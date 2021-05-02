Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Binder had to "ride on a rock" in Jerez MotoGP qualifying Next / Spanish MotoGP: Miller charges to Jerez victory after Quartararo hits trouble
MotoGP News

Tech3 to remain KTM satellite MotoGP team through to 2026

By:

KTM has announced it has extended its satellite partnership with Tech3 in the MotoGP world championship for five more years.

Tech3 to remain KTM satellite MotoGP team through to 2026

Herve Poncharal’s Tech3 squad ended a 20-year partnership with Yamaha at the conclusion of the 2018 season to join forces with KTM as it extended its presence on the MotoGP grid to four bikes.

Running factory-supported RC16s, Tech3 scored two of KTM’s three grand prix victories in 2020, when Miguel Oliveira took a sensational maiden win at the Styrian Grand Prix before dominating the season finale in Portugal.

Poncharal confirmed earlier this year that negotiations about continuing with KTM for the next five years were already at an advanced stage, with the Austrian manufacturer confirming a new agreement on Sunday morning ahead of the Spanish GP.

“We are very proud to make this announcement of a new five-year deal with Tech3,” KTM motorsport boss Pit Beirer said.

“It is a very important strategic move for us as part of our long-term strategy in the sport.

“We already agreed our participation with Dorna for another five years and it was vital to have that foundation and stability in MotoGP by renewing our agreement with Tech3.

“For the last few years, we have been building-up our structure and now it provides an incredible path from Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup, Moto3, Moto2 and then four valuable places in the premier class where we want to succeed.

“With Herve and the Tech3 crew we have the ideal partner and we see the whole operation as part of ‘one team’.

“It’s more than a pleasure to say we’ll be able to attack the next five years together.”

Hervé Poncharal, Red Bull KTM Tech 3

Hervé Poncharal, Red Bull KTM Tech 3

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Poncharal added: “I feel very proud, very privileged and very honoured to announce our renewed partnership with KTM.

“I think we will be the first independent team to announce a five-year agreement with a manufacturer in MotoGP history.

“This is quite an achievement and it also highlights how strong our relationship is and how well the first three years of our partnership have been working.

“I believe the best is yet to come. We share the same values, the same target, which is to never give up and be ready to race.

“So now that this deal is done, signed, confirmed, let’s work even harder on the 2021 season and of course let’s think how to be best prepared for 2022.

“I really believe this organisation has all the ingredients to be winning and it’s just up to us to put all the pieces together to make it work and chase victory at every single round.”

The start to the 2021 season hasn’t been easy for Tech3, with new signing Danilo Petrucci scoring just three points so far as he continues to adjust from the Ducati to the RC16.

Team-mate Iker Lecuona has similarly found the going tough, the young Spaniard scoring just one point in the first three races.

shares
comments
Binder had to "ride on a rock" in Jerez MotoGP qualifying

Previous article

Binder had to "ride on a rock" in Jerez MotoGP qualifying

Next article

Spanish MotoGP: Miller charges to Jerez victory after Quartararo hits trouble

Spanish MotoGP: Miller charges to Jerez victory after Quartararo hits trouble
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Teams Tech 3
Author Lewis Duncan

Trending

1
NASCAR

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest

18h
2
Formula 1

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo

1d
3
Formula 1

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now

3h
4
Formula 1

Why time isn't up on Monaco's place on the F1 calendar

27min
5
IndyCar

Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved

2h
Latest news
2021 MotoGP Italian GP – how to watch, session times & more
MGP

2021 MotoGP Italian GP – how to watch, session times & more

19h
Why MotoGP isn't following F1's engine freeze path
MGP

Why MotoGP isn't following F1's engine freeze path

May 26, 2021
Zarco: Pramac/Ducati MotoGP relationship can’t be “destroyed” by a VR46 tie-up
MGP

Zarco: Pramac/Ducati MotoGP relationship can’t be “destroyed” by a VR46 tie-up

May 25, 2021
Ducati retains Miller for 2022 MotoGP season
MGP

Ducati retains Miller for 2022 MotoGP season

May 25, 2021
Dovizioso to continue testing Aprilia MotoGP bike in 2021
MGP

Dovizioso to continue testing Aprilia MotoGP bike in 2021

May 21, 2021
Latest videos
Marc Marquez is back 01:20
MotoGP
Apr 18, 2021

Marc Marquez is back

MotoGP Starting Grid: Portugal Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Apr 17, 2021

MotoGP Starting Grid: Portugal Grand Prix

MotoGP Starting Grid: Doha Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Apr 4, 2021

MotoGP Starting Grid: Doha Grand Prix

Marc Márquez's first ride after his injury 01:27
MotoGP
Mar 17, 2021

Marc Márquez's first ride after his injury

Marc Marquez continues his recovery 04:31
MotoGP
Mar 9, 2021

Marc Marquez continues his recovery

More
Lewis Duncan
Zarco: Pramac/Ducati MotoGP relationship can’t be “destroyed” by a VR46 tie-up
MotoGP

