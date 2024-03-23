Why Pramac holds the key to its MotoGP future with Ducati and Aldeguer's fate

Earlier this week ahead of the Portuguese Grand Prix, Ducati announced it had signed 18-year-old Moto2 star Fermin Aldeguer to a factory contract for the next two years with an option for two more, but didn't say what team he would race for.

Ducati's new sporting director, Mauro Grassilli, who replaces Paolo Ciabatti this year, assured on Thursday in Portugal that it was up to Pramac whether or not Aldeguer would race next season in the Italian manufacturer's satellite team - hinting that the partnership between the two teams could be terminated at the end of this year.

The Bologna-based manufacturer explained that despite having an automatic renewal clause for 2025 and 2026, Pramac had the possibility of terminating the contract at the end of the current season, something that would logically prevent Aldeguer from joining Paolo Campinoti's team, as has been Ducati general manager Gigi Dall'Igna's intention from the outset.

The message was not spread by chance. On the contrary, the offices of Bologna wanted to make it clear that it was not up to them to communicate the fate of Aldeguer for 2025 at this time, even though in a recent interview with Autosport, Gino Borsoi, team manager of Pramac, exclaimed: "Obviously!", when asked if he would like to count on the young Spaniard next season.

The rider himself said on Thursday that he took it for granted that he will ride with Campinoti's team next year.

From here, Autosport understands that Pramac has in its hands the decision to end that link with Ducati for the next two years, in case of receiving an interesting offer from another manufacturer.

In that sense, both Yamaha and KTM have held meetings with the executive of the Campinoti formation.

The matter must be resolved before the summer break, given the deadline set by Ducati with its satellite team with which it maintains a closer collaboration.

"It is true that we have an exit clause and it is also true that it has not yet been executed. But we have been with Ducati for many years and we are very comfortable and happy with this partnership. We have talked, we have agreed and, almost 100%, we are going to continue together. All that's missing is the announcement," said a source from the Pramac garage, conveying a message of absolute calm.

It would be very difficult to understand that Pramac, after achieving such a favourable status as a 'semi-official' team, would give that up to go with Yamaha, when logic points to the fact that this role fits better with the VR46 team owned by MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi, ambassador of the Iwata brand.

The Tavullia-based team, after a brilliant 2023, has lost some prominence this season and is now internally debating the decision to continue in 2025 with Ducati or to partner with Yamaha.

Fermin Aldeguer, Speed Up Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Pramac entered the MotoGP World Championship in 2002 racing Honda bikes. In 2005 it moved to race with Ducati by partnering with the D'Antin Racing structure, starting a long trajectory of comings and goings in the championship, until in 2018, with Jack Miller and Danilo Petrucci in its ranks it became the best independent team.

With the arrival of Gigi Dall'Igna at Ducati, Pramac became a partner team, with Miller and Francesco Bagnaia in its garage, as the engineer's intention was to have more information and riders on track to develop the Desmosedici.

Since 2020, Pramac has enjoyed bikes identical to the factory team and its riders since then, Bagnaia, Miller and, lately, Jorge Martin, Johann Zarco or Franco Morbidelli, have signed contracts directly with the Bologna manufacturer.