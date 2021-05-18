Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Bagnaia 'lucky' French MotoGP was wet after bike issue Next / Aleix Espargaro 'more frustrated than ever' at Le Mans MotoGP DNF
MotoGP / French GP Podcast

Tank Slappers Podcast: Miller wins wild French MotoGP

Jack Miller triumphed in a chaotic flag-to-flag French Grand Prix despite serving two long-lap penalties to secure back-to-back wins to continue his MotoGP resurgence.

Tank Slappers Podcast: Miller wins wild French MotoGP

The Ducati rider led at the start of the race at Le Mans before trading overtakes with both Yamaha factory riders Maverick Vinales and Fabio Quartararo until he briefly went off the track as the rain began to fall.

After pitting to switch to his wet bike, Miller – and Ducati team-mate Francesco Bagnaia – were both given double long-lap penalties for speeding in the pitlane. Meanwhile, Quartararo was given a single long-lap penalty for stopping on the wrong side of the Yamaha pitbox during his bike switch.

Marc Marquez looked favourite for victory in the flag-to-flag race but crashed on lap nine, before falling for a second time on lap 18 to end his race, with Miller producing a masterful recovery to charge to victory.

Johann Zarco narrowly missed out on a home win at Le Mans in second place for Pramac Ducati, as Quartararo also fought back to complete the podium and with it regain the championship lead from Bagnaia who finished in fourth.

In the latest Tank Slappers podcast, Autosport's Lewis Duncan and Motorsport.com's Oriol Puigdemont discuss Miller's Le Mans win and how it could set up a MotoGP world title challenge after his tough start to 2021.

The pair also review Zarco’s improvements despite missing out on a maiden MotoGP win, plus how Quartararo’s performance could have his title rivals worried.

PLUS: Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's

shares
comments

Related video

Bagnaia 'lucky' French MotoGP was wet after bike issue

Previous article

Bagnaia 'lucky' French MotoGP was wet after bike issue

Next article

Aleix Espargaro 'more frustrated than ever' at Le Mans MotoGP DNF

Aleix Espargaro 'more frustrated than ever' at Le Mans MotoGP DNF
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event French GP

Trending

1
NASCAR

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest

18h
2
Formula 1

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo

1d
3
Formula 1

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now

3h
4
Formula 1

Why time isn't up on Monaco's place on the F1 calendar

27min
5
IndyCar

Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved

2h
Latest news
2021 MotoGP Italian GP – how to watch, session times & more
MGP

2021 MotoGP Italian GP – how to watch, session times & more

19h
Why MotoGP isn't following F1's engine freeze path
MGP

Why MotoGP isn't following F1's engine freeze path

May 26, 2021
Zarco: Pramac/Ducati MotoGP relationship can’t be “destroyed” by a VR46 tie-up
MGP

Zarco: Pramac/Ducati MotoGP relationship can’t be “destroyed” by a VR46 tie-up

May 25, 2021
Ducati retains Miller for 2022 MotoGP season
MGP

Ducati retains Miller for 2022 MotoGP season

May 25, 2021
Dovizioso to continue testing Aprilia MotoGP bike in 2021
MGP

Dovizioso to continue testing Aprilia MotoGP bike in 2021

May 21, 2021
Latest videos
Marc Marquez is back 01:20
MotoGP
Apr 18, 2021

Marc Marquez is back

MotoGP Starting Grid: Portugal Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Apr 17, 2021

MotoGP Starting Grid: Portugal Grand Prix

MotoGP Starting Grid: Doha Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Apr 4, 2021

MotoGP Starting Grid: Doha Grand Prix

Marc Márquez's first ride after his injury 01:27
MotoGP
Mar 17, 2021

Marc Márquez's first ride after his injury

Marc Marquez continues his recovery 04:31
MotoGP
Mar 9, 2021

Marc Marquez continues his recovery

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The signs that point to Rossi's MotoGP retirement Plus

The signs that point to Rossi's MotoGP retirement

It's not been a happy start to 2021 for Valentino Rossi at the Petronas SRT satellite squad, with performances that are a shadow of the rider that utterly dominated MotoGP at the start of the new millennium. At the age of 42, how much longer can he go on?

