Bastianini, whose place in the factory Ducati team will be taken over by Marc Marquez next season.
As announced previously, Brad Binder and Pedro Acosta will race in the factory team, whole KTM will supply four factory bikes between its two teams.
"We’re very happy we could bring both Enea and Maverick into our MotoGP project and give them full factory backing and support to keep following their goals and to reach their maximum performance," Pit Beirer, KTM motorsports director, said.
"It’s clear we are talking about two of the fastest riders in the world right now and it is a compliment that they trust us and the first-class operation we’ve created together with Red Bull KTM Tech3.
"The team’s label for 2025 says it all: it is time to strengthen the KTM name again and we couldn’t think of a better way to bring this kind of value to the company than for Enea and Maverick to go full Red Bull orange."
Maverick Viñales, Red Bull KTM Tech3, Pit Beirer, KTM

Maverick Viñales, Red Bull KTM Tech3, Pit Beirer, KTM

Photo by: KTM Images

With Vinales heading to KTM, it means Aprilia will lose both its current factory riders, with Aleix Espargaro having already announced his MotoGP retirement at the end of the year. Autosport/Motorsport.com understands he will move to Honda in a test rider role next year.
Initially, Vinales’ intention was to explore the possibility of extending his contract with Aprilia, which handed him a reprieve in 2021 following his acrimonious split from Yamaha. However, the Noale-based brand preferred to wait for Espargaro to decide his future, before sitting down with Vinales to negotiate a contract.
But the MotoGP rider market was shaken up after the Italian Grand Prix when Aprilia announced it had signed Jorge Martin from Pramac, after Ducati picked Marquez as Francesco Bagnaia’s team-mate for 2025-26.
It remains to be seen who will now occupy the second factory Aprilia spot next year alongside Martin, although current VR46 riders Marco Bezzecchi and Fabio Di Giannantonio are seen as the most likely candidates.

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Vinales set for KTM MotoGP switch

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Haydn Cobb
More from
Haydn Cobb
Liberty Global gains controlling stake in Formula E

Liberty Global gains controlling stake in Formula E

Formula E
Liberty Global gains controlling stake in Formula E
F1 Canadian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

F1 Canadian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

Formula 1
Canadian GP
F1 Canadian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more
How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors

How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors

Plus
Plus
Formula Regional European Championship
How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors
Maverick Viñales
More from
Maverick Viñales
Vinales set for KTM MotoGP switch

Vinales set for KTM MotoGP switch

MotoGP
Vinales set for KTM MotoGP switch
Vinales denies 2025 Aprilia deal done amid "open doors" on MotoGP grid

Vinales denies 2025 Aprilia deal done amid "open doors" on MotoGP grid

MotoGP
Catalan GP
Vinales denies 2025 Aprilia deal done amid "open doors" on MotoGP grid
The pressure now on Aprilia's previous winner after its MotoGP triumph

The pressure now on Aprilia's previous winner after its MotoGP triumph

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Argentinian GP
The pressure now on Aprilia's previous winner after its MotoGP triumph
Tech 3
More from
Tech 3
Acosta: MotoGP paddock 'needs more people like Kevin Schwantz'

Acosta: MotoGP paddock 'needs more people like Kevin Schwantz'

MotoGP
Americas GP
Acosta: MotoGP paddock 'needs more people like Kevin Schwantz'
Acosta: 2024 MotoGP title "not the priority" as expectations mount

Acosta: 2024 MotoGP title "not the priority" as expectations mount

MotoGP
Americas GP
Acosta: 2024 MotoGP title "not the priority" as expectations mount
How KTM failed one of its brightest MotoGP prospects

How KTM failed one of its brightest MotoGP prospects

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
San Marino GP
How KTM failed one of its brightest MotoGP prospects

Latest news

Le Mans 24 Hours: Toyota edges Ferrari in final night practice

Le Mans 24 Hours: Toyota edges Ferrari in final night practice

LM Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Le Mans 24 Hours: Toyota edges Ferrari in final night practice
Inception McLaren confident of fighting WEC regulars after Le Mans GT3 pole

Inception McLaren confident of fighting WEC regulars after Le Mans GT3 pole

LM Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Inception McLaren confident of fighting WEC regulars after Le Mans GT3 pole
Le Mans 24 Hours: Porsche snatches pole from Cadillac with last-gasp effort

Le Mans 24 Hours: Porsche snatches pole from Cadillac with last-gasp effort

LM Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Le Mans 24 Hours: Porsche snatches pole from Cadillac with last-gasp effort
Le Mans 24 Hours Hyperpole session delayed due to barrier repair

Le Mans 24 Hours Hyperpole session delayed due to barrier repair

LM Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Le Mans 24 Hours Hyperpole session delayed due to barrier repair

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
By Lewis Duncan
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
By Oriol Puigdemont
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe