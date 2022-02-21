Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / MotoGP runner-up Bagnaia gets new Ducati deal through 2024
MotoGP Podcast

Tank Slappers Podcast: What MotoGP's first major signing means for the rider market

The first major rider signing for the 2023 MotoGP season has come from Ducati, who has locked Francesco Bagnaia down for two more years.

Tank Slappers Podcast: What MotoGP's first major signing means for the rider market

The Italian finished runner-up in the 2021 season after winning four races, and comes into the new campaign as one of the favourites for the championship.

Bagnaia has been a long-term project for Ducati, who signed him to ride for Pramac in 2019 at the start of 2018 before he'd won that year's Moto2 crown.

In the latest Tank Slappers Podcast, Autosport's Lewis Duncan and Motorsport.com's Oriol Puigdemont discuss Bagnaia's new deal and what it means for the rest of the rider market.

They also talk about who the hottest property on the rider market is and how that might shake up over the next year.

You can listen to the podcast using the player below, or via all good audio platforms including Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts.

shares
comments
MotoGP runner-up Bagnaia gets new Ducati deal through 2024
Previous article

MotoGP runner-up Bagnaia gets new Ducati deal through 2024
Load comments
Francesco Bagnaia More
Francesco Bagnaia
MotoGP runner-up Bagnaia gets new Ducati deal through 2024
MotoGP

MotoGP runner-up Bagnaia gets new Ducati deal through 2024

Bagnaia “not the favourite” for 2022 MotoGP title
MotoGP

Bagnaia “not the favourite” for 2022 MotoGP title

Ducati closing in on new MotoGP deal with Bagnaia
MotoGP

Ducati closing in on new MotoGP deal with Bagnaia

Ducati Team More
Ducati Team
COVID risk for MotoGP riders “scary” says Ducati’s Jack Miller
MotoGP

COVID risk for MotoGP riders “scary” says Ducati’s Jack Miller

Miller "pissed off" with Mandalika MotoGP test crash Mandalika February Testing
MotoGP

Miller "pissed off" with Mandalika MotoGP test crash

How Ducati's expanded roster will threaten MotoGP's balance in 2022 Plus
MotoGP

How Ducati's expanded roster will threaten MotoGP's balance in 2022

Latest news

Tank Slappers Podcast: What MotoGP's first major signing means for the rider market
MotoGP MotoGP

Tank Slappers Podcast: What MotoGP's first major signing means for the rider market

MotoGP runner-up Bagnaia gets new Ducati deal through 2024
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP runner-up Bagnaia gets new Ducati deal through 2024

Aprilia “closer than ever” to “very difficult” first MotoGP win
MotoGP MotoGP

Aprilia “closer than ever” to “very difficult” first MotoGP win

Dovizioso “losing too much” on Yamaha MotoGP bike
MotoGP MotoGP

Dovizioso “losing too much” on Yamaha MotoGP bike

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why Honda's rivals have reason to fear its 2022 MotoGP bike Plus

Why Honda's rivals have reason to fear its 2022 MotoGP bike

The radical change of concept that Honda has pursued for its 2022 MotoGP bike has been the main talking point in pre-season testing. Most of its rivals have highlighted the competitiveness of a bike that is still very young and all indications suggest that their concerns are fully justified...

MotoGP
Feb 15, 2022
Who won MotoGP’s 2022 phony war? Plus

Who won MotoGP’s 2022 phony war?

After just five days of official running across Sepang and the Mandalika International Street Circuit, preparations for the 2022 MotoGP season are now over. Here's what we learned from testing and who looks to have come out on top

MotoGP
Feb 14, 2022
Will Yamaha's 2022 MotoGP title hopes hinge on a mindset? Plus

Will Yamaha's 2022 MotoGP title hopes hinge on a mindset?

Yamaha’s testing pace has not lived up to expectations so far, with progress on its engine development proving a disappointment to Fabio Quartararo. But the Frenchman's pressure-quelling mindset is a big positive that could prove an important factor in his MotoGP title defence

MotoGP
Feb 10, 2022
The Marquez risk Honda has taken with its 2022 MotoGP bike Plus

The Marquez risk Honda has taken with its 2022 MotoGP bike

Marc Marquez made a welcome return to a MotoGP bike in Sepang testing after vision problems following a concussion ruled him out of the final rounds of 2021. But his first experience of riding Honda's new bike underlined a change of philosophy that could hinder a key Marquez strength

MotoGP
Feb 7, 2022
What to watch for as MotoGP pre-season testing begins Plus

What to watch for as MotoGP pre-season testing begins

Pre-season testing for the 2022 MotoGP world championship gets underway this weekend in Malaysia. As development rules are opened up again, following a freeze during the height of the COVID pandemic, it promises to be one of the most exciting pre-season phases for some time

MotoGP
Feb 3, 2022
Why future options for MotoGP's recent champions are scarce Plus

Why future options for MotoGP's recent champions are scarce

As Fabio Quartararo's and Joan Mir's contracts with Yamaha and Suzuki respectively expire, the market situation and the drop in salaries in MotoGP severely limit the strength of the last two world champions when it comes to negotiating their futures. That means renewing their current deals is likely the best option for both

MotoGP
Jan 31, 2022
The salary hit MotoGP riders face in 2022 Plus

The salary hit MotoGP riders face in 2022

Rider salaries in the premier class have dropped significantly in the last four years, mainly due to the effects of the pandemic. But it has also changed due to a shift in the contractual model used by manufacturers, which is set to have a significant impact on the balance of power in 2022

MotoGP
Jan 26, 2022
Injury, COVID, camels and redemption: A MotoGP star's Dakar odyssey Plus

Injury, COVID, camels and redemption: A MotoGP star's Dakar odyssey

Danilo Petrucci’s decision to switch to rallying at the conclusion of his time in MotoGP at the end of 2021 raised many eyebrows. Deciding to make his rally raid debut at the Dakar courted scepticism. With his debut almost over on several occasions before it began, Petrucci’s Dakar odyssey was a wild affair full of ups, downs and a run-in with a camel. He sat down with Autosport to reveal all

MotoGP
Jan 25, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.