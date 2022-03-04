Tank Slappers Podcast: 2022 Qatar GP Preview

After just five days of pre-season testing in February, the 2022 MotoGP season gets underway with the first of a record 21 rounds beginning this week under the floodlights of the Losail International Circuit.

Yamaha's Quartararo won in Qatar last year, but has had a difficult winter on the 2022 M1. While the bike itself has remained strong, the Yamaha is lacking in top speed relative to its rivals.

Unluckily for Yamaha, the likes of Suzuki and Honda have taken big steps forward, while the Ducati remains quick - despite Francesco Bagnaia and Jack Miller reverting to updated 2021 engines to race this season on the eve of practice.

On top of the usual suspects, there is a cast of new stars waiting to make their mark on MotoGP in 2022.

Owing to some travel disruption for Motorsport.com's Oriol Puigdemont on his way to Qatar, Autosport's Lewis Duncan hands over hosting duties to Autosport News Editor Megan White to preview this weekend's first round of the 2022 season.