Zarco: Pramac/Ducati MotoGP relationship can’t be “destroyed” by a VR46 tie-up

Ducati retains Miller for 2022 MotoGP season
MotoGP

Ducati retains Miller for 2022 MotoGP season

Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's French GP Plus
MotoGP

Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's

Tech 3 More
Tech 3
Petrucci "too big" for KTM MotoGP bike
MotoGP

Petrucci "too big" for KTM MotoGP bike

Tech3 boss Poncharal: Satellite team can win MotoGP title in 2021
MotoGP

Tech3 boss Poncharal: Satellite team can win MotoGP title in 2021

The device at the centre of MotoGP's 2020 technical war Plus
MotoGP

The device at the centre of MotoGP's 2020 technical war

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The signs that point to Rossi's MotoGP retirement Plus

The signs that point to Rossi's MotoGP retirement

It's not been a happy start to 2021 for Valentino Rossi at the Petronas SRT satellite squad, with performances that are a shadow of the rider that utterly dominated MotoGP at the start of the new millennium. At the age of 42, how much longer can he go on?

MotoGP
May 19, 2021
Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's Plus

Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's

Hot on the heels of his first MotoGP win in five years, Jack Miller made it two from two with a commanding French Grand Prix victory at Le Mans despite two long-lap penalties. Impressive though it was, it was an expectation-defying performance from an anticipated title rival that was the real standout

MotoGP
May 17, 2021
The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike Plus

The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike

Honda hasn’t enjoyed an easy start to the 2021 MotoGP campaign, despite gains last season which looked to have carried over into the pre-season. Now admitting it does have issues in serious need of resolving, it faces an almost impossible task in doing so

MotoGP
May 11, 2021
How Jerez underlined MotoGP's speed problem Plus

How Jerez underlined MotoGP's speed problem

The brutal nature of a series of crashes at Jerez has reopened the debate about whether current MotoGP speeds are beyond the safety limits of the tracks. But even if riders are supportive of the move, getting the manufacturers to find a consensus on how speed reductions should be achieved may be altogether harder

MotoGP
May 4, 2021
How a Crutchlow helped Miller to Jerez MotoGP redemption Plus

How a Crutchlow helped Miller to Jerez MotoGP redemption

Jack Miller’s tough start to life as a factory Ducati MotoGP rider left him mentally battered and bruised, but a pep talk and positive reinforcement from a surprising source aided the Australian to show his full potential with victory at the Spanish Grand Prix

MotoGP
May 3, 2021
What does Marc Marquez have to do to get back to his best? Plus

What does Marc Marquez have to do to get back to his best?

Following his resounding MotoGP return with a seventh place finish in Portugal, Marc Marquez now must work to rediscover his best form before turning his attention towards results-based targets

MotoGP
Apr 20, 2021
How Yamaha’s rookie-spec MotoGP star is taking charge Plus

How Yamaha’s rookie-spec MotoGP star is taking charge

Fabio Quartararo is on a roll in 2021, having stormed to victory at a venue where he last year served up one of his worst races. Contrasting Portuguese GPs for Yamaha’s factory duo make it hard to understand just how good its 2021 MotoGP bike is, but the Portimao weekend has revealed one key improvement compared to 2020

MotoGP
Apr 19, 2021
The hurdles Marquez faces next in his Portugal MotoGP return Plus

The hurdles Marquez faces next in his Portugal MotoGP return

Even by Marc Marquez’s own high standards, his MotoGP comeback on Friday at the Portuguese Grand Prix will be considered a success even if he didn’t top the times. But having shown competitive pace on his first day back, both Marquez and his rivals know plenty more challenges are to come

MotoGP
Apr 16, 2021

Trending Today

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest
NASCAR NASCAR

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now

Why time isn't up on Monaco's place on the F1 calendar Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why time isn't up on Monaco's place on the F1 calendar

Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved
IndyCar IndyCar

Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole

2021 Indy 500 – Start time, how to watch, & more
IndyCar IndyCar

2021 Indy 500 – Start time, how to watch, & more

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel
Formula 1 Formula 1

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel

Latest news

2021 MotoGP Italian GP – how to watch, session times & more
MotoGP MotoGP

2021 MotoGP Italian GP – how to watch, session times & more

Why MotoGP isn't following F1's engine freeze path
MotoGP MotoGP

Why MotoGP isn't following F1's engine freeze path

Zarco: Pramac/Ducati MotoGP relationship can’t be “destroyed” by a VR46 tie-up
MotoGP MotoGP

Zarco: Pramac/Ducati MotoGP relationship can’t be “destroyed” by a VR46 tie-up

Ducati retains Miller for 2022 MotoGP season
MotoGP MotoGP

Ducati retains Miller for 2022 MotoGP season

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.