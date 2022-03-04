Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Ducati makes bold response to MotoGP engine bombshell Next / Tank Slappers Podcast: 2022 Qatar GP Preview
MotoGP / Qatar GP Practice report

MotoGP Qatar GP: Binder fastest in opening practice as Bagnaia crashes

KTM’s Brad Binder topped a tight first practice session for the 2022 MotoGP season at the Qatar Grand Prix, as 2021 title runner-up Francesco Bagnaia crashed late on.

MotoGP Qatar GP: Binder fastest in opening practice as Bagnaia crashes
Lewis Duncan
By:

Unlike in previous years, there was no testing held on the Losail International Circuit ahead of this weekend’s season-opener.

And with FP1 being held in daylight, FP1 was largely an exercise in track cleaning – though lap times were fairly solid for the conditions.

There was early drama for RNF Racing rookie Darryn Binder – who makes his MotoGP debut straight from Moto3 this year – when the bellypan on his 2021-spec Yamaha broke and was dragging along the ground in the opening stages.

Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro led the early salvo of laps with a 1m56.225s, which he improved as the session clicked into the 10-minute mark with a 1m55.378s.

This would stand as the benchmark until the final eight minutes when 2020 world champion Joan Mir went to the top of the times on hard tyres with a 1m53.371s.

This would be surmounted by Suzuki team-mate Alex Rins a few minutes later, with the Spaniard electing to run fresh soft front and rear tyres.

The three-time MotoGP race winner went top with a 1m55.278s, which he improved by 0.001 seconds on his following tour.

Alex Rins, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Alex Rins, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

But this would not stand as a number of riders fitted with fresh rubber – though only Rins remained on softs – with Honda’s Marc Marquez taking over top spot, before immediately being deposed by LCR Honda’s Takaaki Nakagami.

But top honours in FP1 went to KTM’s Binder, who ended the first 45-minute session of 2022 fastest with a 1m54.851s on a medium rear tyre – 0.056 seconds clear of Nakagami.

Rins completed the top three, while Pol Espargaro jumped ahead of team-mate Marc Marquez on the factory team Honda.

Top Yamaha rider was Franco Morbidelli in sixth with a 1m55.294s, while world champion team-mate Fabio Quartararo was 11th – 0.749s off the pace.

Mir was seventh, with Aleix Espargaro, LCR’s Alex Marquez and the sister factory team KTM of Miguel Oliveira completing the top 10.

Trailing Quartararo was Pramac’s Jorge Martin and the first of the factory team Ducatis of Jack Miller in 13th.

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Ducati made the first bombshell announcement of 2022 when it was revealed on Thursday by Autosport that its factory riders Miller and Bagnaia had gone back to an updated 2021 engine for the rest of the new campaign.

Earlier on Friday team boss Davide Tardozzi refuted claims that Bagnaia had discarded the 2022 engine, instead noting that the updated 2021-spec was simply better suited to his riding style.

Bagnaia suffered an odd front-end crash at the Turn 6 left-hander five minutes from the end, with the incident leaving him down in 18th behind Pramac’s Johann Zarco, RNF Yamaha’s Andrea Dovizioso and the Aprilia of Maverick Vinales.

Gresini rookie Fabio Di Giannantonio became the first crasher of 2022 when the Moto2 graduate fell at Turn 3 with 16 minutes remaining.

He was 22nd at the end of FP1, with reigning Moto2 world champion Remy Gardner fastest of the rookie crop in 19th on his Tech3 KTM – 1.411s off the best pace.

He headed VR46 sophomore Luca Marini, with the rest of the rookies – Raul Fernandez, Di Giannantonio, Darryn Binder and Marco Bezzecchi – completing the 24-rider field.

MotoGP Qatar GP - FP1 results

Cla Rider Bike Laps Time Gap
1 South Africa Brad Binder KTM 16 1'54.851  
2 Japan Takaaki Nakagami Honda 17 1'54.907 0.056
3 Spain Alex Rins Suzuki 17 1'54.978 0.127
4 Spain Pol Espargaro Honda 17 1'55.126 0.275
5 Spain Marc Marquez Honda 18 1'55.137 0.286
6 Italy Franco Morbidelli Yamaha 18 1'55.294 0.443
7 Spain Joan Mir Suzuki 16 1'55.371 0.520
8 Spain Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 16 1'55.378 0.527
9 Spain Alex Marquez Honda 17 1'55.385 0.534
10 Portugal Miguel Oliveira KTM 17 1'55.470 0.619
11 France Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 18 1'55.600 0.749
12 Spain Jorge Martin Ducati 17 1'55.688 0.837
13 Australia Jack Miller Ducati 18 1'55.745 0.894
14 Italy Enea Bastianini Ducati 14 1'55.768 0.917
15 Spain Maverick Viñales Aprilia 16 1'55.815 0.964
16 Italy Andrea Dovizioso Yamaha 17 1'55.895 1.044
17 France Johann Zarco Ducati 12 1'55.960 1.109
18 Italy Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 14 1'56.112 1.261
19 Australia Remy Gardner KTM 16 1'56.262 1.411
20 Italy Luca Marini Ducati 13 1'56.540 1.689
21 Spain Raúl Fernández KTM 16 1'56.660 1.809
22 Italy Fabio Di Giannantonio Ducati 14 1'56.753 1.902
23 South Africa Darryn Binder Yamaha 16 1'57.347 2.496
24 Italy Marco Bezzecchi Ducati 14 1'57.430 2.579
View full results
shares
comments

