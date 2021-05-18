Tank Slappers Podcast: Miller wins wild French MotoGP

The Ducati rider led at the start of the race at Le Mans before trading overtakes with both Yamaha factory riders Maverick Vinales and Fabio Quartararo until he briefly went off the track as the rain began to fall.

After pitting to switch to his wet bike, Miller – and Ducati team-mate Francesco Bagnaia – were both given double long-lap penalties for speeding in the pitlane. Meanwhile, Quartararo was given a single long-lap penalty for stopping on the wrong side of the Yamaha pitbox during his bike switch.

Marc Marquez looked favourite for victory in the flag-to-flag race but crashed on lap nine, before falling for a second time on lap 18 to end his race, with Miller producing a masterful recovery to charge to victory.

Johann Zarco narrowly missed out on a home win at Le Mans in second place for Pramac Ducati, as Quartararo also fought back to complete the podium and with it regain the championship lead from Bagnaia who finished in fourth.

In the latest Tank Slappers podcast, Autosport's Lewis Duncan and Motorsport.com's Oriol Puigdemont discuss Miller's Le Mans win and how it could set up a MotoGP world title challenge after his tough start to 2021.

The pair also review Zarco’s improvements despite missing out on a maiden MotoGP win, plus how Quartararo’s performance could have his title rivals worried.

PLUS: Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's

