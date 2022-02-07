Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Ducati closing in on new MotoGP deal with Bagnaia Next / The Marquez risk Honda has taken with its 2022 MotoGP bike
MotoGP / Sepang February testing News

Suzuki "close to ready" with 2022 MotoGP bike after first test

The 2022 Suzuki MotoGP bike is “close” to being ready to race after the first pre-season test in Malaysia, according to one-time world champion Joan Mir.

Suzuki "close to ready" with 2022 MotoGP bike after first test
Lewis Duncan
By:
Co-author:
Oriol Puigdemont

Mir’s 2020 title defence was a difficult affair last year, as a lack of development with the GSX-RR meant he could only come up with third in the standings and just six podiums.

The reaction so far to its 2022 bike has been much more positive from both Mir and team-mate Alex Rins, with the latter fourth overall at the end of the two-day Sepang test.

Mir was 12th fastest – albeit just 0.398 seconds off the pace – after he was unable to improve on a scrappy time attack effort on Sunday morning before rain fell in the afternoon.

Nevertheless, the Suzuki rider feels the bike’s top speed has been “clearly improved” – though says “there’s work to do” in Indonesia this weekend despite the GSX-RR being almost ready.

“Yes, we are close, we are happy,” Mir said on Sunday.

“We improved clearly our top speed, we are there in the middle, which is really, really important.

“We know that we have a fast race bike, but always to fight with the Ducatis and these guys with the engine that we had, it was difficult to overtake.

“And it was the same story in all the races, it’s always a little bit difficult.

“A little bit more power is a big help for me, and I expect only with this advantage [to be] a lot better.

“I’m satisfied, I’m not super happy because there’s work to do. But everything is [good], but I’m satisfied about everything. I can say that I’m happy.”

Read Also:

Mir explained that the character of the new Suzuki engine – which was first tried in Qatar pre-season testing last year - is identical to that of the 2020 version raced last year due to COVID cost-cutting measures.

However, he wouldn’t be drawn into specifics about where the 2022 engine was better, simply stating: “The character is the same, but on the bike alone you don’t feel.

“But you feel it on the data, when you follow someone. [Is there] more rpm, I don’t know.”

shares
comments

Related video

Ducati closing in on new MotoGP deal with Bagnaia
Previous article

Ducati closing in on new MotoGP deal with Bagnaia
Next article

The Marquez risk Honda has taken with its 2022 MotoGP bike

The Marquez risk Honda has taken with its 2022 MotoGP bike
Load comments
Lewis Duncan More
Lewis Duncan
The Marquez risk Honda has taken with its 2022 MotoGP bike Sepang February testing Plus
MotoGP

The Marquez risk Honda has taken with its 2022 MotoGP bike

Yamaha shares Quartararo’s MotoGP engine frustration Sepang February testing
MotoGP

Yamaha shares Quartararo’s MotoGP engine frustration

Miller “quietly confident” about 2022 Ducati after Sepang MotoGP test Sepang February testing
MotoGP

Miller “quietly confident” about 2022 Ducati after Sepang MotoGP test

Team Suzuki MotoGP More
Team Suzuki MotoGP
MotoGP testing “important” for Mir’s 2023 decision
MotoGP

MotoGP testing “important” for Mir’s 2023 decision

Suzuki reveals revised livery for 2022 MotoGP season
MotoGP

Suzuki reveals revised livery for 2022 MotoGP season

Why Suzuki desperately needs to find Brivio's MotoGP replacement Plus
MotoGP

Why Suzuki desperately needs to find Brivio's MotoGP replacement

Latest news

The Marquez risk Honda has taken with its 2022 MotoGP bike Plus
MotoGP MotoGP

The Marquez risk Honda has taken with its 2022 MotoGP bike

Suzuki "close to ready" with 2022 MotoGP bike after first test
MotoGP MotoGP

Suzuki "close to ready" with 2022 MotoGP bike after first test

Ducati closing in on new MotoGP deal with Bagnaia
MotoGP MotoGP

Ducati closing in on new MotoGP deal with Bagnaia

Yamaha shares Quartararo’s MotoGP engine frustration
MotoGP MotoGP

Yamaha shares Quartararo’s MotoGP engine frustration

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The Marquez risk Honda has taken with its 2022 MotoGP bike Plus

