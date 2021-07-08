Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Espargaro battling “weakness of knowledge” on Honda MotoGP bike
MotoGP / Dutch GP News

Taking Rossi's place at Yamaha "huge responsibility" - Quartararo

By:

MotoGP championship leader Fabio Quartararo says the responsibility of taking Valentino Rossi’s place at the factory Yamaha squad in 2021 was “huge” due to the expectation of results.

Taking Rossi's place at Yamaha "huge responsibility" - Quartararo

After a storming rookie campaign in 2019 with Petronas SRT on Yamaha’s ‘B-spec’ M1, in which he scored seven podiums and six poles, Quartararo was signed by the Japanese marque to its factory team for 2021 at the very start of last year.

PLUS: The Rossi replacement who's become the MotoGP leader Yamaha needed 

With Maverick Vinales also being retained, Quartararo’s signing came at the expense of Rossi, who served 15 seasons with Yamaha’s factory team – winning four of his seven premier class titles for the marque.

Though Quartararo was adamant last year that he “can’t replace” Rossi, the fact Yamaha wasn’t willing to wait for Rossi to decide his own future in order to bat off interest from Ducati in Quartararo was significant.

After an inconsistent 2020 with SRT owing to a difficult Yamaha bike, Quartararo has been in the form of his grand prix career so far in 2021, winning four races – Doha, Portugal, Italy, Netherlands – and taking a 34-point lead into the summer break.

Speaking exclusively to Autosport, Quartararo says he hasn’t felt any added pressure since stepping up to the factory Yamaha team but concedes the responsibility of taking Rossi’s place was big.

“Yes, I think for me about the pressure, I think it becomes something normal,” Quartararo began.

“I think I had pressure all my life and right now I feel it’s something normal.

“So, let’s say I’m used to it.

Race winner Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Race winner Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Photo by: Dorna

“For sure there will arrive a moment where it’s much more if you are fighting in one race for the championship but, at the moment, I feel the pressure is the same and normal.

“And the responsibility is huge. Taking the place of Valentino, everyone was waiting for me to make great results and everything.

“But I’m there, I think I’m doing a really great job and I feel that the team is happy about not only me, but about my crew, about the way we are working, the atmosphere in the team in both sides with the mechanics is good.

“So, all the team is working on a proper way, and I think this is helping a lot.”

After a tough end to his 2020 season, in which he went from leading the championship to eighth in the space of the last six races, Quartararo worked with a sports psychologist over the winter.

No stranger to such a move, Quartararo explained how this has helped him in 2021.

“Honestly, I’ve been only two times since November 2020, but that’s enough for me,” he said.

“My main goal was for him to help me to stay calm, he gave me some exercises that I do before the practices or when I feel I need to do these exercises.

“So, I think at that moment for me it’s just a reminder that when I’m angry or unhappy, I just do these exercises and it’s keeping me calm.

“It’s nothing more. It takes less than five seconds to make the exercise, so I can do it whenever – even on the bike.

“So, it’s quite easy and I feel like it’s just helping me to stay calm.

“And then the path of maturity and experience, I take it from last year and I realised during the winter what I needed to work on.

“But more than working with a psychologist, it was just [finding] a way to keep me calm.”

shares
comments

Related video

Espargaro battling “weakness of knowledge” on Honda MotoGP bike

Previous article

Espargaro battling “weakness of knowledge” on Honda MotoGP bike
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

The small changes behind Norris’s rise to F1 stardom

43 min
2
Formula 1

Masi ready to amend F1 sprint race rules after British GP if necessary

1 h
3
WRC

M-Sport reveals new Ford Puma 2022 WRC car

3 h
4
Formula 1

Why the F1 title-winning Alonso is back, both on and off-track

3 h
5
Formula 1

Red Bull Junior Lawson to receive first F1 taste at Goodwood

16 min
Latest news
Taking Rossi's place at Yamaha "huge responsibility" - Quartararo
MGP

