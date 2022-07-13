Tickets Subscribe
MotoGP News

Suzuki and Dorna reach agreement for MotoGP exit at the end of 2022

Suzuki has secured an agreement with Dorna to allow it to quit MotoGP at the end of the 2022 season.

Haydn Cobb
By:
Suzuki and Dorna reach agreement for MotoGP exit at the end of 2022

Suzuki surprised the MotoGP paddock in May when it announced it would pull out of the series at the end of the 2022 campaign, just seven years after it returned to the premier class.

The Japanese manufacturer won its first world title in 20 years courtesy of Joan Mir in 2020, having rebuilt its team since its full-time return to MotoGP in 2015 and taken the first win of its comeback with Maverick Vinales at Silverstone in 2016.

But Suzuki’s exit plan hit a hurdle when Dorna announced the decision could not be made “unilaterally”, triggering negotiations for the manufacturer to break its existing MotoGP contract. It's current deal was set to keep Suzuki in the series through to the end of 2026, having signed it earlier this year.

But following discussions, an agreement has been made for Suzuki to leave MotoGP at the end of the year. Suzuki has also terminated its factory involvement in the Endurance World Championship at the end of this season.

“Suzuki has decided to end the participation of MotoGP and EWC in the face of the need to re-allocate resources on other initiatives for sustainability,” Toshihiro Suzuki, Representative Director and President, said in a statement.

“Motorcycle racing has always been a challenging place for technological innovation, including sustainability, and human resource development.

“This decision means that we will take on the challenge to build the new motorcycle business operation by redirecting the technological capabilities and human resources we have cultivated through the motorcycle racing activities to investigate other routes for a sustainable society.

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP Carmelo Ezpeleta, CEO Dorna Sports

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP Carmelo Ezpeleta, CEO Dorna Sports

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“I would like to express my deepest gratitude to all our fans, riders and all stakeholders who joined us and enthusiastically supported us from the development stage since we returned to MotoGP racing.

“I will continue to do my best to support Alex Rins, Joan Mir, Team Suzuki Ecstar and Yoshimura SERT Motul to compete competitively until the end of the season. Thank you for your kind support.”

Read Also:

The decision has also left both Mir and Rins without a MotoGP ride for 2023, but Mir is expected to join Marc Marquez at the factory Honda squad while Rins is set to switch to the LCR Honda team.