The Marquez risk Honda has taken with its 2022 MotoGP bike

Marc Marquez made a welcome return to a MotoGP bike in Sepang testing after vision problems following a concussion ruled him out of the final rounds of 2021. But his first experience of riding Honda's new bike underlined a change of philosophy that could hinder a key Marquez strength

MotoGP
21m
What to watch for as MotoGP pre-season testing begins Plus

What to watch for as MotoGP pre-season testing begins

Pre-season testing for the 2022 MotoGP world championship gets underway this weekend in Malaysia. As development rules are opened up again, following a freeze during the height of the COVID pandemic, it promises to be one of the most exciting pre-season phases for some time

MotoGP
Feb 3, 2022
Why future options for MotoGP's recent champions are scarce Plus

Why future options for MotoGP's recent champions are scarce

As Fabio Quartararo's and Joan Mir's contracts with Yamaha and Suzuki respectively expire, the market situation and the drop in salaries in MotoGP severely limit the strength of the last two world champions when it comes to negotiating their futures. That means renewing their current deals is likely the best option for both

MotoGP
Jan 31, 2022
The salary hit MotoGP riders face in 2022 Plus

The salary hit MotoGP riders face in 2022

Rider salaries in the premier class have dropped significantly in the last four years, mainly due to the effects of the pandemic. But it has also changed due to a shift in the contractual model used by manufacturers, which is set to have a significant impact on the balance of power in 2022

MotoGP
Jan 26, 2022
Injury, COVID, camels and redemption: A MotoGP star's Dakar odyssey Plus

Injury, COVID, camels and redemption: A MotoGP star's Dakar odyssey

Danilo Petrucci’s decision to switch to rallying at the conclusion of his time in MotoGP at the end of 2021 raised many eyebrows. Deciding to make his rally raid debut at the Dakar courted scepticism. With his debut almost over on several occasions before it began, Petrucci’s Dakar odyssey was a wild affair full of ups, downs and a run-in with a camel. He sat down with Autosport to reveal all

MotoGP
Jan 25, 2022
Why a difficult 2021 hasn't broken one Honda MotoGP ace's resolve Plus

Why a difficult 2021 hasn't broken one Honda MotoGP ace's resolve

Pol Espargaro’s switch to Honda for 2021 was one of MotoGP’s biggest rider market shocks. But a difficult bike coupled with various external factors led to a difficult first campaign. As a critical 2022 campaign for both Espargaro and Honda looms, his 2021 experience hasn’t dented his long-held resolve

MotoGP
Jan 17, 2022
The Drive to Survive mistakes MotoGP must avoid in 2022 Plus

The Drive to Survive mistakes MotoGP must avoid in 2022

OPINION: MotoGP will get its own Drive to Survive-style series in 2022, airing on Amazon Prime Video. It’s a much-needed grab at the mainstream for MotoGP, but a paradigm shift in the series highlighted by one of its leading stars must be embraced and not overshadowed by a desire to replicate DTS’s popcorn drama

MotoGP
Jan 10, 2022
Why KTM's latest young outcast is a cautionary tale for MotoGP Plus

Why KTM's latest young outcast is a cautionary tale for MotoGP

Iker Lecuona’s absence from the 2022 MotoGP grid after losing his KTM ride will likely pass most onlookers by. But after just 30 race starts in a MotoGP move he was sucked into by circumstance, the World Superbike-bound 21-year-old's story should act as a warning to KTM - and MotoGP as a whole - in regards to its future stars

MotoGP
Jan 4, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.