Taking Rossi's place at Yamaha "huge responsibility" - Quartararo

7m
Espargaro battling “weakness of knowledge” on Honda MotoGP bike
MGP

Espargaro battling “weakness of knowledge” on Honda MotoGP bike

Jul 7, 2021
Moto2 riders who turned down Aprilia MotoGP ride ‘won’t be happy' - Espargaro
MGP

Moto2 riders who turned down Aprilia MotoGP ride ‘won’t be happy' - Espargaro

Jul 6, 2021
The Rossi replacement who’s become the MotoGP leader Yamaha needed Plus
MGP

The Rossi replacement who’s become the MotoGP leader Yamaha needed

Jul 6, 2021
Portimao replaces Australian GP on 2021 MotoGP calendar
MGP

Portimao replaces Australian GP on 2021 MotoGP calendar

Jul 6, 2021
Latest videos
Marc Marquez is back 01:20
MotoGP
Apr 18, 2021

Marc Marquez is back

MotoGP Starting Grid: Portugal Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Apr 17, 2021

MotoGP Starting Grid: Portugal Grand Prix

MotoGP Starting Grid: Doha Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Apr 4, 2021

MotoGP Starting Grid: Doha Grand Prix

Marc Márquez's first ride after his injury 01:27
MotoGP
Mar 17, 2021

Marc Márquez's first ride after his injury

Marc Marquez continues his recovery 04:31
MotoGP
Mar 9, 2021

Marc Marquez continues his recovery

More
Lewis Duncan
Espargaro battling “weakness of knowledge” on Honda MotoGP bike Dutch GP
MotoGP

Espargaro battling “weakness of knowledge” on Honda MotoGP bike

Moto2 riders who turned down Aprilia MotoGP ride ‘won’t be happy' - Espargaro Dutch GP
MotoGP

Moto2 riders who turned down Aprilia MotoGP ride ‘won’t be happy' - Espargaro

The Rossi replacement who’s become the MotoGP leader Yamaha needed Plus
MotoGP

The Rossi replacement who’s become the MotoGP leader Yamaha needed

Valentino Rossi More
Valentino Rossi
Rossi doubts “difficult” prospect of racing with VR46 team in MotoGP Dutch GP
MotoGP

Rossi doubts “difficult” prospect of racing with VR46 team in MotoGP

The unexpected Rossi/Ducati MotoGP sequel offering redemption Plus
MotoGP

The unexpected Rossi/Ducati MotoGP sequel offering redemption

Why Yamaha is about to risk losing Valentino Rossi Plus
MotoGP

Why Yamaha is about to risk losing Valentino Rossi

Trending Today

Masi ready to amend F1 sprint race rules after British GP if necessary
Formula 1 Formula 1

Masi ready to amend F1 sprint race rules after British GP if necessary

The small changes behind Norris’s rise to F1 stardom Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The small changes behind Norris’s rise to F1 stardom

Why the F1 title-winning Alonso is back, both on and off-track Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why the F1 title-winning Alonso is back, both on and off-track

The changes that have helped McLaren challenge Mercedes
Formula 1 Formula 1

The changes that have helped McLaren challenge Mercedes

M-Sport reveals new Ford Puma 2022 WRC car
WRC WRC

M-Sport reveals new Ford Puma 2022 WRC car

12-times F1 race winner Carlos Reutemann: 1942-2021
Formula 1 Formula 1

12-times F1 race winner Carlos Reutemann: 1942-2021

The ‘other’ Mexican F1 driver who is aiding Mercedes’ empire-building goals Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The ‘other’ Mexican F1 driver who is aiding Mercedes’ empire-building goals

Ex-F1 racer Carlos Reutemann dies aged 79
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ex-F1 racer Carlos Reutemann dies aged 79

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The Rossi replacement who’s become the MotoGP leader Yamaha needed Plus

The Rossi replacement who’s become the MotoGP leader Yamaha needed

It's been six years since Jorge Lorenzo gave Yamaha its last MotoGP title in 2015. Since his departure at the end of 2016, Yamaha's form has been inconsistent but it has at last found a new talisman to return it to the top spot in the form of a precociously talented Frenchman who currently leads the standings

