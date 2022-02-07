Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Yamaha shares Quartararo’s MotoGP engine frustration
MotoGP News

Ducati closing in on new MotoGP deal with Bagnaia

Ducati is finalising the last details of a new contract with Francesco Bagnaia that will take the Italian to the end of 2024, Autosport has learned.

Ducati closing in on new MotoGP deal with Bagnaia
By:

Bagnaia has been a Ducati rider for his entire MotoGP career, making his debut with the marque at the Pramac squad in 2019 and remaining there for 2020, before being promoted to the factory squad last season.

After two difficult years with Pramac, in which he scored just one podium, 2021 proved to be a breakout season for Bagnaia at Ducati as he won four races on his way to second in the championship – missing out to Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo by just 26 points.

With the improvements Ducati has made and Bagnaia’s coming of age in the premier class, the Italian heads into the new season as the favourite to challenge for the championship.

Autosport understands Ducati hopes to finalise its new two-year deal with Bagnaia before the start of the 2022 season on 6 March in Qatar.

“At the moment we are very close to renewing Pecco,” Ducati sporting director Paolo Ciabatti told Autosport/Motorsport.com in Malayisa during the Sepang pre-season test.

“If there are no surprises it will be done. That must be the natural development of thing.”

Bagnaia’s new deal will likely bring with it a pay rise for the Italian, who last year is believed to have been on a base salary of 800,000 euros – though his salary did receive an additional 800,000 euros in performance bonuses.

As to who will be Bagnaia’s team-mate from 2023, Autosport understands Ducati will take some more time to make a final decision.

Bagnaia’s current team-mate is three-time race winner Jack Miller, with the Australian out of contract at the end of the year.

It is thought Pramac’s Jorge Martin – who won a race in his debut season in 2021 – and Gresini’s Enea Bastianini, who scored two podiums on a two-year-old Ducati in his 2021 rookie campaign, are in contention for the second factory team seat.

It is unlikely Ducati will look elsewhere in the rider market to complete its 2023 line-up, given the depth of talent it has amongst its current ranks through its factory squad, Pramac, Gresini and VR46.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
What to watch for as MotoGP pre-season testing begins Plus

What to watch for as MotoGP pre-season testing begins

Pre-season testing for the 2022 MotoGP world championship gets underway this weekend in Malaysia. As development rules are opened up again, following a freeze during the height of the COVID pandemic, it promises to be one of the most exciting pre-season phases for some time

MotoGP
Feb 3, 2022
Why future options for MotoGP's recent champions are scarce Plus

Why future options for MotoGP's recent champions are scarce

As Fabio Quartararo's and Joan Mir's contracts with Yamaha and Suzuki respectively expire, the market situation and the drop in salaries in MotoGP severely limit the strength of the last two world champions when it comes to negotiating their futures. That means renewing their current deals is likely the best option for both

MotoGP
Jan 31, 2022
The salary hit MotoGP riders face in 2022 Plus

The salary hit MotoGP riders face in 2022

Rider salaries in the premier class have dropped significantly in the last four years, mainly due to the effects of the pandemic. But it has also changed due to a shift in the contractual model used by manufacturers, which is set to have a significant impact on the balance of power in 2022

MotoGP
Jan 26, 2022
Injury, COVID, camels and redemption: A MotoGP star's Dakar odyssey Plus

Injury, COVID, camels and redemption: A MotoGP star's Dakar odyssey

Danilo Petrucci’s decision to switch to rallying at the conclusion of his time in MotoGP at the end of 2021 raised many eyebrows. Deciding to make his rally raid debut at the Dakar courted scepticism. With his debut almost over on several occasions before it began, Petrucci’s Dakar odyssey was a wild affair full of ups, downs and a run-in with a camel. He sat down with Autosport to reveal all

MotoGP
Jan 25, 2022
Why a difficult 2021 hasn't broken one Honda MotoGP ace's resolve Plus

Why a difficult 2021 hasn't broken one Honda MotoGP ace's resolve

Pol Espargaro’s switch to Honda for 2021 was one of MotoGP’s biggest rider market shocks. But a difficult bike coupled with various external factors led to a difficult first campaign. As a critical 2022 campaign for both Espargaro and Honda looms, his 2021 experience hasn’t dented his long-held resolve

MotoGP
Jan 17, 2022
The Drive to Survive mistakes MotoGP must avoid in 2022 Plus

The Drive to Survive mistakes MotoGP must avoid in 2022

OPINION: MotoGP will get its own Drive to Survive-style series in 2022, airing on Amazon Prime Video. It’s a much-needed grab at the mainstream for MotoGP, but a paradigm shift in the series highlighted by one of its leading stars must be embraced and not overshadowed by a desire to replicate DTS’s popcorn drama

MotoGP
Jan 10, 2022
Why KTM's latest young outcast is a cautionary tale for MotoGP Plus

Why KTM's latest young outcast is a cautionary tale for MotoGP

Iker Lecuona’s absence from the 2022 MotoGP grid after losing his KTM ride will likely pass most onlookers by. But after just 30 race starts in a MotoGP move he was sucked into by circumstance, the World Superbike-bound 21-year-old's story should act as a warning to KTM - and MotoGP as a whole - in regards to its future stars

MotoGP
Jan 4, 2022
How Ducati's expanded roster will threaten MotoGP's balance in 2022 Plus

How Ducati's expanded roster will threaten MotoGP's balance in 2022

That Ducati will compete with eight prototypes in MotoGP this year is nothing new, having already done so between 2016 and 2018. But the involvement and coverage of the Borgo Panigale company in its alliances is now much greater than in past years, which could have the effect of unbalancing the premier class

MotoGP
Jan 3, 2022
