Crutchlow: Razgatlioglu would have been "breath of fresh air" for MotoGP
MotoGP / Styrian GP News

Styrian MotoGP red-flagged after fiery crash

By:

The 2021 MotoGP Styrian Grand Prix has been red-flagged after two laps for a violent and fiery incident between Dani Pedrosa and Lorenzo Savadori.

Styrian MotoGP red-flagged after fiery crash

On lap three of the 27-lap Red Bull Ring race, KTM wildcard Pedrosa lost the front-end of his RC16 at the Turn 3 right-hander while he was running in 12th.

The Spaniard’s stricken KTM was in left stranded on the racing line and Aprilia’s Savadori could do nothing to avoid it.

Savadori struck the KTM and the bike burst into flames, which spread across the circuit at Turn 3, immediately bringing out the red flags.

Pedrosa got up quickly from his tumble while Savadori was seen getting away from the incident, though needed to be taken away on a stretcher.

Thankfully, Savadori was seen sitting up by the side of the track and speaking to medical staff.

MotoGP has since confirmed Savadori has been taken to the medical centre for further checks, while Pedrosa will be allowed to restart the race on his spare bike.

The circuit at Turn 3 is currently undergoing a major clean-up operation with the pitlane set to open at 14:38 local time ahead of a 27-lap race restart.

Crash at turn 2

Crash at turn 2

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

At the red flag it was Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia who led the field from Pramac poleman Jorge Martin.

The opening laps were frantic, with championship leader Fabio Quartararo on the Yamaha putting on a brave move on Joan Mir and Marc Marquez at Turn 6 for fourth.

This came as both reigning champion Mir and Marquez made contact at the corner, with the Suzuki rider put into that position when he ran wide at Turn 4 while running in the podium places.

The race will be restarted over 26 laps and the grid order will be as it was for the original start, with Martin on pole from Bagnaia and Quartararo.

This is the third Red Bull Ring MotoGP race in succession to be red-flagged following serious incidents.

The 2020 Austrian GP was red-flagged after a horrifying collision between Franco Morbidelli and Johann Zarco, which saw both of their bikes almost hit Maverick Vinales and Valentino Rossi.

In the Styrian GP the week after, a brake failure for Maverick Vinales at Turn 1 forced him to jump off at 140mph and resulted in his Yamaha smashing into the air fence and bursting into flames.

Red Bull Ring safety has been a constant topic for discussion in recent years, with riders particularly concerned if races are to be hit by rain – which remains a threat this afternoon.

Crutchlow: Razgatlioglu would have been “breath of fresh air” for MotoGP

Crutchlow: Razgatlioglu would have been “breath of fresh air” for MotoGP
Styrian Moto2: Bezzecchi wins as Gardner, Fernandez hit trouble Spielberg
Moto2

Styrian Moto2: Bezzecchi wins as Gardner, Fernandez hit trouble

Styrian Moto3: Acosta wins in wet as Garcia crashes on last lap Spielberg
Moto3

Styrian Moto3: Acosta wins in wet as Garcia crashes on last lap

Why Rossi hasn’t overstayed his welcome in MotoGP Styrian GP Plus
MotoGP

Why Rossi hasn’t overstayed his welcome in MotoGP

Why Rossi hasn’t overstayed his welcome in MotoGP Plus

Why Rossi hasn’t overstayed his welcome in MotoGP

After 22 years in the top flight of grand prix motorbike racing, Valentino Rossi has announced his MotoGP retirement. Having been the championship's main draw for the past two decades, Rossi's declining performances and the birth of his new VR46 team means he hangs up his leathers at the right time

MotoGP
Aug 5, 2021
Why Suzuki desperately needs to find Brivio's MotoGP replacement Plus

Why Suzuki desperately needs to find Brivio's MotoGP replacement

OPINION: While Shinichi Sahara insists that Suzuki does not need a team manager following the departure of Davide Brivio, the team's performance in the early part of the 2021 MotoGP season and the sentiment of the staff suggests the opposite

MotoGP
Aug 3, 2021
How KTM has ended up with an embarrassment of MotoGP riches Plus

How KTM has ended up with an embarrassment of MotoGP riches

Forming a ladder all the way from Red Bull Rookies Cup to MotoGP, KTM has created a steady stream of top talents in grand prix racing delivering the Austrian marque with the success expected of the brand. Here's how it has gone about it

MotoGP
Jul 28, 2021
Why MotoGP will miss its gentle giant Plus

Why MotoGP will miss its gentle giant

Danilo Petrucci’s days in MotoGP appear numbered, as KTM looks to completely reshuffle the Tech3 team for 2022. Though the Italian's 2021 season so far hasn’t been standout, the giant Italian covertly became a top runner in MotoGP across the last decade and brought with him a personality that world sport sorely needs more of

MotoGP
Jul 22, 2021
Why Mir's MotoGP title defence can’t be written off yet Plus

Why Mir's MotoGP title defence can’t be written off yet

Joan Mir’s defence of his MotoGP title has had an underwhelming start as Suzuki didn’t progress its championship-winning GSX-RR as much as its rivals did with their bikes over the winter. Speaking to Autosport, Mir lays out why his title defence has been stalled so far and why he’s confident title number two is still within reach

MotoGP
Jul 12, 2021
The Rossi replacement who’s become the MotoGP leader Yamaha needed Plus

The Rossi replacement who’s become the MotoGP leader Yamaha needed

It's been six years since Jorge Lorenzo gave Yamaha its last MotoGP title in 2015. Since his departure at the end of 2016, Yamaha's form has been inconsistent but it has at last found a new talisman to return it to the top spot in the form of a precociously talented Frenchman who currently leads the standings

MotoGP
Jul 6, 2021
Why the Vinales/Yamaha MotoGP divorce satisfies both parties Plus

Why the Vinales/Yamaha MotoGP divorce satisfies both parties

On Monday Yamaha announced it will part ways with Maverick Vinales at the end of the 2021 season - a move requested by the rider. As the already strained relationship between both parties in MotoGP hit rock bottom in recent weeks, this divorce - as ORIOL PUIGDEMONT writes - is good for both Yamaha and Vinales for a number of reasons

MotoGP
Jun 28, 2021
The unexpected Rossi/Ducati MotoGP sequel offering redemption Plus

The unexpected Rossi/Ducati MotoGP sequel offering redemption

A decade after first linking up with Ducati in what turned out to be an ill-fated period in his MotoGP career, Valentino Rossi has joined forces with the Italian marque once more - this time as a team owner. And the VR46/Ducati tie-up beginning in 2022 has the potential to right the wrongs of Rossi and Ducati's nadir of 2011/2012

MotoGP
Jun 24, 2021

