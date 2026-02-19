Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Recommended for you

LIVE: F1 Bahrain pre-season testing - Piastri goes fastest, Aston Martin suffers latest breakdown

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
LIVE: F1 Bahrain pre-season testing - Piastri goes fastest, Aston Martin suffers latest breakdown

How Ferrari's 180-degree rear wing works – and why it's legal

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
How Ferrari's 180-degree rear wing works – and why it's legal

Aprilia steps up efforts to sign Bagnaia for 2027 MotoGP project

MotoGP
MotoGP
Aprilia steps up efforts to sign Bagnaia for 2027 MotoGP project

What Red Bull warned about – and whether the 2026 F1 ruleset could have been different

Feature
Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
What Red Bull warned about – and whether the 2026 F1 ruleset could have been different

F1 Bahrain pre-season test: Norris fastest as Ferrari debuts trick rear wing

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
F1 Bahrain pre-season test: Norris fastest as Ferrari debuts trick rear wing

Why under the F1 cost cap regulatory mistakes carry compound interest

Feature
Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
Why under the F1 cost cap regulatory mistakes carry compound interest

Why McLaren is now encouraged by F1 practice starts as Bahrain trials continue

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
Why McLaren is now encouraged by F1 practice starts as Bahrain trials continue

Adelaide reveals official MotoGP layout, will host 2027 Australian GP

MotoGP
MotoGP
Adelaide reveals official MotoGP layout, will host 2027 Australian GP
MotoGP

Aprilia steps up efforts to sign Bagnaia for 2027 MotoGP project

After finishing runner-up last year, Aprilia is trying to entice Francesco Bagnaia and create an all-Italian line-up alongside Bezzecchi

Germán Garcia Casanova
Germán Garcia Casanova
Published:
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Aprilia CEO Massimo Rivola is pushing hard to convince two-time champion Francesco Bagnaia to join the Noale factory alongside Marco Bezzecchi next season.

Ducati is expected to announce Marc Marquez’s contract renewal for the 2027 and 2028 MotoGP seasons in the coming days, a move that would pave the way for the confirmation of Pedro Acosta’s arrival for the same period.

Such a reshuffle would leave Marquez’s current team-mate, Bagnaia, without a seat in Ducati’s factory garage next season.

With it increasingly clear that his future lies away from Bologna, Bagnaia has begun exploring alternative options. Through his agent, Gianluca Falcioni, the two-time MotoGP champion has been holding discreet talks with potential suitors.

One of the first approaches came from Aprilia. Initially, Bagnaia parked that possibility, having spent much of his career with Ducati and appearing more inclined to move to a Japanese manufacturer.

Honda has effectively been ruled out, with the Japanese giant set to invest heavily in Fabio Quartararo while also targeting a young rider for its second seat. That left Yamaha as the frontrunner in negotiations, and until recently all signs pointed towards the Iwata factory pairing the two most recent MotoGP champions prior to Marquez’s Ducati resurgence — Jorge Martin and Bagnaia — for 2027 and 2028.

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Photo by: Hazrin Yeob Men Shah / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

During the Sepang test, Bagnaia made it clear he would not consider a satellite ride.

“I believe I am a frontrunner rider, so my ambitions must always lead me to stay at the forefront,” he said. “There are many opportunities, and the good work I have done in recent years certainly helps at this moment."

In doing so, he effectively ruled out a move to VR46, the team owned by his long-time mentor Valentino Rossi.

Aprilia renews its push

While Yamaha remains Bagnaia’s priority, Autosport understands that Aprilia has recently returned with an improved proposal, backed by the persuasive efforts of Rivola.

Aprilia’s racing budget, under the Piaggio Group, is considerably smaller than Yamaha’s. However, Jorge Martin’s departure to the factory Yamaha squad at the end of the season will free up an estimated €4million in salary.

Part of that allocation has already gone towards Marco Bezzecchi’s new contract, but around €3m is believed to be available as a starting point in negotiations with Bagnaia.

