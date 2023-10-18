Vinales believes first Aprilia MotoGP win only a "matter of time" now
Maverick Vinales believes it’s now only “a matter of time” until he secures his first MotoGP victory as an Aprilia rider after finishing second at the Indonesian Grand Prix.
The Spaniard was amongst the strongest riders during the Mandalika weekend, qualifying second and leading the sprint until tyre wear dropped him to fourth.
After long-time leader Jorge Martin crashed out of Sunday's grand prix on lap 13, Vinales headed the field until the 20th tour when eventual winner Francesco Bagnaia came through.
Vinales trailed Bagnaia home in second by 0.306 seconds to score his third Sunday rostrum of the season and feels a first win since the 2021 Qatar GP when he was a Yamaha rider is close.
“Well, we have done the maximum with what we have,” Vinales told motogp.com’s After the Flag last Sunday.
“That’s our objective. We know still we need to work a little bit.
“We start to get on the correct speed, but we know we have some issues with the tyre life, especially here – not only in other tracks.
“So, I think it’s a matter of time. We need to keep working, putting up good weekends in a row and it will come. I’m completely sure.”
Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing Team
Photo by: Dorna
Vinales was quickly dropped by Martin in the early stages of last Sunday’s grand prix but says matching the pace of the Pramac Ducati would have shredded his Aprilia’s tyres.
“Maybe I could have followed Jorge for five, six laps,” he added. “But if I tried it, my rear tyre was gone. So, I needed to slow down.
Insight: Why the Australian GP will define the race to the 2023 MotoGP title
“This was not my pace. I knew the race was very long, we knew our objective. So, I just keep concentrating on trying to not hurt the rear tyre and make it to the end.”
Vinales got another solid launch off the line in Indonesia as Aprilia has managed to improve this area of its RS-GP over the last few rounds.
However, it still proved no match for Martin’s Ducati as he leapt up from sixth to first at Turn 1, and Vinales says there is no chance for Aprilia to counter this in the remainder of the season.
“He just passed in another speed,” Vinales said of Martin’s start. “It’s amazing how they start, but we know why. They are much lower on the centre of gravity, so they can use much more power.
“But we cannot bring it now because we need to modify the chassis, so it’s going to arrive next year.”
Quartararo: Marquez “will make our lives difficult” on Ducati MotoGP bike in 2024
Quartararo: Marquez “will make our lives difficult” on Ducati MotoGP bike in 2024 Quartararo: Marquez “will make our lives difficult” on Ducati MotoGP bike in 2024
Vinales “bet on myself” to succeed with Aprilia after Yamaha MotoGP split
Vinales “bet on myself” to succeed with Aprilia after Yamaha MotoGP split Vinales “bet on myself” to succeed with Aprilia after Yamaha MotoGP split
The pressure now on Aprilia's previous winner after its MotoGP triumph
The pressure now on Aprilia's previous winner after its MotoGP triumph The pressure now on Aprilia's previous winner after its MotoGP triumph
MotoGP Indonesian GP: Espargaro leads Aprilia 1-2 in second practice
MotoGP Indonesian GP: Espargaro leads Aprilia 1-2 in second practice MotoGP Indonesian GP: Espargaro leads Aprilia 1-2 in second practice
Espargaro fumes as Aprilia MotoGP reliability gremlins strike again
Espargaro fumes as Aprilia MotoGP reliability gremlins strike again Espargaro fumes as Aprilia MotoGP reliability gremlins strike again
The revolution behind Aprilia's rise from MotoGP tail-ender to pack-leader
The revolution behind Aprilia's rise from MotoGP tail-ender to pack-leader The revolution behind Aprilia's rise from MotoGP tail-ender to pack-leader
Latest news
Alfa Romeo: We can fight with Williams for P7 in F1 championship
Alfa Romeo: We can fight with Williams for P7 in F1 championship Alfa Romeo: We can fight with Williams for P7 in F1 championship
Canapino to stay at Juncos Hollinger Racing for 2024 IndyCar season
Canapino to stay at Juncos Hollinger Racing for 2024 IndyCar season Canapino to stay at Juncos Hollinger Racing for 2024 IndyCar season
Why Andretti F1 hopes are not over, even if FOM says no
Why Andretti F1 hopes are not over, even if FOM says no Why Andretti F1 hopes are not over, even if FOM says no
Miami offers F1 fans ‘Grand Tour Experience’ with multiple seat option
Miami offers F1 fans ‘Grand Tour Experience’ with multiple seat option Miami offers F1 fans ‘Grand Tour Experience’ with multiple seat option
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.