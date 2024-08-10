Rossi hits out at Ducati's decision to sign Marquez for factory MotoGP team

MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi has lashed out at Ducati for signing Marc Marquez to its factory MotoGP team in 2025, saying the consequences of the decision are immense.

The seven-time premier class champion believes Ducati should have given an opportunity to a rider from its existing pool of talent to partner Francesco Bagnaia next season instead of going after Gresini rider Marquez.

The Italian manufacturer did initially select Jorge Martin to replace Enea Bastianini in its line-up, but Marquez’s reluctance to join Pramac next year forced it to make a U-turn on its original choice and hand the seat to the six-time champion instead.

Martin then made a brave decision to leave Ducati’s stable altogether and move to Aprilia, while Pramac also ended its relationship with the Borgo Panigale marque to join forces with Yamaha.

Speaking on this matter for the first time, Rossi, who had a tumultuous relationship with Marquez during their time together in MotoGP, criticised Ducati for prioritising the fame and previous success of the Spaniard when it could have opted for a rider from its own fold.

“I didn't quite understand it,” he told L'Équipe. “Ducati had an interesting system in place, with a pyramid that allowed young riders to progress.

“So Pecco was brought on board, and both Martin and Marco Bezzecchi were also waiting for him. And suddenly Ducati decided to bring Marc in.

“It's normal that [the riders] feel betrayed. From one moment to the next they no longer count, so I'm not surprised that they consider the choice of Marquez to be a joke.

“The consequence of that [the signing of Marquez] is the breaking of the alliance with Pramac.”

Ducati’s protege Bagnaia will be pitted directly against Marquez next year, and many think it will be a major test for the Italian who has now solidified his position as the most successful rider in the manufacturer’s history.

But Rossi, who knows Bagnaia well from the time the latter raced for his VR46 team in Moto2, thinks the 27-year-old is prepared to have such a strong rider as his team-mate in 2025.

“Pecco is ready. He is making a difference and has managed to raise the bar,” Rossi said. “He's a two-time [MotoGP] world champion and he's fighting for a third title, but in my opinion, he didn't need Marc in the box to prove he's number one.”

Rossi maintains a close relationship with Ducati, with VR46 getting promoted to factory-supported status in 2025 and getting one GP25 bike as part of its deal.