Related video

Ducati makes bold response to MotoGP engine bombshell
Previous article

Ducati makes bold response to MotoGP engine bombshell
Next article

Tank Slappers Podcast: 2022 Qatar GP Preview

Tank Slappers Podcast: 2022 Qatar GP Preview
Load comments
Lewis Duncan More
Lewis Duncan
Ducati makes bold response to MotoGP engine bombshell Qatar GP
MotoGP

Ducati makes bold response to MotoGP engine bombshell

Marc Marquez “not ready” to fight in Qatar MotoGP Qatar GP
MotoGP

Marc Marquez “not ready” to fight in Qatar MotoGP

The rival advances that will test a MotoGP champion's reign in 2022 Qatar GP Plus
MotoGP

The rival advances that will test a MotoGP champion's reign in 2022

Latest news

Tank Slappers Podcast: 2022 Qatar GP Preview
MotoGP MotoGP

Tank Slappers Podcast: 2022 Qatar GP Preview

MotoGP Qatar GP: Binder fastest in opening practice as Bagnaia crashes
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP Qatar GP: Binder fastest in opening practice as Bagnaia crashes

Ducati makes bold response to MotoGP engine bombshell
MotoGP MotoGP

Ducati makes bold response to MotoGP engine bombshell

Marc Marquez “not ready” to fight in Qatar MotoGP
MotoGP MotoGP

Marc Marquez “not ready” to fight in Qatar MotoGP

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The rival advances that will test a MotoGP champion's reign in 2022 Plus

The rival advances that will test a MotoGP champion's reign in 2022

The MotoGP season kicks off in Qatar this weekend and its defending champion has a significant disadvantage against the chasing pack which will truly test his title credentials. Here's what to look out for ahead of the start of the 2022 season

MotoGP
Mar 3, 2022
How MotoGP’s underdog team hopes to “evolve” its enigma Plus

How MotoGP’s underdog team hopes to “evolve” its enigma

Maverick Vinales’ 2022 season appears to be make or break for the trouble MotoGP star, as he embarks on a full-time campaign with Aprilia after his acrimonious Yamaha split last year. The team is convinced it has pulled off a blinder in signing the nine-time race winner and is doing everything it can to extract the maximum from Vinales.

MotoGP
Mar 1, 2022
Why MotoGP 2022's dawn will put Quartararo's complaints to the test Plus

Why MotoGP 2022's dawn will put Quartararo's complaints to the test

OPINION: Fabio Quartararo's MotoGP title defence has gotten off to a rocky start, as he has expressed dismay at a lack of progress made by Yamaha with the engine of its 2022 bike - so much so, he says his future beyond 2022 remains "open". Will this weekend's season-opening Qatar GP prove Quartararo's complaints have been valid, or simply about pressuring Yamaha during contract negotiations?

MotoGP
Feb 28, 2022
How Ducati has formed its 2022 MotoGP super team Plus

How Ducati has formed its 2022 MotoGP super team

Ducati came close to its first MotoGP world championship since the heady days of Casey Stoner in 2021. And it did so with a line-up born out of a risky philosophy change that has ultimately allowed Ducati mould a MotoGP super team that goes into the 2022 season as an expected favourite

MotoGP
Feb 22, 2022
Why Honda's rivals have reason to fear its 2022 MotoGP bike Plus

Why Honda's rivals have reason to fear its 2022 MotoGP bike

The radical change of concept that Honda has pursued for its 2022 MotoGP bike has been the main talking point in pre-season testing. Most of its rivals have highlighted the competitiveness of a bike that is still very young and all indications suggest that their concerns are fully justified...

MotoGP
Feb 15, 2022
Who won MotoGP’s 2022 phony war? Plus

Who won MotoGP’s 2022 phony war?

After just five days of official running across Sepang and the Mandalika International Street Circuit, preparations for the 2022 MotoGP season are now over. Here's what we learned from testing and who looks to have come out on top

MotoGP
Feb 14, 2022
Will Yamaha's 2022 MotoGP title hopes hinge on a mindset? Plus

Will Yamaha's 2022 MotoGP title hopes hinge on a mindset?

Yamaha’s testing pace has not lived up to expectations so far, with progress on its engine development proving a disappointment to Fabio Quartararo. But the Frenchman's pressure-quelling mindset is a big positive that could prove an important factor in his MotoGP title defence

MotoGP
Feb 10, 2022
The Marquez risk Honda has taken with its 2022 MotoGP bike Plus

The Marquez risk Honda has taken with its 2022 MotoGP bike

Marc Marquez made a welcome return to a MotoGP bike in Sepang testing after vision problems following a concussion ruled him out of the final rounds of 2021. But his first experience of riding Honda's new bike underlined a change of philosophy that could hinder a key Marquez strength

MotoGP
Feb 7, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.