Previous / Moto2 riders who turned down Aprilia MotoGP ride ‘won’t be happy' - Espargaro
MotoGP / Dutch GP News

Espargaro battling “weakness of knowledge” on Honda MotoGP bike

By:

Pol Espargaro has attributed his struggles in MotoGP qualifying sessions in 2021 to a “weakness of knowledge” on the Honda.

Espargaro battling “weakness of knowledge” on Honda MotoGP bike

Espargaro has qualified in the top 10 on just two occasions from the first nine rounds of the 2021 campaign, which has hindered his progress on Sundays, with the Spaniard’s best result so far an eighth.

The Honda rookie has on a number of occasions shown strong pace through practice, but struggles in time attack mode because he still doesn’t fully understand the limits of the RC213V

“What happens is that everyone knows how good their bike is and this is what happens,” Espargaro said when asked about his struggles in qualifying.

“When everyone pushes, it’s the moment where you need to get the maximum from your bike, but not making mistakes.

“With no pre-season, just racing on the race weekends, when I need to push to do one fast lap I crash or I go wide.

“This is a weakness of knowledge. It happened in this qualifying [at Assen], when I wanted to attack I did a mistake with the front tyre thinking it would be good, but actually it wasn’t good.

“This is knowledge for the future, when the same situation happens we are gonna put the medium front in [instead of the soft] and everything is going to be ok.

Pol Espargaro, Repsol Honda Team

Pol Espargaro, Repsol Honda Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“But this was the problem. We make mistakes from a weakness of knowledge.”

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Espargaro had just five days on the Honda before the season started – all of them taking place in Qatar, where the first two rounds were also held.

Under normal circumstances, Espargaro would have had two days in November at Jerez, three at Sepang in February and another three in Qatar before the first round.

With such a limited pre-season in 2021, Espargaro admits he has missed out on valuable time to make mistakes on the bike.

“Yeah, sure I’m missing that,” he said when asked his troubles were down to a lack of testing.

“I’m missing making mistakes during the tests and not during a race weekend.

“It’s obvious I do a lot of mistakes during the weekends, this is due to the weakness of knowledge.

“That’s it, it’s a matter to understand the problems. Once you make the mistake you don’t repeat it, but you need to make the mistake.”

Moto2 riders who turned down Aprilia MotoGP ride ‘won’t be happy' - Espargaro

Moto2 riders who turned down Aprilia MotoGP ride ‘won’t be happy' - Espargaro
