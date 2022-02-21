Tank Slappers Podcast: What MotoGP's first major signing means for the rider market

The Italian finished runner-up in the 2021 season after winning four races, and comes into the new campaign as one of the favourites for the championship.

Bagnaia has been a long-term project for Ducati, who signed him to ride for Pramac in 2019 at the start of 2018 before he'd won that year's Moto2 crown.

In the latest Tank Slappers Podcast, Autosport's Lewis Duncan and Motorsport.com's Oriol Puigdemont discuss Bagnaia's new deal and what it means for the rest of the rider market.

They also talk about who the hottest property on the rider market is and how that might shake up over the next year.

