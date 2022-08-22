Tank Slappers Podcast: Shock sprint race announcement and Austrian GP review

The series is enjoying one of its most competitive eras ever, but the interest has waned in recent years.

This is largely driven by the retirements of big names like Valentino Rossi, Dani Pedrosa and Jorge Lorenzo, while the new crop of riders haven’t been marketed as well and the series’ biggest draw in Marc Marquez has been absent with injury.

As part of a move to boost the series’ reach and offer more value to fans, MotoGP will introduce half-distance sprint races to the Saturday of every grand prix in 2023.

It is a move that has proven controversial and has divided opinions among riders.

In the latest Tank Slappers Podcast, Autosport’s Lewis Duncan and Motorsport.com’s Oriol Puigdemont debate the new sprint race proposal.

They also look at the championship picture following Francesco Bagnaia’s victory at the Austrian Grand Prix.

While he has closed the deficit to Fabio Quartararo to 44, the Frenchman strengthened his own charge after narrowly missing victory in second at a circuit he was expected to struggle hugely at on the Yamaha.