MotoGP
May 19, 2021
Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's Plus

Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's

Hot on the heels of his first MotoGP win in five years, Jack Miller made it two from two with a commanding French Grand Prix victory at Le Mans despite two long-lap penalties. Impressive though it was, it was an expectation-defying performance from an anticipated title rival that was the real standout

MotoGP
May 17, 2021
The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike Plus

The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike

Honda hasn’t enjoyed an easy start to the 2021 MotoGP campaign, despite gains last season which looked to have carried over into the pre-season. Now admitting it does have issues in serious need of resolving, it faces an almost impossible task in doing so

MotoGP
May 11, 2021
How Jerez underlined MotoGP's speed problem Plus

How Jerez underlined MotoGP's speed problem

The brutal nature of a series of crashes at Jerez has reopened the debate about whether current MotoGP speeds are beyond the safety limits of the tracks. But even if riders are supportive of the move, getting the manufacturers to find a consensus on how speed reductions should be achieved may be altogether harder

MotoGP
May 4, 2021
How a Crutchlow helped Miller to Jerez MotoGP redemption Plus

How a Crutchlow helped Miller to Jerez MotoGP redemption

Jack Miller’s tough start to life as a factory Ducati MotoGP rider left him mentally battered and bruised, but a pep talk and positive reinforcement from a surprising source aided the Australian to show his full potential with victory at the Spanish Grand Prix

MotoGP
May 3, 2021
What does Marc Marquez have to do to get back to his best? Plus

What does Marc Marquez have to do to get back to his best?

Following his resounding MotoGP return with a seventh place finish in Portugal, Marc Marquez now must work to rediscover his best form before turning his attention towards results-based targets

MotoGP
Apr 20, 2021
How Yamaha’s rookie-spec MotoGP star is taking charge Plus

How Yamaha’s rookie-spec MotoGP star is taking charge

Fabio Quartararo is on a roll in 2021, having stormed to victory at a venue where he last year served up one of his worst races. Contrasting Portuguese GPs for Yamaha’s factory duo make it hard to understand just how good its 2021 MotoGP bike is, but the Portimao weekend has revealed one key improvement compared to 2020

MotoGP
Apr 19, 2021
The hurdles Marquez faces next in his Portugal MotoGP return Plus

The hurdles Marquez faces next in his Portugal MotoGP return

Even by Marc Marquez’s own high standards, his MotoGP comeback on Friday at the Portuguese Grand Prix will be considered a success even if he didn’t top the times. But having shown competitive pace on his first day back, both Marquez and his rivals know plenty more challenges are to come

MotoGP
Apr 16, 2021

Trending Today

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest
NASCAR NASCAR

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now

Why time isn't up on Monaco's place on the F1 calendar Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why time isn't up on Monaco's place on the F1 calendar

Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved
IndyCar IndyCar

Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole

2021 Indy 500 – Start time, how to watch, & more
IndyCar IndyCar

2021 Indy 500 – Start time, how to watch, & more

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel
Formula 1 Formula 1

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel

Latest news

2021 MotoGP Italian GP – how to watch, session times & more
MotoGP MotoGP

2021 MotoGP Italian GP – how to watch, session times & more

Why MotoGP isn't following F1's engine freeze path
MotoGP MotoGP

Why MotoGP isn't following F1's engine freeze path

Zarco: Pramac/Ducati MotoGP relationship can’t be “destroyed” by a VR46 tie-up
MotoGP MotoGP

Zarco: Pramac/Ducati MotoGP relationship can’t be “destroyed” by a VR46 tie-up

Ducati retains Miller for 2022 MotoGP season
MotoGP MotoGP

Ducati retains Miller for 2022 MotoGP season

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.