MotoGP
Jul 6, 2021
Why the Vinales/Yamaha MotoGP divorce satisfies both parties Plus

Why the Vinales/Yamaha MotoGP divorce satisfies both parties

On Monday Yamaha announced it will part ways with Maverick Vinales at the end of the 2021 season - a move requested by the rider. As the already strained relationship between both parties in MotoGP hit rock bottom in recent weeks, this divorce - as ORIOL PUIGDEMONT writes - is good for both Yamaha and Vinales for a number of reasons

MotoGP
Jun 28, 2021
The unexpected Rossi/Ducati MotoGP sequel offering redemption Plus

The unexpected Rossi/Ducati MotoGP sequel offering redemption

A decade after first linking up with Ducati in what turned out to be an ill-fated period in his MotoGP career, Valentino Rossi has joined forces with the Italian marque once more - this time as a team owner. And the VR46/Ducati tie-up beginning in 2022 has the potential to right the wrongs of Rossi and Ducati's nadir of 2011/2012

MotoGP
Jun 24, 2021
Why Yamaha is about to risk losing Valentino Rossi Plus

Why Yamaha is about to risk losing Valentino Rossi

With Valentino Rossi’s next career move imminent in MotoGP, it is set to have wide-reaching influences on a number of riders and teams on the grid. But one of the biggest impacts will be felt at Yamaha, with its pivotal role in the saga set to see it lose its appointment with ‘The Doctor’

MotoGP
Jun 22, 2021
How Marquez beat his Honda in his heroic MotoGP comeback win Plus

How Marquez beat his Honda in his heroic MotoGP comeback win

Marc Marquez has been through hell and back in the 581 days between his win in the 2019 Valencia season finale and his heroic MotoGP comeback victory in Germany last Sunday. Despite battling physical limitations and a difficult 2021-spec Honda, the Sachsenring provided the perfect storm for the Spaniard to return to the top step

MotoGP
Jun 21, 2021
Why Quartararo’s Catalunya suit penalty highlights a wider issue in MotoGP Plus

Why Quartararo’s Catalunya suit penalty highlights a wider issue in MotoGP

OPINION: Fabio Quartararo racing with his leather suit open and subsequent penalty has been the main talking point of the Catalunya MotoGP weekend, which has highlighted a wider issue with MotoGP’s stewarding that risks a negative precedent going forward

MotoGP
Jun 8, 2021
How MotoGP’s “beast” tamers bounced back at Catalunya Plus

How MotoGP’s “beast” tamers bounced back at Catalunya

The expectation on KTM to replicate its winning form from 2020 this season made its difficult start to the new MotoGP campaign even more disappointing. But a key update has seen KTM's fortunes reversed over the last week and returned it to the top step of the podium in Barcelona

MotoGP
Jun 7, 2021
The signs that point to Rossi's MotoGP retirement Plus

The signs that point to Rossi's MotoGP retirement

It's not been a happy start to 2021 for Valentino Rossi at the Petronas SRT satellite squad, with performances that are a shadow of the rider that utterly dominated MotoGP at the start of the new millennium. At the age of 42, how much longer can he go on?

MotoGP
May 19, 2021

Latest news

Taking Rossi's place at Yamaha "huge responsibility" - Quartararo
MotoGP MotoGP

Taking Rossi's place at Yamaha "huge responsibility" - Quartararo

Espargaro battling “weakness of knowledge” on Honda MotoGP bike
MotoGP MotoGP

Espargaro battling “weakness of knowledge” on Honda MotoGP bike

Moto2 riders who turned down Aprilia MotoGP ride ‘won’t be happy' - Espargaro
MotoGP MotoGP

Moto2 riders who turned down Aprilia MotoGP ride ‘won’t be happy' - Espargaro

The Rossi replacement who’s become the MotoGP leader Yamaha needed Plus
MotoGP MotoGP

The Rossi replacement who’s become the MotoGP leader Yamaha needed

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.