For Aprilia, assembling what it sees as the two leading Italian riders of the moment – Bezzecchi and Bagnaia – would represent a dream scenario. The fact that the pair are friends and members of the VR46 Rider Academy adds an emotional element to the pitch Rivola is making.

Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia and Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati

Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia and Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati

Photo by: Asif Zubairi / Motorsport Network

Sporting arguments also support Aprilia’s case. At present, the RS-GP is widely regarded as a more competitive package than Yamaha’s new M1 V4, strengthening Noale’s appeal.

Another factor that could weigh in negotiations is Yamaha’s apparent preference for Martin before intensifying discussions with Bagnaia – a detail that may not have gone unnoticed by the Italian.

“Renewing Marco was our main priority,” Rivola said in early February after confirming Bezzecchi’s extension. “Once that priority was set, we will see how the market evolves.”

Asked about the prospect of fielding two Italian riders, the former Ferrari Formula 1 executive was deliberately cautious.

“I’m not saying yes or no. There are interesting scenarios,” Rivola said. “But I believe that if Aprilia continues to demonstrate its growth and shows it can build fast bikes, the top riders will come.”

Time, however, may be Aprilia’s biggest obstacle. Once Marquez’s Ducati renewal is officially announced, the rider market is expected to move quickly. Yamaha is pushing Bagnaia to finalise an agreement, even as Aprilia attempts to sway him — not only with sporting arguments, but also with sentiment.

Read Also:

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Adelaide reveals official MotoGP layout, will host 2027 Australian GP

Top Comments

More from
Germán Garcia Casanova

Ducati to continue racing its 2024 engine until end of 1000cc MotoGP era

MotoGP
MotoGP
Ducati to continue racing its 2024 engine until end of 1000cc MotoGP era

Alex Marquez targeting factory MotoGP seat at Yamaha and KTM

MotoGP
MotoGP
Alex Marquez targeting factory MotoGP seat at Yamaha and KTM

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

MotoGP
MotoGP
How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races
More from
Jorge Martin

Martin sought Marquez’s advice before undergoing further surgery

MotoGP
MotoGP
Martin sought Marquez’s advice before undergoing further surgery

Exclusive: Martin finalising two-year Yamaha MotoGP deal

MotoGP
MotoGP
Exclusive: Martin finalising two-year Yamaha MotoGP deal

The unwitting boost Jorge Martin has gifted Aprilia

MotoGP
MotoGP
Dutch GP
The unwitting boost Jorge Martin has gifted Aprilia
More from
Ducati Team

Ducati: Bagnaia back to his ‘2024 mentality’ in MotoGP

MotoGP
MotoGP
Ducati: Bagnaia back to his ‘2024 mentality’ in MotoGP

Why Ducati has given rivals a reality check in MotoGP Sepang test

MotoGP
MotoGP
Sepang Official Testing
Why Ducati has given rivals a reality check in MotoGP Sepang test

Who is going well and who is in trouble after MotoGP Sepang test

MotoGP
MotoGP
Sepang Official Testing
Who is going well and who is in trouble after MotoGP Sepang test

Latest news

LIVE: F1 Bahrain pre-season testing - Piastri goes fastest, Aston Martin suffers latest breakdown

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
LIVE: F1 Bahrain pre-season testing - Piastri goes fastest, Aston Martin suffers latest breakdown

How Ferrari's 180-degree rear wing works – and why it's legal

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
How Ferrari's 180-degree rear wing works – and why it's legal

Aprilia steps up efforts to sign Bagnaia for 2027 MotoGP project

MotoGP
MGP MotoGP
Aprilia steps up efforts to sign Bagnaia for 2027 MotoGP project

What Red Bull warned about – and whether the 2026 F1 ruleset could have been different

Feature
Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
What Red Bull warned about – and whether the 2026 F1 ruleset could have been different